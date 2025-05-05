They want to control everything to include the air we breathe. First, the climate zealots bombarded us with fear mongering tactics such as:

Mass Starvation and Famine by the 1970s-1980s

In the 1960s, biologist Paul Ehrlich predicted that overpopulation would lead to mass starvation, with hundreds of millions dying in the 1970s and 4 billion people, including 65 million Americans, perishing in a "Great Die-Off" by the 1980s. Advances in agriculture, like the Green Revolution, increased food production, and global starvation rates dropped significantly.

Global Cooling and a New Ice Age by 2000

During the 1970s, some scientists warned of global cooling trends, predicting an ice age by the year 2000, with bitter winters and widespread famine. Instead, global temperatures stabilized and later rose, shifting the narrative to global warming.

Unbreathable Air and Gas Masks by the 1980s

In 1970, ecologists claimed air pollution would make urban air unbreathable by the mid-1980s, forcing people to wear gas masks. Air pollution levels actually began declining in many regions due to improved regulations and technology, and no such scenario occurred.

Mass Extinction of Species by the 1980s

Paul Ehrlich also predicted that by 1985, all important marine animal life would be extinct, and 90% of tropical rainforests and 50% of species would vanish by 2005. Species loss has occurred, but at a far lower rate, with fewer than 20 extinctions identified since 2000, compared to natural rates of 200–2,000 per year.

Arctic Ice-Free by 2013-2018

Al Gore and others predicted the Arctic would be ice-free by 2013, later adjusted to 2018. While Arctic ice has declined, it remains present, with summer ice levels still significant and winter ice recovering seasonally.

Maldive Islands Underwater by 2018

In 1988, officials predicted the Maldives would be underwater by 2018 due to rising sea levels, or even earlier by 1992 due to a lack of drinking water. The Maldives remain above water, and drinking water supplies have been sustained.

New York City Underwater by 2015-2019

Predictions in the late 1980s and 2000s, including by ABC News and scientist James Hansen, claimed New York City’s West Side Highway and parts of the city would be submerged by 2015 or 2019. Sea levels have risen modestly, but no such flooding has occurred.

Oil Depletion by 2000-2020

Multiple predictions from the 1960s to 1990s claimed global oil reserves would be depleted by 2000 or 2020. Global oil production has instead doubled since 1970, reaching about 95 million barrels per day in recent years.

Children Won’t Know Snow by 2000

In 2000, a UK climate researcher predicted that snow would become so rare that children wouldn’t know what it was. Snowfall patterns have shifted, but snow remains a common phenomenon in many regions, including the UK.

Global Anarchy and Famine by 2020

A 2004 Pentagon report and other predictions warned that climate change would lead to global anarchy, widespread famine, and the collapse of civilization by 2020. Global food production has increased, and while challenges persist, no such catastrophic breakdown has occurred.

For decades, we’ve been subjected to a constant cry of impending doom—first it was starvation, then air pollution, followed by ice caps, oil shortages, and now, once again, the atmosphere. The narrative keeps shifting, but the fear mongering remains. Today, carbon dioxide—literally the gas of life—is being villainized as a planetary threat. The agenda includes eliminating methane-producing cows and even blocking out the sun. What once sounded like a fringe theory—Bill Gates’ proposal to dim sunlight—has moved from speculation to reality, now for residents in the United Kingdom.

UK scientists are to launch outdoor geoengineering experiments as part of a £50m government-funded programme. The experiments will be small-scale and rigorously assessed, according to Advanced Research and Invention Agency (Aria), the UK government agency backing the plan, and will provide “critical” data needed to assess the potential of the technology. The programme, along with another £11m project, will make the UK one of the biggest funders of geoengineering research in the world. Geoengineering is controversial and some previous planned outdoor experiments have been cancelled after strong opposition. Most geoengineering proposals aim to block sunlight reaching the Earth’s surface, for example by launching clouds of reflective particles into the atmosphere or using seawater sprays to make clouds brighter. If successful, this could temporarily reduce surface temperatures and the harm the climate crisis is causing, giving more time for the deep cuts in global carbon emissions needed. Given the failure of the world to stop emissions rising to date, and the recent run of record hot years, backers of solar geoengineering say researching the issue is vital in case an emergency brake is needed. However, solar radiation management (SRM) could have serious unintended consequences, such as shifting rains vital to food production. Some scientists warn that starting to develop geoengineering could reduce the drive to tackle the root cause of the climate emergency – the burning of fossil fuels. He said no toxic substances would be released, an environmental impact assessment would be published before outdoor experiments and that local communities would be consulted. Details of the projects funded by Aria are expected in a few weeks. A £10m programme of geoengineering research was announced by the UK’s National Environment Research Council (Nerc) on 3 April to investigate the impact of solar geoengineering interventions. It will not involve new outdoor experiments but rely on computer modelling, existing data and natural analogues, such as volcanic eruptions and changes in shipping emissions. - The Guardian

Do you trust it when they say “no toxic substances would be released”? I certainly wouldn’t.

Governments have been attempting to debunk chemtrails & weather manipulation for years, but we all know its no conspiracy theory. I discussed how governments have been manipulating the weather since at least 1945 in this article:

They say no toxic substances would be released but we know farmers have been finding chemicals in their soils for years.

“They are salting the earth…we are going to leave you with a world that doesn’t produce food. He’s seen evidence of the reduction of food crops that just will not grow. Not only are they destroying the soil, they’re blocking the sunlight…It’s becoming increasingly difficult if not impossible to grow food these days.” - Peter Kirby

Click on Picture to Watch Clip

There is Hope for Some States:

States That Have Outlawed Geoengineering or Weather Modification: Tennessee: In April 2024, Tennessee became the first state to pass a law banning geoengineering. Signed by Governor Bill Lee, the law (SB 2691/HB 2063) prohibits the intentional release of chemicals into the atmosphere to affect temperature, weather, or sunlight intensity. Violators face a Class C misdemeanor with fines up to $10,000 per day per violation. The bill's discussions often referenced "chemtrails". Florida: On April 3, 2025, the Florida Senate approved SB 56, sponsored by Senator Ileana Garcia, which bans geoengineering and weather modification activities. The bill prohibits the release of chemicals or substances into the atmosphere to influence climate or weather, with penalties including third-degree felony charges and fines up to $100,000. States Considering Bans (Not Yet Law as of May 4, 2025): Arizona: On March 5, 2025, the Arizona Senate passed SB 1432 with a 16-11 vote, aiming to ban geoengineering and weather modification, including solar radiation management. The bill, which still requires House approval and the governor's signature, reflects concerns about "chemtrails" among its supporters, though no evidence supports these claims. Alabama: As of March 2025, Alabama has a bill under discussion in a legislative committee to ban weather modification activities, driven by similar "chemtrails" concerns. However, it has not yet been passed into law. Kentucky: In early 2025, Kentucky introduced Senate Bill 62 and House Bill 22 to ban geoengineering, with supporters citing the need to prevent untested climate interventions. The bills, inspired by Tennessee's law, have not yet been enacted. Other States with Proposed Legislation: Several states, including Iowa, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and South Dakota, have introduced bills to restrict geoengineering or weather modification, often referencing "chemtrails." None of these have become law as of now.

Banning ‘conspiracy theories’… who would’ve thought?!

What can my Fellow Warriors do About it?

Tips to Protect Your Garden

If you're worried about potential atmospheric contaminants affecting your garden—whether from pollution, industrial residues, or other environmental factors—here are some practical steps you can take to protect your plants:

Use Protective Covers: Install row covers, netting, or greenhouse structures to shield plants from airborne particles and reduce direct exposure to the air. This can also help regulate temperature and humidity. Grow Indoors or in Raised Beds: Consider indoor gardening or using raised beds with clean, imported soil to minimize contact with potentially contaminated ground soil. This limits exposure to atmospheric fallout. Water Wisely: Collect rainwater in covered containers to avoid contamination from air pollutants, then use it to irrigate your garden. Alternatively, use filtered water to ensure purity. Enhance Soil Health: Add organic matter like compost or biochar to improve soil resilience and help bind heavy metals or toxins, if present. Regularly test soil pH and nutrient levels to maintain a healthy growing environment. Plant Resistant Varieties: Choose heirloom or native plant species known for resilience to environmental stressors, which may better withstand potential atmospheric impacts. Monitor Air Quality: Use air quality monitors to track local conditions and adjust gardening practices (e.g., avoiding outdoor work during high-pollution days) to minimize exposure.

Tips to Protect Your Indoor Air Quality at Home

Use High-Efficiency Air Filters : Install HEPA filters in your HVAC system or use standalone air purifiers with HEPA and activated carbon filters to trap fine particles, dust, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Replace filters every 6-12 months or as recommended.

Seal Windows and Doors : Apply weatherstripping or caulk to seal gaps, preventing outdoor pollutants from infiltrating. Use airtight curtains or blinds to further reduce air exchange during high-pollution days.

Control Ventilation : Use an energy recovery ventilator (ERV) or heat recovery ventilator (HRV) to bring in filtered fresh air while exhausting stale air, minimizing exposure to outdoor contaminants. Avoid opening windows during poor air quality events.

Monitor Indoor Air Quality : Use an indoor air quality monitor to track levels of PM2.5, CO2, and VOCs. Adjust ventilation or filtration based on real-time data, especially during smog alerts or industrial activity nearby.

Reduce Indoor Sources : Minimize the use of chemical cleaners, paints, or aerosols that can add to indoor pollutants. Opt for natural alternatives like vinegar or baking soda, and ensure proper ventilation when using any products.

Maintain Humidity Levels : Keep indoor humidity between 30-50% with a dehumidifier or humidifier to prevent mold growth and reduce the settling of airborne particles. Use a hygrometer to monitor levels.

Clean Regularly : Vacuum with a HEPA-filter vacuum and dust with a damp cloth weekly to remove settled particles. Wash bedding and curtains frequently to eliminate trapped pollutants.

Grow Indoor Plants: Certain plants, like spider plants, peace lilies, or snake plants, can help filter indoor air by absorbing some pollutants, though their impact is limited compared to mechanical filtration.

Personal Protection

As far as personal protection, you can monitor air quality indexes & just look up at the sky to see if chemtrails are present. Limit your outdoor exposure during those times. I won’t advocate for wearing a useless face mask unless facing nuclear fallout. During those times, I suggest a high quality CBRN gas mask with 40 mm NATO filters. Other things you can do:

Boost Your Immune Health: Eat a balanced diet rich in antioxidants (e.g., fruits, vegetables like berries and spinach) and vitamins (C, D, E) to support your body’s natural defenses. Stay hydrated to aid detoxification.

Support Detoxification: Maintain liver and kidney health with adequate water intake and foods like garlic, turmeric, and leafy greens, which support the body’s natural detox processes.

Political Action

I believe the above listed states introduced & implemented the geoengineering bans because of social pressure placed upon politicians especially through social media. Even the United Kingdom had to stop some of their planned projects due to societal pressures. My fellow Warriors need to be keyboard warriors if you are unable to attend community meetings with local politicians. Mention them on X, tag them in posts, call them out, tell them we do not consent. Although some things may pass regardless, we cannot sit idly by without a fight. We are winning on some things. Let’s keep chipping away!

Until next time my fellow Warriors, stay informed, stay vigilant, Ever Forward!