MAHA: Fighting for a Healthier America – Why RFK Jr.’s Potential Confirmation Isn’t Enough
After reading Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health by Robert F.
  
Athena Angelique
11
Incompetence or Culpable Negligence?
Be Prepared for Both
  
Athena Angelique
The 2025 BINGO Card Part III: The Push Toward a Wider War
BINGO Card Part III- The Push Toward a Wider War
  
Athena Angelique

December 2024

The 2025 BINGO Card Part II: Cyberattacks
In Part II of my three part series, I will discuss how increased cyberattacks impacting various industries should be on your 2025 BINGO card of events.
  
Athena Angelique
The 2025 BINGO Card Part I: Pandemic
As the year comes to a close, countless "year in review" posts begin to surface.
  
Athena Angelique
5
Rogue Nuclear Weapons, State Actor Surveillance, or All of the Above - The Drone Saga
If recent events have taught us anything, it’s that governments often underestimate public intelligence, shaping narratives even when faced with…
  
Athena Angelique
Unfit for Human Consumption
How Your Food May Lead to Your Untimely Demise
  
Athena Angelique

November 2024

October 2024

September 2024

Fueling War in Ukraine & Israel with Your Tax Dollars – Why Americans Must Prepare for Crisis
The United States government has a decades-long track record of selling American’s souls to the war machine.
  
Athena Angelique
Why America's Desensitization to Global Crises is a Dangerous Mistake: Understanding the Impact of Indifference
As I was reflecting on an incredible week in El Salvador, filled with eye-opening experiences, I scrolled through X to catch up on world events.
  
Athena Angelique
