On February 7, 2025, Federal Whistleblower, Hadassah Feinberg, filed a Criminal Affidavit with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania against the following defendants: Joshua Shapiro, Christopher Paris, Michelle Henry, Val Arkoosh, Larry Krasner, & Francis Chardo.

The Criminal Affidavit stated the following:

The reason why Kamala Haris selected Tim Walz as her Vice Presidential running mate instead of Governor Josh Shapiro suddenly makes more sense.

Another significant development is the delay of Kash Patel’s nomination for FBI director, which was postponed on February 6th after Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats raised objections.

Democrats argued they needed the pause to see if they could get more information on Patel contending did not provide the committee with information "essential to our consideration of his nomination." In a letter to Republican chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley, obtained by ABC News, Democratic Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse, Cory Booker and Adam Schiff wrote that Patel has "repeatedly refused to discuss the testimony he provided to a federal grand jury investigating Donald Trump’s unlawful retention of classified documents, as well as his invocation of his Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination." - ABC News

Given that the FBI is responsible for investigating the assassination attempt on President Donald Trump’s life on July 13, 2024, it will be interesting to see how the Criminal Affidavit unfolds & whether Kash Patel will oversee the investigation. Additionally, the safety & security of the whistleblower will be a key concern.

What Does this Mean for my Fellow Warriors?

The past three weeks since the inauguration of President Trump has consisted of a whirlwind of uncovering decades-worth of government fraud & corruption disguised as foreign aid & assistance programs. There were many reasons the Democrats didn’t want President Trump to be back at the helm.

As Warriors in the real world, it teaches us even more so that nothing is as it seems, especially when the United States government is involved. President Biden stated “No one is above the law.” Yet he did this:

Apparently, 4,245 people are considered 'above the law,' even for charges that haven't been filed yet.

How about where your tax dollars have been going…for decades? A portion of the exposure of the USAID spending fraud alone revealed:

These facts should incentivize you to do everything you can to be as self-sufficient as possible & to invest in assets that minimize your tax burdens. The less reliant you are on government programs, subsidies, utilities, & imports, the more resilient of an American you will be. You could always have a strong Plan B outside the United States, but you will still have to plan for tax implications unless you renounce your citizenship completely. Taxes are unconstitutional to begin with. I don’t want to open a whole other can of worms but:

I’m not saying don’t pay your taxes BUT every tax-paying American has the right to be outraged at where the money has been slushed away. Smart Americans to do their best to legally find ways to pay little or no taxes through proper investment strategies.

Milton Friedman once said:

The government wants its citizens to depend on it for everything, making them easier to control. That's one reason they aim to confine everyone to 15-minute cities with no cars or ownership of personal property. However, the true spirit of the people has always been to rise above challenges & thrive, no matter the odds. Warriors, in particular, have always been great at doing just that!

Until next time my fellow Warriors, stay informed, stay vigilant, Ever Forward!