“No Kings” Protests Set to Take Place Across the USA on June 14, 2025

In a world teetering on the edge of chaos—where economic collapse looms, riots are brewing, and societal trust frays—preparation is no longer optional. Having the right personal defense strategy that could mean the difference between survival and despair. This isn’t just another prepper guide; it’s a call to action for individuals to take control when governments falter.

A Process Born in War, Adapted for Survival

Coming from a law enforcement background & surviving the George Floyd riots, I learned how important it is to assess your environment, prioritize threats, and build contingency plans. The government has all the tools but will not employ them on the common citizen. They will save their own. Those emergency rations and bunkers are not for you or I. We saw the government’s response when FEMA fails in every major disaster to include political exclusion of victims, the abandonment of emergency protocols, & actively blocking aid to victims during recent hurricane & flood-related crises. I strongly urge self-reliance beyond the 72-hour window governments often recommend. The government cannot be trusted to save you in tumultuous times.

Know Your Terrain, Face Your Fears

Start with Intelligence Preparation of the Environment (IPE). Map your immediate surroundings—rivers, highways, forests—and imagine them under stress, high traffic conditions, or natural disasters. In the New York City, a concrete jungle, a snowstorm is likely but manageable; in rural Wyoming, a wildfire could force evacuation. Next, tackle the Threat Matrix: rate risks by likelihood, danger, and potential to displace you. For anyone living in a city, a home invasion tops the list—a threat amplified in a full-on SHTF (Sh*t Hits The Fan) scenario.

Plan, War Game, Act

From this analysis, craft three courses of action: bug-in, bug-out, or monitor and prepare. Rate them for feasibility and sustainability, then war game each with a “red team” to expose weaknesses. The result? A Decision Support Template—a one-page playbook with triggers and timelines to guide you when fear clouds judgment. You aren’t able to make sound decisions when terrified. There is a physiological toll of panic. This pre-made plan is your lifeline, much like a boxer studying an opponent before the fight.

The Moral Crossroads of Violence

SHTF scenarios force hard choices. You have to tackle the uncomfortable: how far will you go to protect you & your family? If you approach my door unwelcome, I don’t care how unassuming you may be, the decision has already been made. There should be pre-set boundaries to avoid hesitation. This isn’t about aggression—it’s about clarity in a world where being on the brink of starvation might turn a neighbor into a threat.

Beyond Gear: Skills and Community

Forget the zombie-apocalypse hoarder mindset. I advocate for task-specific equipment to your area—firebreaks for wildfires, respirators for smoke, water storage and filtration for hurricanes—not generic bug-out bags. Even more critical are skills: timber framing, aquaponics, or basic carpentry. Buy skills through additional training, not just gear. You need to know how to use what gear you acquire. Do you know how to apply a tourniquet properly? Could you tell when someone is having a seizure? Do you know how to stop the bleeding and patch a sucking chest wound? If not, I highly suggest buying this Medical Handbook.

Don’t go it alone. Build neighborhood networks—start with a barbecue, grow into a watch group. Strength lies in numbers, not isolation. You can find neighbors like you by paying attention to their yard signs, bumper stickers, & how they carry themselves.

A Wake-Up Call

My preparedness motivation stems from the toilet paper and sanitary wipes wars of 2020, when the entire world was changed forever. No one, not even the most doomsday kind of person, could have imagined such a globally coordinated attack on people’s civil liberties to include the most personal, freedom of movement and what goes inside their own bodies.

Prepare for Civil Unrest

Now that riots are top of mind again, it’s important to brush up on your civil unrest preparedness skills. If you live in a city environment where civil unrest is planned or is taking place consider the following in addition to the above strategies:

Stock Essentials : Store at least two weeks of food, water, medications, and first-aid supplies. Include a battery-powered or hand-crank radio for updates and a flashlight with extra batteries. If the stores are raided in your immediate area, it could be weeks before they are secured and restocked. If the businesses decide to return at all.

Secure Your Home : Reinforce doors and windows, install security cameras, and consider motion-sensor lights. Consider purchasing a Dooricade which has been proven to withstand even the toughest of tests. Avoid displaying valuables that could attract attention. Put vehicles in a garage if you have one.

Self-Defense : Learn basic self-defense techniques and legal use of force in your area. Have a non-lethal option (e.g., pepper spray) if permitted, and ensure firearms training if you choose that route.

Stay Informed : Monitor local news and social media for real-time alerts. Avoid rumors and verify information.

Mobility : Keep a "go bag" with essentials (documents, cash, clothes) and ensure your vehicle is fueled and maintained for quick evacuation.

Stay Away: If you become aware of a “protest” planned for your area, it may be time to go on a quick vacation out of town. Don’t assume it will be a peaceful protest. You will want to do the best you can to be out of harm’s way.

Final Advice: Start Small, Live Intentionally

My fellow Warriors, it may seem overwhelming to prepare for what is to come. Begin with your area’s top threat. Don’t throw money at problems—invest in analysis and skills. Craft a life of independence and resilience through skill and knowledge. If you need ideas on things to help you become prepared, check out my Ultimate Preparedness Checklist below.

Until next time my fellow Warriors, Stay Informed, Stay Vigilant, Ever Forward!