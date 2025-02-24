The once-celebrated "Incredible Edible Egg" is under fire again in the latest battle between reality and propaganda. Is Avian Influenza truly the catalyst for another "health crisis," or is it just a convenient excuse to push more mRNA-based vaccinations and advance the World Economic Forum's agenda of reducing meat consumption?

In order to meet the World Economic Forum’s 2030 Sustainable Development Goals(SDGs) a white paper was released discussing the role of animal-based proteins. A snapshot from a 2019 World Economic Forum White Paper - Meat: The Future. A Roadmap for Delivering a 21st-Century Protein depicts a chart from which we have already seen advances:

Mass Culling & The Avian Influenza

The average price for a dozen Grade A large eggs climbed to $4.95 last month according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, up from just $2.52 twelve months earlier. According to the latest CPI report, overall egg prices rose by more than 50 percent over the past year.

According to the USDA Egg Markets Overview, as of February 21, 2025, the United States has culled almost 27 million egg laying hens:

Egg prices are estimated to increase approximately 20% in 2025 compared to about 2.2% for food prices in general according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s price outlook. As of February 21, 2025:

The Real Problem

“A lot of these birds aren’t dying of Bird Flu. They’re dying of neglect. They don’t get the vitamins, oregano supplements…all the supplements they are supposed to be getting in these mega facilities and these birds are dying of disease and neglect. Every time a bird dies they say bird flu. I’m telling you, they’re bullshitting you!” - Fatheracab Chicken Farmer

The USDA is testing the chickens with the same COVID faulty PCR tests that were not designed to test for viruses & using them as excuses to cull chickens worldwide.

In Mexico, there are plenty of eggs available around $2 per dozen. Somehow the panic just doesn’t exist. Some are taking advantage of this fact & are tying to mass import eggs in order to profit from the spread:

There was a 29% increase in shell eggs being confiscated at ports of entry between October 2024 and February compared with the same time period last year, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the Los Angeles Times reported. "It’s common practice to get some groceries or medication and cross the border," Joaquin Luken, executive director of the Smart Border Coalition, told NBC San Diego, and he said people may not realize raw eggs are on the prohibited list. On Monday, CBP Director of Field Operations Sidney Aki said his office has seen an increase in the number of eggs being intercepted at ports of entry. "As a reminder, uncooked eggs are prohibited entry from Mexico into the U.S. Failure to declare agriculture items can result in penalties of up to $10,000," he wrote on X. Amid an egg shortage, Turkey has promised to step in and fill the void. Ibrahim Afyon, chairman of the Egg Producers Central Union in Turkey, on Wednesday told Reuters that a total of "15,000 tonnes (33 million pounds) of eggs — equivalent to 700 containers — will be shipped" to the U.S. The shipment is part of a preliminary agreement between Turkey and the U.S. that will continue through July 2025.

So the United States can import eggs from Turkey which is 4,864 miles away but not from Mexico which shares a 1,954 mile border with our country. Make it make sense!

More mRNA Vaccine ‘Solutions’

The U.S. Conditionally Approves Avian Flu Vaccine for Poultry - They want to vaccinate the remaining 308 million egg laying hens (notice how it’s only hens & not roosters or other birds) in the U.S. This is an update for an existing avian flu vaccine created in 2022. The condition was based on “the demonstration of safety, purity, & reasonable expectation of efficacy.” All vague & unable to be benchmarked words.

Poultry vaccination has failed miserably in China & southeast Asia for decades because it increases animal carriage of H5N1 & breeds resistant strains. This may be due to Maternal-derived antibodies which may interfere with the immune response of chickens to vaccination. Antigen-specific antibodies from mothers are passed to their unborn chicks through the egg. MDA’s may interfere with the humoral immune responses of chickens to vaccination. Source: wur.nl

Biosecurity strategies to eradicate bird flu aren’t working since mallard ducks continually reinfect farms with a mild version of the H5N1 virus. Stop PCR testing & the killing of healthy birds & allow natural immunity to take place.

Follow the money & know this is clearly a psyop to push pharmaceutical interventions on livestock & people out of fear. Those who are ‘vaccine hesitant’ will consume mRNA in their food. Big pharma will do everything it can to push its products into the human body! The powers that be don’t want you to be healthy.

Egg Consumption and the Immune System

The “Incredible Edible Egg” really is just that. Consider these health benefits:

Eggs are one of the most nutrient-dense foods, offering a variety of health benefits. Here’s how regular egg consumption can benefit your health: 1. High-Quality Protein for Muscle Health Eggs provide all nine essential amino acids , making them a complete protein source.

Helps with muscle growth, repair, and maintenance, especially for athletes and older adults. 2. Supports Brain Health Choline (found in egg yolks) is crucial for memory, cognition, and nervous system function .

May help reduce the risk of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s. 3. Heart Health Benefits Contrary to past concerns, eggs can raise “good” HDL cholesterol while having minimal impact on “bad” LDL cholesterol for most people.

Omega-3-enriched eggs can help lower triglycerides, reducing heart disease risk. 4. Supports Eye Health Rich in lutein and zeaxanthin , antioxidants that help protect against macular degeneration and cataracts .

Contains vitamin A, essential for good vision. 5. Aids in Weight Management High protein content promotes satiety (fullness) and can help with weight loss by reducing overall calorie intake.

Keeps blood sugar levels stable, preventing cravings. 6. Good for Bone Health Eggs contain vitamin D , which helps in the absorption of calcium for strong bones.

Helps prevent osteoporosis and fractures, especially in older adults. 7. Supports Immune Function Rich in selenium, zinc, and vitamin D , which are crucial for a strong immune system .

Helps the body fight infections and inflammation. 8. May Reduce Risk of Stroke Studies suggest that moderate egg consumption may be linked to a lower risk of stroke .

Improves overall cardiovascular health when eaten as part of a balanced diet. 9. Supports Healthy Pregnancy Choline and folate are essential for fetal brain and spinal cord development .

Helps prevent neural tube defects in newborns. 10. Skin & Hair Health Biotin (Vitamin B7) in eggs promotes strong hair, nails, and healthy skin .

Helps prevent hair loss and brittle nails.

Eggs were demonized for the longest time due to the cholesterol fallacy. I’ll save that topic for a future stack as that might be a lengthy discussion.

Here’s another interesting health benefit to egg consumption mentioned in a 2021 journal article:

How Warriors can Hedge Against Eggflation

If you aren’t living a vegan lifestyle, eggs are an important staple in a healthy diet both in terms of bioavailability & the aforementioned health benefits. Despite rising prices, they haven’t quite reached the outrageous mark yet.

Ways to Preserve Fresh Eggs - from homesteadingfamily.com

Water Glassing - the eggs must be clean, yet unwashed (from a farmer), you will need food grade hydrated lime, food containers (preferably glass/mason), & water. Eggs will last 18 months in a cool, dark, place stored upright. Detailed instructions are available on the website.

Freezing - lightly beat the eggs & add 1/8 tsp of salt per 1 cup of eggs to retain texture. Pour in ice cube tray & note how many cubes equal one egg. For larger quantities consider using silicone muffin pans. Once frozen, pop out & place in freezer bag.

Dehydratation - You can dehydrate eggs yourself by purchasing a food dehydrator & following the instructions on this website.

Make Friends With Your Local Farmers or Become a Small Chicken Flock Owner - the average yearly cost of raising a small backyard chicken flock is typically between $200 and $500, with the biggest expense being chicken feed, which can range from $20 to $50 per month depending on the number of chickens and feed type; other costs include the initial coop setup, bedding, occasional vet bills, and potential replacements for older hens. That’s really not cost prohibitive considering the average price of a dozen eggs in the United States was $4.95 in January.

To save time & effort, I have stocked up on freeze dried whole eggs which you can find on eBay & Amazon. My favorite powdered whole eggs are from a family farm in Colorado.

You can substitute eggs altogether in recipes with mashed banana, applesauce, ground flaxseed mixed with water, or silken tofu when baking.

Overall, the Avian Influenza hype is clearly another psyop, step toward the WEF’s Agenda 2030, & money printer for big pharma. We cannot let them win this battle.

Until next time my fellow Warriors, stay informed, stay vigilant, Ever Forward!

P.S. - Yesterday, I broke the USPA Classic Raw Florida State Master’s Powerlifting Records in all three categories; Squat, Bench, & Deadlift. I also earned my USPA Level II Powerlifting Coach Certification.