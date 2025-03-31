What if I told you there was a single ‘drug’ capable of:

Reducing cancer mortality by more than 25%

Reducing the incidence of metastatic and fatal cancer by 38%

Reducing autoimmune disorders by 39%

Reducing Type 1 Diabetes by 88%

Preventing advancement of pre-diabetes to Type 2 Diabetes by 76%

Reducing peripheral vascular disease by 80%

Lowering risk of upper respiratory tract infections by 58%

Reducing COVID infectivity by 54%

Reducing COVID 19 infection by up to 74%

Reducing COVID Respiratory Distress Syndrome by 78%

Reducing COVID 19 hospitalizations by up to 22%

Reducing COVID 19 mortality by up to 45 – 66%

Accelerating COVID positive patients to COVID negativity by 66%

Reducing risk of pre-term birth by 62%

Reducing risk of pre-eclampsia by more than 50%

Reducing gestational diabetes 50%

Reducing infant dental caries 75%

Reducing Multiple Sclerosis 62%

Reducing Colon cancer 80%

Reducing Cardiovascular mortality 67%

What if I told you, you can get a 120-day supply of this ‘drug’ for $14.93 on Amazon?

From a study completed by Michael F. Holick, Ph.D., M.D., the author of The Vitamin D Solution: A 3-step Strategy to Cure Our Most Common Health Problems:

Clinical Outcome Percent Reduction 25-hydroxyvitamin D

If it was under patent & big pharmaceutical companies were able to charge thousands of dollars for it, the drug would be heralded as a “miracle drug.” With patent protection, this single drug sold worldwide would be considered the first trillion-dollar drug.

I’ve discussed the numerous benefits of Vitamin D supplementation in a previous article: The Supplement Big Pharma Doesn't Want You to Know About in June of 2023. My video about it is below:

Vitamin D intake provides the aforementioned health benefits especially when an adequate amount is taken to sustain circulating concentrations of 25(OH)D of at least 30 ng/ mL, (75 nm / L). The maximum benefit is obtained with concentrations of 40- 60 ng/mL,(100 – 150 nm / L). One should have at least 30 ng/ mL with a best range between 40- 60 ng/mL. The GDP (Guideline Development Panel, US Endocrine Society) states there are 24% or more (children and adults) in the United States which have a circulating concentration of 25(OH)D less than 20 ng/mL. Approximately 40% of the population in Europe have a circulating concentration of 25(OH)D less than 20 ng/mL.

In a VITAL study by Jill Hahn published in the British Medical Journal, a trial containing 25,581 participants with (123 participants considered severe in the treatment group with a confirmed autoimmune disease) resulted in the following:

The group receiving 2000 IUs of Vitamin D3 daily raised their serum concentration of 25(OH)D from 29.8 ng/mL to 41.8 ng/mL after 1 year.

The group receiving the 2000 IUs of Vitamin D3 daily had 39% fewer confirmed autoimmune diseases than the placebo group (who were permitted to take up to 800 IUs daily). The National Institute of Health (NIH) states that between 5-8% of the U.S. population have an autoimmune condition.

Can’t I Just Get My Vitamin D From the Sun?

Technically yes, but you will have to satisfy all of the following criteria on a regular basis:

It's important to understand that there's no single, precise answer to how many minutes of sunshine will guarantee a specific vitamin D blood level like 30 ng/mL. Many factors influence vitamin D production from sunlight, including: Skin type: Darker skin requires more sun exposure.

Time of day: Midday sun (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) is most effective.

Season: Sun intensity varies with the seasons.

Location: Latitude affects sun intensity.

Cloud cover and air pollution: These block UV rays.

Age: Older adults produce less vitamin D. A General Guideline: Generally, 5 to 30 minutes of sun exposure to the face, arms, and legs, several times a week, is often recommended. Key Points to Remember: The goal is to get enough sun to produce vitamin D without risking sunburn.

It's crucial to balance sun exposure with skin cancer prevention.

Vitamin D from sunlight is only one piece of the puzzle. Diet and supplements also play vital roles.

My Personal Experience

I have been testing my vitamin levels via bloodwork twice per year. I live in the Sunshine State yet my Vitamin D levels were in the 23 ng/mL (the low end of what is considered normal). After taking 5,000 IU per day for one year, my Vitamin D levels rose to 92 ng/mL. I don’t get sick & I have more energy throughout the day. I would like to be in the 100+ ng/mL range, so I will start taking 2 capsules every other day. As I mentioned in my previous article, you can take up to 60,000 IU per day with no negative side effects. Consult your doctor for professional advice. I’m just stating what I personally do for my health.

Warrior Health Recommendation

I highly suggest you get your bloodwork done every six months. It’s one of the most important things you can do to monitor your health. Your blood is like a 30-point vehicle inspection. It tells you where you can use improvement & acts like a guide for your supplementation, hormone regulation, & diet. You don’t need to see any doctor to get your bloodwork done. I order my lab work direct from Ulta Labs. It saves me a ton of time & money. I can order exactly what tests I’m interested in, go to a Quest Diagnostics testing center near me, have a 15 minute draw appointment, & have my results sent directly to my email. I don’t have to talk to any doctor if I don’t want to. If I do, I can call a doctor from Ulta to go over my results or I can forward it to any doctor I choose.

The panels I suggest are a full hormonal panel to include thyroid (TSH, T4, T4 Free, T3 Free, T3 Total, T3 Reverse, Thyroglobulin, T3 Uptake), progesterone, estradiol, testosterone, in addition to vitamins, minerals, platelets, red blood cells, white blood cells, kidney function, & fasting glucose. You can order comprehensive panels for both men & women on the Ulta site at some pretty respectable rates.

If you take away anything from this article my fellow Warriors, at least consider supplementing your diet with Vitamin D3+K2 for optimal absorption. It’s cheap, effective, & one of the best things you can do for your overall health & well being. Don’t let big pharma win. Take control over your own health!

Until next time my fellow Warriors, stay vigilant, stay informed, Ever Forward!