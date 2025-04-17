Land of the free & home of the brave. Let freedom ring…until you’ve made your stance on the ‘wrong side’, then it’s the slammer for you. There’s a fresh wave of censorship sweeping across the United States which is having a chilling impact on many American citizens. A wave instigated by Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who stated the following in a speech in late March:

“This is why we must all commend President Trump's decisive actions against antisemitism, and we must pressure other governments to do the same.”

Pressured by Israeli leadership & under the guise of antisemitism, Americans are facing radical infringements on their First Amendment rights.

The First Amendment: a quick refresher

The First Amendment is part of the Bill of Rights which was ratified in 1791. The First Amendment states:

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that some types of speech are not protected under certain circumstances:

⚖️ 1. Incitement to Imminent Lawless Action Not protected: Speech that is intended to incite or produce imminent illegal activity and is likely to do so .

🧠 Key Case: Brandenburg v. Ohio (1969) ⚖️ 2. True Threats Not protected: Statements where the speaker means to communicate a serious expression of intent to commit an act of violence against a person or group.

🧠 Key Case: Virginia v. Black (2003) ⚖️ 3. Fighting Words Not protected: Speech that is likely to provoke an immediate violent reaction from the average person.

🧠 Key Case: Chaplinsky v. New Hampshire (1942)

🔹 Note: This category is narrowly defined and rarely upheld today. ⚖️ 4. Obscenity Not protected: Material that meets the Miller test (i.e., appeals to prurient interest, is patently offensive, and lacks serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value).

🧠 Key Case: Miller v. California (1973) ⚖️ 5. Defamation (Libel and Slander) Not protected: False statements of fact that harm someone’s reputation , particularly if made with actual malice (for public figures).

🧠 Key Case: New York Times v. Sullivan (1964) ⚖️ 6. Child Pornography Not protected: Regardless of whether it meets the Miller test for obscenity.

🧠 Key Case: New York v. Ferber (1982) ⚖️ 7. Commercial Speech (Limited Protection) Partially protected: Advertisements and business-related speech may be regulated, especially if it’s false, misleading , or promotes illegal activity .

🧠 Key Case: Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corp. v. Public Service Commission (1980) ⚖️ 8. Speech by Government Employees (in Official Capacity) Limited protection: Public employees may be disciplined for speech made as part of their official duties .

🧠 Key Case: Garcetti v. Ceballos (2006) ⚖️ 9. National Security / Classified Information Potentially restricted: Speech that discloses classified information or poses a clear and present danger to national security.

🧠 Example: The Pentagon Papers Case (New York Times Co. v. United States, 1971) — restrictions were attempted but not upheld in that case.

Many Americans went about their lives feeling secure in their First Amendment right never really having the need to speak up about things that infringed upon them. In recent history, there have been protests about civil rights, the Vietnam war, women’s rights, globalization & Iraq war protests, & Occupy Wall Street. Overall, for the past 30ish years we haven’t really had too much to protest about. With the major adoption of the internet and the proliferation of social media to include Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, etc. nearly everyone has an opportunity to express themselves.

The ‘Plandemic’ 2020 era brought in a wave of mass censorship bought & paid for by Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) pressuring worldwide government entities that did everything they could to suppress their newly branded misinformation, disinformation, & malinformation campaigns of the masses.

The freedom of speech online platforms used to allow became a thing of the past. The terms Doublespeak & Doublethink in George Orwell’s book 1984, became reality:

Doublespeak is the deliberate use of language that obscures, distorts, or reverses the meaning of words. It’s used to make lies sound truthful and violence seem acceptable, effectively numbing people to the truth. 🔁 Examples: "War is peace" – Maintaining constant war creates a false sense of unity and peace within a country.

"Freedom is slavery" – The state argues that personal freedom leads to failure and that true happiness is found in submission.

"Ignorance is strength" – Keeping the population uninformed makes it easier for the government to maintain control. Doublethink is the ability to hold two contradictory beliefs at the same time and accept both as true. It’s mental self-deception—believing the lie even when you know it's false, because the Party demands it. 🤯 Example: A citizen of Oceania might truly believe that the government has always been at war with Eastasia, even though last week it was Eurasia. They erase the past and accept the new reality without question. 💡 Purpose: Both doublespeak and doublethink are tools for: Controlling thought (through controlled language)

Eliminating dissent

Rewriting history

Maintaining the Party's absolute power In essence, Orwell warned that if a government can control language and thought, it can control reality itself.

Fast forward to 2025 & some Americans are still considered ‘cancelled’ by mainstream platforms. Some have been ‘allowed’ to return to platforms like ‘X’. Others are back to their old ways doom scrolling in a state of reckless abandon. Forgive & forget, whatever.

Even X does not quite allow freedom of speech since the platform will suppress users reach or suspends them outright.

The release of X’s transparency report aims to signal a clear message: “Freedom of Speech, not Freedom of Reach.” This slogan reflects X’s approach to restricting harmful content without outright removing it, balancing allowing users to express themselves and ensuring the platform remains a safe space for all its users. However, this increased moderation, highlighted by the millions of accounts being suspended, might suggest a level of control that some users perceive as restricting their freedom to express views, creating a growing tension over what freedom of speech means on the platform. Elon Musk’s actions further complicate this debate. Musk has previously posted conspiracy theories and feuded with world leaders and politicians. X has been banned in Brazil due to a dispute between Musk and a Brazilian Supreme Court judge over free speech, far-right accounts, and misinformation. Though Musk’s comments are often divisive and, in my view, harmful to productive discourse, banning him from his platform presents its challenges. Allowing platform owners like Elon Musk to wield unchecked power over speech could set a dangerous precedent. Free speech empowers individuals to voice their views without fear of government retaliation or censorship, making accountability through transparent policies and public oversight crucial. Silencing Musk outright only reinforces unilateral control, undermining this essential balance. If millions of accounts are suspended, social media platforms and their leaders, including Musk, will face heightened scrutiny. There’s a fine line between building trust and alienating users, and maintaining this balance is essential to upholding free speech and user confidence. CPR

The problem is, another major wave of censorship is taking place in the United States. A scarier kind. One that will have you imprisoned &/or deported for being on the wrong ‘side’.

This current topic is stemming from what we aren’t ‘allowed’ to talk about lest we be labeled antisemitic.

In March 2021 the International Criminal Court opened a formal investigation into ‘alleged’ war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Palestinian territories including Gaza.

In late 2023, South Africa filed a case in the International Court of Justice accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza under the Genocide Convention.

On April 6, 2024, The killing of seven aid workers from World Central Kitchen may mark a turning point in support for Israel and for long frustrated efforts to bring relief to Palestinians on the brink of starvation. But while the Israel Defense Forces investigation suggests this was an isolated “grave mistake,” the mounting toll faced by aid agencies throughout the war points instead to what they say are systemic failings in the IDF’s approach to protecting humanitarian workers in the Gaza Strip. According to the United Nations, a total of 224 humanitarian aid workers have been killed since the start of the war. NBC

On March 23, 2025, The number of Palestinians killed since Israel launched its war on Gaza in October 2023 has crossed 50,000, according to health officials. Gaza’s Ministry of Health said on Sunday that at least 50,021 Palestinians have been killed and 113,274 wounded since Israel began attacking the besieged territory following an attack led by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7, 2023. An estimated 1,139 people were killed and some 250 were taken captive in the attack in southern Israel. “For the record, the 50,000 figure is only a conservative estimate. These are only the people who have been registered at health facilities across the Gaza Strip. There are so many others buried without being registered or who have gone missing, trapped under piles of rubble,” Mahmoud said. - Aljazeera

On April 7, 2025, The Israeli military said on Monday that an initial investigation into the killing of 15 emergency workers in south Gaza last month showed that the incident occurred "due to a sense of threat". The emergency workers were shot dead on March 23 and buried in shallow graves. The Israeli military initially said it opened fire after unmarked vehicles approached in the dark, but changed its account after video emerged showing clearly marked ambulances and fire trucks with their lights on coming under fire. - Reuters

So if you are against what the United States is enabling Israel to do via weapons & funding, then you may be labeled antisemitic. If you are against genocide, you must be a terrorist sympathizer.

Targeted People

At this point five people that we know about have been arrested due to their views or ‘potential threats to U.S. foreign policy’:

Mahmoud Khalil A Syrian-born, lawful U.S. permanent resident and Columbia University graduate.​

Arrested by ICE on March 8, 2025, after his green card was revoked. ​Miller Mayer LLP

The revocation was authorized by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, citing Khalil's participation in pro-Palestinian protests as a potential threat to U.S. foreign policy.

His detention has sparked widespread protests and legal challenges, with critics arguing it infringes on First Amendment rights. ​ Rümeysa Öztürk A Turkish Ph.D. student at Tufts University.​

Detained on March 25, 2025, by DHS agents near her home in Somerville, Massachusetts.

Her arrest followed the publication of an article she co-authored criticizing the university's response to Gaza protests.

Öztürk's detention has led to protests and calls for her release, with supporters arguing she is being targeted for her political views. ​Wikipedia Badar Khan Suri An Indian researcher at Georgetown University.​

Detained on March 17, 2025, after his student visa was revoked. ​

Authorities allege connections to Hamas through his wife's family, though no criminal charges have been filed. ​

His detention has prompted protests and legal action, with supporters claiming he is being targeted due to his wife's Palestinian heritage. ​Wikipedia Leqaa Kordia A Palestinian student from the West Bank at Columbia University.​

Arrested on March 14, 2025, for allegedly overstaying her visa. ​

Authorities have labeled her a Hamas supporter without providing evidence. ​Wikipedia

Her arrest has raised concerns about the targeting of pro-Palestinian activists. ​ Aditya Wahyu Harsono An Indonesian citizen and former participant in the 2021 Daunte Wright protests. ​Wikipedia

Arrested on March 27, 2025, in Minnesota after his visa was revoked. ​

His detention is believed to be linked to his past activism, despite no recent infractions. ​

Photo Credit: Al Jazeera

Targeted Universities

Under the antisemitism guise, over 60 U.S. colleges and universities have investigations initiated against them:

Notable institutions affected include:​ Columbia University : Faced a $400 million cut in federal grants and contracts due to accusations of failing to protect Jewish students from antisemitism. The administration has also sought to impose a consent decree to enforce changes in university policies. ​Vanity Fair

Cornell University : Experienced a freeze of over $1 billion in federal funding amid civil rights investigations related to alleged antisemitic discrimination . ​Wikipedia+2New York Post+2Axios+2

Northwestern University : Had approximately $790 million in federal funding frozen under similar investigations. ​New York Post+2Wikipedia+2Axios+2

Harvard University : Subject to a review of nearly $9 billion in federal contracts and grants, prompting a lawsuit from faculty members who argue that the administration's actions infringe on academic freedom and First Amendment rights . ​Reuters+1WSJ+1

University of Pennsylvania (UPenn) : Faced a pause of $175 million in federal funds over concerns related to antisemitism and campus policies. ​Wikipedia

Princeton University: Had federal grants frozen due to allegations of insufficient response to antisemitic discrimination. ​Wikipedia+2Wikipedia+2Vanity Fair+2 Additionally, four universities in the Washington, D.C. area—American University, George Mason University, Johns Hopkins University, and the University of Virginia—have been threatened with funding cuts over similar concerns. ​NBC4 Washington

We must remember that Freedom of Speech is protected under the First Amendment for everyone in the U.S., including non-citizens. Although the protection is not absolute given the aforementioned exceptions, it is afforded to all. Peacefully of course.

Social Media Accounts

On April 9, 2025, posted on the U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services website:

DHS to Begin Screening Aliens’ Social Media Activity for Antisemitism

Today U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will begin considering aliens’ antisemitic activity on social media and the physical harassment of Jewish individuals as grounds for denying immigration benefit requests. This will immediately affect aliens applying for lawful permanent resident status, foreign students and aliens affiliated with educational institutions linked to antisemitic activity. “There is no room in the United States for the rest of the world’s terrorist sympathizers, and we are under no obligation to admit them or let them stay here,” said DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin. “Sec. Noem has made it clear that anyone who thinks they can come to America and hide behind the First Amendment to advocate for anti-Semitic violence and terrorism – think again. You are not welcome here.” Under this guidance, USCIS will consider social media content that indicates an alien endorsing, espousing, promoting, or supporting antisemitic terrorism, antisemitic terrorist organizations, or other antisemitic activity as a negative factor in any USCIS discretionary analysis when adjudicating immigration benefit requests. This guidance is effective immediately. USCIS

Meta Hires Former IDF Soldiers to Police FaceBook Content

In a new scandal reinforcing concerns about the politicization of social media platforms, an investigative report by The Grayzone revealed that Meta (formerly Facebook) employs over 100 former soldiers from the Israeli occupation army, some of whom served in military units implicated in violations against Palestinians. The revelations have sparked a storm of questions about the platform’s neutrality and its commitment to freedom of expression. The investigation highlighted that many of these employees hold sensitive positions within Meta’s artificial intelligence departments, content management, and digital security policies—the very areas involved in monitoring content and silencing Palestinian voices. This coincides with Meta’s aggressive digital crackdown on any content exposing Israeli crimes in Gaza. The investigation also uncovered the recruitment of several graduates of Unit 8200, Israel’s elite intelligence unit, whose members have been accused of cyber espionage on Palestinians and involvement in digital operations supporting the apartheid system. This places Meta squarely in the crosshairs of accusations of bias and complicity in digital war crimes. This comes at a time when Meta is facing widespread criticism for its censorship of Palestinian content, including restricting posts, shutting down accounts, and blatantly promoting the Israeli narrative at the expense of truth and human rights. Experts argue that hiring this number of former soldiers within Meta undermines the company’s transparency and creates a significant conflict of interest, especially given the roles directly tied to information control in a region of intense conflict. - WatanSerb

What Does This Mean for my Fellow Warriors?

"So what? That’s not me."

You tell yourself, "I’m not antisemitic. I’m not the problem."

But that’s exactly how it starts—with the “others,” the outsiders.

And when you stay silent while their rights are stripped away, your silence isn’t neutral. It’s permission.

Because if the government can target them today…

Who will it be tomorrow?

Maybe someone who questions authority.

Maybe someone who protests too loud.

Maybe someone like you.

All it takes is the wrong person in power to decide you’re the threat.

And by then, no one’s left to speak up.

A new term came to me over the weekend. A fellow Maverick introduced me to “Gaslighting by Silence” - what the politicians and journalists use to convince the public that “there is nothing to see here” when people make demonstrations and various types of activism protesting their crimes against humanity. “If the people were right, then our politicians and journalists would do something about it.” Then they go back to sleep. Gaslighting by Silence is one of the top most important tools in their mind control tool box. The last thing we should do is to censor discussing these topics.

What are the Solutions?

Support for Independent Media - A free press is critical to protecting speech and exposing abuses.

Legal & Financial Protections - we need to build a list of free speech lawyers & financial protections for independent journalists

Digital Rights Protections - support platforms which protect against algorithmic suppression, deplatforming without due process, & government surveillance.

Education - Encourage critical thinking and resistance to authoritarian narratives that frame free speech as “dangerous.” Educate citizens on their rights and how to responsibly use and defend free speech.

Social Protection - the solution to oppression of free speech isn’t just laws—it’s a culture that values and protects it, institutions that enforce it fairly, and a public that demands it.

Until next time my fellow Warriors, stay informed, stay vigilant, Ever Forward!