In recent years, America has faced a silent but growing crisis: a surge in mental illness that affects millions of lives, from bustling cities to quiet rural towns. The numbers tell a stark story. In 2022, an estimated 59.3 million U.S. adults—23.1% of the adult population—lived with a mental illness, up from 20.6% in 2019. Among young adults aged 18–25, the prevalence is even higher, with 36.2% reporting mental health conditions. This is not just a statistic; it’s a signal that our society is grappling with a public health challenge of unprecedented scale.

A Drugged Up Nation Can’t Cope

Toward the end of my tenure as a Deputy Sheriff & Senior DUI Investigator, I found an alarmingly high rate of young adults in their early to mid twenties were driving under the influence of a variety of medications they used to address their “anxiety & depression”. These medications ranged from Xanax to marijuana in a variety of forms. As a Gen X’er, I often wondered how stressful could their lives possibly be? They still lived with their parents. Their car & insurance were paid by their parents. All they had to do was either go to their job at Starbucks or attend whatever classes they were finishing up. Yet the following are sobering statistics:

Approximately 23% of Americans aged 17 to 24 are eligible for military service without needing waivers, according to the Department of Defense’s 2020 Qualified Military Available study. This age group, which represents about 90% of military applicants, consists of roughly 34 million people. Therefore, around 7.8 million young Americans are eligible for service. Eligibility is determined by criteria including health, education, and criminal background. Common disqualifiers include obesity (11%), drug and alcohol abuse (8%), medical/physical health issues (7%), mental health (4%), and lack of a high school diploma or adequate aptitude test scores. Many are disqualified for multiple reasons, with 44% facing more than one barrier.

Only 23% of our youth are fit to fight their way out of a wet paper bag. That’s a depressing statistic in itself.

This chart applies to the United States versus other countries:

Given the population of the United States is approximately 341 million and the current population of Iceland is approximately 0.1% of the United States at 397,242 this is very bad.

During the past several decades, I’ve observed what appears to be a massive decline in the population of those who can handle ‘life’ & the minor tragedies that come with it. Grown adults go Code Black & freeze in place like a deer in headlights unable to make a decision. Road blocked & GPS not working? Frozen. Phone battery dead? Frozen. Credit card terminals down? Frozen.

As a Deputy Sheriff, you wouldn’t believe the number of calls the Sheriff’s Office would receive regarding domestic disputes, parents not disciplining their children, parents asking Deputies to tell their child to behave or go to school, neighbors fighting over being looked at the wrong way, etc.

‘Pandemic’-Induced Mental Illness

During the ‘health crisis’ the main stream media, CDC, WHO, NIH, & the government’s so-called experts in white lab coats scared the living daylights out of the majority of the world with their “Two weeks to stop the spread” & ‘you’ll kill grandma if you unknowingly are infected’ B.S. The psychological trauma caused by masking, lockdowns, constant fear-mongering, & massive power plays by all levels of bureaucracy still linger five years later. You can see the mental illness remains in the grocery store or the gym where people are still wearing masks & food-service gloves in their daily life.

Myself & many others have observed a distinct pre & post-COVID personality shift among friends & loved ones. An article published on April 22, 2025 quoting an Italian pathologist supports my assessment:

A world-renowned Italian pathologist has raised the alarm after discovering that Covid mRNA “vaccines” have “completely destroyed” the pineal gland of recipients, causing widespread “personality changes.” The pathologist’s discovery was revealed by Fabio Zoffi, the founder of Zero Spike. Zero Spike is an organization researching the toxicity and detoxification of spike proteins, as found in mRNA “vaccines.” Zoffi described an Italian pathologist’s discovery showing spike proteins damage the pineal gland. The pineal gland is a pea-sized organ inside the brain that regulates sleep, mood, and hormones. Zoffi explained that the pathologist found that “the pineal gland was completely destroyed” in mRNA-vaccinated people, causing erratic personality changes. During a People’s Health Alliance roundtable discussion, Zoffi told a group of researchers: “I want to add also a comment…about the change in personality, depression, and all these things. “This is very real,” he asserted. “And we have identified the reasons from the theory, and some doctors in Italy have, some pathologists have confirmed that the spike protein, unfortunately, attacks and destroys also the endocrine system. “So the glands producing hormones, and hormones are what make our emotions and feelings and all these things.” Zoffi continued: “And so an Italian pathologist near Venice, he went on a newspaper telling that all the brains he had investigated, he found the pineal gland was completely destroyed in all the people who were vaccinated.” So, the spike protein is also very dangerous for the endocrine system. “That’s why people have these changes in personality.”

Family and friends who once called, texted, and extended invitations have gone silent—replaced by distance and isolation. Attempts to reason, to share facts or logic, often fall flat. Minds don’t change, and apologies never come.

They’ve chosen their side now—the ones still clinging to the familiar comfort of lies and propaganda. And you? You’ve simply stepped outside the illusion.

Over the past thirty or so years, we have seen this sweeping illness of delusion over westernized society. What would once get a person locked up in the mental ward is now a hate crime if you don’t play along. Thirty years ago we didn’t see things like:

Pronouns & misgendering

Tampons in the boys restroom

Biological males competing in women’s sports

Litter boxes in school restrooms

Drag queen story hour

Non-binary persons

Compelled speech

Inappropriate books in children’s libraries

‘Pride’ flags

A debate on the definition of a Woman

Today, people are having meltdowns because of election results, gluing themselves to highways, & are health advisors using turtle pronouns. No, seriously:

A member of a state panel advising the director of Oregon’s Health Authority (OHA) made a wild first impression at a meeting by proclaiming, “I use they, them and turtle for my pronouns.” JD Holt, who also goes by “JD Terrapin” on Facebook, made the declaration with a straight face while introducing themself at a virtual council meeting on Dec. 20. NY Post

This person is considered a “consumer” on the Oregon Health Authority’s Consumer Advisory Council. Health Authority?! Yikes.

Decades ago society wasn’t expected to cater to others’ delusions. Anyone can kindly say, “you do you, just leave me out of it.” Now, one can be fired for ‘misgendering’ someone. Western society not only condones mental illness, it is attempting to force everyone into accepting mental illness or else.

If one wants a sex change, great! Have at it. Make sure you’ve had some really good counseling, you are throughly informed about the pros & cons, & then make an informed decision…as an adult over 18.

If you want to live your life as a turtle, great! Have at it. But don’t force everyone to treat you as a turtle & then get offended if they don’t. It’s your mental state, not ours.

Youth In Trouble

Our youth are in more trouble than ever. Starting from vaccinating them with these aluminum containing jabs at birth to the other 108 jabs on the CDC schedule.

Scientists have found aluminum in the brains of children with autism—at levels HIGHER than almost any human brain tissue ever recorded. Aluminum is a known neurotoxin. It’s not supposed to be in the brain at all—especially not during early development, when the brain is most vulnerable. We know aluminum is used in many vaccines to amplify immune response—but where does that aluminum actually end up? - The Vigilant Fox 19 April 2025 X Post

Autism Rates in Youth

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released its 2025 report from the Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring (ADDM) Network, and the findings are alarming: autism spectrum disorder (ASD) now affects 1 in 31 American 8-year-olds—the highest rate ever recorded.

For boys, the numbers are even more staggering: 1 in 20 nationwide, and 1 in 12.5 in California. The report, which tracks children born in 2014, reveals a crisis growing in severity and complexity, yet broadly unacknowledged in the national discourse.

From Dr. Peter McCollough’s Speech:

DR. PETER MCCULLOUGH: “Autism was one in 10,000 when I was a kid. It’s now one in 36.” That explosive rise is finally being exposed by Secretary Kennedy and HHS. Dr. McCullough says the timing is no coincidence. The surge in autism, he explained, “appears to be associated with the expanding childhood vaccine schedule.” In the 1960s, kids got just 3 shots. “Now, a child today faces 108 shots.” “At one of the visits between age one and two, there’s 13 shots administered altogether in children,” he said. “And it’s been well demonstrated that if a child gets sick with a big round of shots, and they have a seizure, there’s about a 40% chance that the brain is injured, and they develop autism.”

Here’s an excerpt from Steve Kirsh’s article on vaccines & their link to Autism:

Don’t be surprised if your child’s pediatrician drops you because you don’t want to inject them with poison a million times. Here’s why:

They get kickbacks from big pharma. No surprise. Since they need to meet 63%, any decliner would detract from their goal.

What can my Fellow Warriors do About it?

Although there may be no cure for some mental illnesses, there are widely accepted treatments that are effective

Therapy - Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to help reframe thought patterns, process trauma, build coping skills, and address root causes.

Medications - modern psychiatric medications help regulate brain chemistry for serious conditions. Take the lowest effective dose if necessary. Antidepressants should not be stopped cold turkey without medical guidance. A tapering schedule is advised.

Lifestyle Interventions - underestimated but powerful & preferred since they support overall brain health and reduces systemic inflammation, which is linked to mental health issues: Regular Exercise (especially cardio) Consistent Sleep Balanced, anti-inflammatory Diet Mindfulness & Meditation Reduced Alcohol/Substance Use

Community & Social Support - Support groups, peer counseling, family involvement. Programs like AA, group therapy, or local mental health communities. It helps reduce isolation, builds resilience, offers accountability and perspective.

Faith, Purpose, & Meaning - Many people experience transformation through spiritual practice, volunteering or helping others, & creative expression as they may offer a sense of identity, belonging, and motivation to heal.

As for Autism, the best we can do is offer a sense of understanding, support, & help with resources for impacted families. We can share information in an attempt to educate potential parents so they can make their own informed consent.

Until next time my fellow Warriors, stay informed, stay vigilant, Ever Forward!