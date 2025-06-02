The unthinkable has happened. If you had told me six months ago that NATO, Ukraine, and the United States would, by June 1st, take out a third of Russia's strategic nuclear strike capability deep inside Russia, I would have dismissed it as highly improbable. Yet, here we are. This isn't just an escalation; it's a declaration of war against Russia by the West, occurring under the direct or tacit approval of a U.S. administration that just days ago warned Putin about "playing with fire." Is it any coincidence a day before Ukraine launches a sophisticated drone strike deep inside Russia that U.S. Senator Lindsay Graham visited with Zelensky in Ukraine?

This isn't the Engels air base attack where maybe one bomber was destroyed. We are potentially talking about over a dozen of Russia's nuclear-capable bombers neutralized in one of the most audacious attacks to date. The implications are staggering, pushing us into wholly intractable territory. Russia, in the eyes of this analysis, has no choice but to respond with a nuclear strike, a direct conventional strike against NATO, or a massive cyberattack – anything less would be seen as weakness, inviting further attrition of their strategic deterrents.

This is not a drill. We have entered a new, terrifying phase of this conflict.

What Happened? The "Spiderweb" Operation

Ukrainian intelligence, with likely Western approval, executed a sophisticated "Spiderweb" operation that reportedly struck four primary Russian airfields, some thousands of kilometers from the Ukrainian front lines. The method: drones smuggled into Russia over 1.5 years, hidden in mobile wooden cabins on semi-trucks, and launched remotely near their targets. This was an "inside job," requiring precise navigation and line-of-sight control from operators on the ground.

While Russia downplays the damage, Ukrainian sources claim over 40 Russian military aircraft were hit, including at least seven TU-95MS bombers, two TU-22M3 bombers, and one An-12 bomber. Even if these don't carry nuclear payloads, they are crucial to Russia's ongoing war campaign, meaning a significant disruption to their aerial operations. The estimated loss for Russia is around $2 billion.

The timing is critical: this massive strike came just a day after another "terrorist attack" on a Russian train that killed 30 civilians. The Russians are, understandably, furious and demanding reprisal.

Why This is Different

For too long, the West has been lulled into a false sense of security by the gradual nature of escalations. We've become normalized to straddling the line of nuclear failure. But this is different. This is a direct assault on Russia's strategic capabilities, a move that, traditionally, would have triggered an immediate, devastating retaliation.

Until this point in the military operation, Russian President Vladimir Putin has held back the "dogs of war" thus far, operating with a policy not guided by temperament. However, the sheer scale of this attack demands a response that will save face and demonstrate a red line has been crossed. If Russia does not deliver a decisive counterpunch, the West will interpret it as weakness and continue its march towards annihilating Russia's nuclear forces.

We are no longer just watching a regional conflict. We are in a World War III emerging situation.

The Threat is Closer Than you Think

While you may feel lulled into a sense of security knowing there is an ocean in between the United States & the Russia/Ukraine escalation, the fact is many of our critical infrastructure systems can be decimated by the push of a button.

Critical Infrastructure Systems at Risk

The U.S. critical infrastructure is a complex web of interconnected systems that underpin daily life and national security. These sectors include:

Energy (Power Grid): This is often cited as the most vulnerable and impactful target. The US power grid is a decentralized system with many privately owned and operated entities, often relying on aging equipment and sometimes outdated industrial control systems (ICS) and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems. The U.S. power grid, like many other critical infrastructure sectors, relies heavily on a global supply chain for its components. Many essential parts, from large transformers to smaller circuit boards (PCBs) and microelectronics, are manufactured or have components sourced from China. This widespread reliance creates a vulnerability. Hardware-Level Compromise: The primary concern is that malicious logic or unauthorized communication devices could be embedded directly into the hardware during the manufacturing process. These could be small chips, undocumented cellular radios, or even subtle modifications to existing components that allow for remote access, monitoring, or disruption. Undocumented Functionality: Experts have reportedly found "rogue communication devices not listed in product documents" in some Chinese-made solar power inverters and batteries used in the U.S. These devices could potentially bypass firewalls and create hidden backdoors. Sabotage Capability: These embedded features could allow a distant adversary to: Monitor Systems: Secretly collect data on grid operations, vulnerabilities, and real-time status. Alter Settings: Remotely change operational parameters, such as voltage or frequency, potentially causing instability. Shut Down Equipment: Effectively create a "kill switch" to disable components or entire sections of the grid at a time of the adversary's choosing. This could lead to widespread blackouts and physical damage to expensive equipment. Send Bogus Readings: Manipulate sensor data, leading operators to make incorrect decisions or masking a real problem. "Living Off the Land" & Concealment: In addition to hardware backdoors, Chinese state-sponsored hacking groups (like "Volt Typhoon") are known for stealthily gaining access to critical infrastructure networks. They use legitimate credentials and "living off the land" techniques (using existing network tools) to remain undetected for long periods, pre-positioning themselves for potential disruption. This is often done to map out systems and maintain persistent access, which could then be leveraged with hardware-level exploits. Lack of Transparency and Vetting: The sheer volume and complexity of components in the supply chain make it incredibly difficult for utilities and government agencies to thoroughly inspect every single piece of hardware for hidden elements. There's a persistent challenge in vetting vendors, their security practices, and knowing the full origin of every component.

Water and Wastewater Systems: These systems are increasingly automated, controlling everything from water treatment to distribution. In 2024, A Russian military-affiliated hacking group, Sandworm, allegedly infiltrated a Texas water-treatment plant, causing a system malfunction that forced a water tank to overflow for about 30-45 minutes. Videos posted by the purported hackers showed them remotely adjusting SCADA system settings and controls. Default Passwords and Unpatched Systems: A recurring vulnerability is the failure of water utilities, particularly smaller ones, to change default manufacturer passwords on operational technology (OT) devices (like Programmable Logic Controllers or PLCs) or to keep their software updated. Adversaries actively scan for these easily exploitable weaknesses. Internet-Exposed OT/ICS: Many industrial control systems (ICS) and OT that manage water flow, treatment, and distribution are increasingly connected to the internet, creating a wider attack surface. If these systems are not properly secured or segmented from IT networks, they become accessible targets. Weak IT/OT Segmentation: Attackers often gain initial access through an organization's IT network (e.g., through phishing emails or exploiting software vulnerabilities) and then pivot to the OT network, which controls physical processes. Poor separation between these networks makes this pivot easier. Lack of Resources and Expertise: Many smaller and rural water utilities often lack the budget, staff, and technical expertise to implement advanced cybersecurity defenses, making them particularly attractive targets.



Transportation: This includes air traffic control, railways, maritime shipping, and public transit. Modern transportation relies heavily on digital systems for logistics, signaling, and communication. There are significant concerns about Chinese-manufactured components used in U.S. transportation infrastructure, such as ship-to-shore cranes at U.S. ports and connected vehicle technology . These can potentially contain backdoors or vulnerabilities that could be exploited for espionage or sabotage. Airline Disruptions: While not always directly attributed to nation-state attacks on ATC specifically, airlines globally have faced cyberattacks (e.g., ransomware, data breaches) that cause operational delays and disruptions. A major attack on ATC systems could lead to widespread flight cancellations and safety risks. GPS Spoofing/Jamming: While not always a direct attack on the system itself, foreign adversaries have demonstrated capabilities to spoof or jam GPS signals. This can disrupt navigation for maritime vessels and potentially aviation, leading to confusion, delays, and even safety hazards (e.g., a ship being told it's in the wrong location in fog).

Financial Services: Banks, stock exchanges, and payment systems are all highly digitized and interconnected globally. Cryptocurrency Heists: This is North Korea's most prominent tactic. They have successfully stolen billions of dollars in cryptocurrency from exchanges, decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms, and individual wallets globally, including those with U.S. connections. DDoS Attacks: In the past, Russian-linked groups have engaged in Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks against U.S. financial institutions, aiming to disrupt online services and cause reputational damage. While these may not steal funds directly, they can cause significant operational headaches and financial losses for the institutions and their customers. Espionage and Data Exfiltration: Chinese actors regularly target financial institutions, investment firms, and government financial agencies (like the Treasury Department or the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency) to steal sensitive economic data, proprietary trading algorithms, and personal information.

Communications: Internet service providers, cellular networks, and satellite communications are vital for all other sectors. "Salt Typhoon" has been able to intercept real-time calls and messaging data from over a million users of U.S. telecommunication networks, including those operated by major carriers like Verizon and AT&T. These attacks are sophisticated, often exploiting vulnerabilities in outdated infrastructure and weak points in network management systems. For over a decade, concerns have mounted that Chinese telecommunications equipment manufacturers like Huawei and ZTE could embed "backdoors" or vulnerabilities into their equipment. The highly disruptive cyberattack against Viasat's KA-SAT satellite network at the onset of the 2022 invasion of Ukraine had ripple effects across Europe and impacted communication services in Ukraine and beyond. This demonstrated Russia's capability to target and disrupt satellite communication infrastructure vital for modern connectivity.

Healthcare: Hospitals and healthcare networks rely on digital systems for patient records, medical equipment, and operations. Change Healthcare Attack (February 2024): The ALPHV/BlackCat ransomware group , launched a devastating attack on Change Healthcare, a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group. This attack had a catastrophic impact on the entire U.S. healthcare system. Change Healthcare processes 15 billion healthcare transactions annually, affecting 1 in every 3 patient records. An October 2024 advisory from the FBI, CISA, and NSA warned of Iranian cyber actors using brute force and other techniques to compromise organizations in healthcare, likely to obtain credentials and information that could be sold to other cybercriminals, potentially enabling more destructive attacks.



While we hope for the best, preparing for the worst is a responsible course of action. Here's a list of actions to consider to protect yourself and your loved ones from failures in the infrastructure system:

1. Energy (Power Grid) Resilience: Prepare for Long-Term Outages

Backup Power: Portable Power Stations/Solar Generators: These can power essential electronics (phones, lights, small medical devices) for days and can be recharged by solar panels. Their quiet operation makes solar generators ideal for discreet power, preventing unwanted attention to your emergency energy. Dual Fuel Generators: If you have a larger home and can safely operate one, a dual-fuel-powered generator can provide more extensive backup power, but requires fuel storage and proper ventilation. Operate generators outdoors, far from windows, to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Battery Banks: Keep power banks charged for mobile devices. The charger in the link can power up to 6 devices at once & be recharged via built in solar panel or traditional plug in methods. Alternative Lighting: Stock up on flashlights, headlamps, and battery-powered lanterns. Candles are great but they must not be left unattended. Batteries: I have a Battery Daddy which not only organizes and stores my batteries but also clearly indicates which types I need to stock up on. The only batteries I have to supplement the case with are CR2032’s which fit my car remote, digital food scale, travel alarm clock, & other wireless gadgets I have in my home. I stock up on those from Sam’s Club or Costco.

Heating/Cooling: Alternative Heating: Non-electric heaters such as The Mr. Heater or other propane-based heaters, & wood stoves with proper ventilation and carbon monoxide detectors work really well. Blankets, warm clothing, and sleeping bags are essential. Cooling: Manual fans, staying hydrated, and seeking cool spaces if necessary. I recently picked up two sizes of rechargeable & portable fans that are handy. One fan with rotatable, flexible, tripod legs & one for a nightstand.

Food Storage: Non-Perishable Food: Maintain a minimum 2-week (ideally 1-3 months) supply of shelf-stable food that doesn't require cooking or refrigeration. Think canned goods, dried fruits/nuts, jerky, and MREs. Some of the best tasting freeze dried foods are made by Nutristore or Augason Farms. For high end freeze dried foods try FreezeDry Wholesalers. Manual Can Opener: Don't forget this! Try not to purchase the pop top lid-type canned goods unless you rotate your stock often as the lids may lose their seal. Non-Electric Cooking: Have methods like a camp stove (propane, butane), solar cooker, or a charcoal grill (for outdoor use only) and appropriate fuel.



2. Water and Wastewater Systems: Secure Your Hydration and Sanitation

Emergency Water Supply: Store at least one gallon of water per person per day for a minimum of three days (ideally 2-4 weeks). This includes water for drinking, hygiene, and some cooking. I really like these ZeroWater filtered pitchers. They come with a handy Total Dissolved Solids tester which displays the level of organic & inorganic materials such as metals, minerals, salts, & ions. Consider purchasing bottled water or storing tap water in clean, food-grade containers. A 55-gallon rain barrel can store water for bathing, washing dishes, & washing laundry.

Water Purification: Water Filters: LifeStraws, Sawyer filters, or larger gravity-fed filtration systems. Boiling: The most reliable method to kill pathogens. You'll need a heat source. Chemical Treatment: For emergency drinking water purification, a ratio of 1/8 teaspoon (8 drops) of unscented liquid household bleach per 1 gallon of clear water is recommended. For cloudy water, double the amount to 1/4 teaspoon (16 drops) per gallon. Allow the mixture to stand for 30 minutes before use or use water purification tablets. Portable Water Treatment Tablets are effective against bacteria & Giardia Lamblia.

Sanitation: Alternative Toilet: If your normal toilet won't flush, have a plan for waste disposal (e.g., a bucket toilet with liners, kitty litter or sawdust). Hygiene Supplies: Hand sanitizer, wet wipes, baby wipes, and feminine hygiene products will come in handy when water is limited.



3. Transportation: Plan for Mobility Limitations

Fuel Storage: Keep your vehicle's fuel tank at least half full at all times.

Alternative Travel: Familiarize yourself with walking or biking routes to essential locations (work, school, grocery store, medical facilities). Consider purchasing an e-bike to be nimble around debris, traffic jams, & to save fuel for long distance trips.

Emergency Kit for Vehicle: Jumper cables, tire repair kit, basic tools, blankets, water, and non-perishable snacks.

First-Aid Kit for Vehicle: bandages, gauze, alcohol prep pads, Instant Cold ice packs, tourniquet, gloves, scissors, & more. This Rhio Rescue IFAK trauma kit comes pretty close to what I carried as a first responder & what I carry in my vehicle today.

Physical Fitness: Maintaining good physical health will be vital if walking, hiking, or biking becomes necessary for extended periods.

4. Financial Services: Ensure Access to Funds and Records

Cash Reserves: Keep a supply of small denomination bills in a secure, off-site location (e.g., Plan B location, trusted friend's home) or a well-hidden spot at home. ATMs and credit card machines will not work without power or communications. Having some silver eagles or other precious metals may come in handy.

Essential Documents (Physical Copies & Stored on Memory Stick): Identification: Driver's license, passport, birth certificates. Financial: Account numbers, insurance policies, deeds, loan documents. Medical: Prescription lists, allergy information, doctor contacts. Store these in a waterproof, fireproof container or a "go-bag."

Off-Grid Financial Knowledge: Understand how to make purchases or transactions in a cash-only environment.

5. Communications: Maintain Connectivity When Networks Fail

Battery-Powered/Hand-Crank Radio: For receiving emergency broadcasts & NOAA weather alerts. Some contain flashlights, reading lamps, & can charge a phone.

Alternative Communication Devices: Walkie-Talkies (PMR/FRS radios): For short-range communication with family or neighbors. These two-way dual band radios may come in handy. Amateur (Ham) Radio: Requires a license and training, but provides a robust long-range communication capability in emergencies. Satellite Phone/Device: An expensive option, but provides reliable communication independent of terrestrial infrastructure. The BlueCosmo Inmarsat IsatPhone is highly rated. According to one Reddit user “Garmin inreach mini, Zoleo, SPOT, and the like. All of them can send an SOS in an emergency, and some of them have messaging capabilities. Sat Phones are usually overkill. My Garmin inreach allows me to send text messages home and let everyone know I’m okay.”

Designated Meeting Points: Establish a primary and secondary physical meeting place for family members if communication systems are down.

Out-of-State or Country Contact: Choose a distant relative or friend as a central contact person for family members to check in with.

6. Healthcare: Plan for Medical Needs Without Standard Services

Medication Stockpile: Maintain at least a 2-week (ideally 30+ day) supply of all prescription medications, especially life-sustaining ones. You can get many medications you need, including an emergency antibiotics kit with a simple questionnaire & telemedicine appointment from Contingency Medical.

First Aid Kit: A well-stocked kit for injuries and common ailments. Take a basic first aid and CPR course. Get this handy emergency survival medicine handbook which contains an extensive list of important medical items to keep at home.

Medical Information: Keep a physical copy of important medical records, allergies, doctor contacts, and insurance information in your emergency kit.

Medical Devices: If you rely on power-dependent medical devices, discuss backup power options with your healthcare provider.

General Preparedness Principles:

Emergency Kit ("Go-Bag"): Have a ready-to-go bag for each family member containing essentials for 72 hours, in case of rapid evacuation.

Family Emergency Plan: Discuss and practice what to do in various scenarios (power outage, evacuation, communication failure).

Community Engagement: Get to know your neighbors. A strong local community can be incredibly resilient during widespread disruptions. Share skills and resources.

Situational Awareness: Stay informed from reliable sources (radio, official emergency alerts) during a crisis. Be wary of unverified information on social media if traditional communications are down.

Physical Fitness: Maintaining good physical health is always a strong asset in any emergency scenario.

By taking these steps, you build layers of resilience that can help my fellow Warriors navigate potential disruptions to critical infrastructure, regardless of the cause.

Until next time, stay vigilant, stay informed, Ever Forward!