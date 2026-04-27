While most Americans were focused on headlines about the Iran War, tariffs, borders, and political theater, something far more insidious was quietly moving through Congress. A law — buried deep inside an 1,100-page infrastructure bill — is on the verge of turning every new car in America into a rolling surveillance pod. And when it’s done, an AI algorithm, not a police officer, not a judge, not a jury — will decide whether you’re fit to drive.

Welcome to Section 24220. Welcome to the kill switch.

What Is Section 24220?

In November 2021, President Biden signed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law. Most Americans celebrated new roads and bridges. Few noticed what was lurking on page 404.

Section 24220 — the “Advanced Impaired Driving Technology” provision — directs the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to mandate that every new passenger vehicle sold in the United States be equipped with technology that can passively monitor the driver and prevent or limit the vehicle from operating if impairment is detected.

As a former DUI Investigator for over 6 years, I can tell you that detecting indicators of impairment requires at least four out of the five HUMAN senses as well as several scientifically proven Standardized Field Sobriety Exercises to provide a highly accurate judgement call. Sure, one can tell of someone is blatantly piss-drunk (no literally, they piss themselves) or if someone is high as a kite right off the bat just by looking at them but there are several conditions that mimic impairment (tiredness, diabetic conditions) & that person is totally sober. No dash cam or breathing device can detect 100% of impairments (think prescription medications or edibles).

Let that sink in, Warriors.

No breath test or field sobriety exercise required. No police officer present. No courtroom. No due process. The judgment is made by software. Your car, your property, that you paid for, that you fuel, that you insure — decides you’re a danger, and it shuts itself down.

This isn’t science fiction. The law is already on the books. And the technology is already in development.

Can Anyone See What Could Go Wrong With This?

What Does This Surveillance Look Like Inside Your Car?

Under the mandate, automakers can choose from a suite of monitoring technologies to comply:

Driver-facing cameras that track your eye movements and head position — constantly

Steering and lane behavior analysis software that monitors how you drive in real time

Touch-based alcohol sensors embedded in your steering wheel or ignition button that attempt to read your blood-alcohol concentration through your skin. Alcohol isn’t the only thing that impairs drivers. In fact, alcohol is often used in conjunction with other drugs.

Breath air monitors that sample your car’s interior cabin for traces of alcohol. Again; pills, cough medicine, edibles, heroin, cocaine, etc. don’t leave breath traces.

The key word regulators use is passive. They insist this is no different from a seatbelt or an airbag. But Warriors — let’s be clear about the difference: a seatbelt does not prevent you from driving. An airbag deploys after an accident. This system intervenes before any wrongdoing occurs, based on an algorithm’s probability assessment, and enforces that assessment by denying you access to your own vehicle.

That is not a safety feature. That is a preemptive conviction. I’m 100% for removing impaired drivers from the roadways but this is NOT the way to go about it.

The Vote: 57 Republicans Who Need to Hear from You

In January 2026, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) introduced an amendment to the Consolidated Appropriations Act that would have defunded NHTSA’s ability to implement Section 24220 — effectively pulling the plug on the kill switch mandate.

It failed. Decisively. 268 to 164.

The breakdown? 160 Republicans and just 4 Democrats voted for Massie’s amendment — meaning they voted to stop the kill switch. But 57 Republicans crossed the aisle and joined 211 Democrats in voting against it, preserving the mandate’s funding and its path to your dashboard.

Massie put it plainly on X: “Federal law says new cars after 2026 must monitor drivers and shut down if the car disapproves. Your dashboard should not be judge, jury, and executioner.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis called it exactly what it is: “The idea that the federal government would require auto manufacturers to equip cars with a ‘kill switch’ that can be controlled by the government is something you’d expect in Orwell’s 1984.”

And yet — here we are.

“Kill Switch Jail” — The Scenario No One in Washington Is Talking About

Here is the question every single Warrior should be asking right now: What happens when the algorithm is wrong?

Because it will be wrong. A 2023 Insurance Institute for Highway Safety study found that some eye-tracking systems flagged drivers as distracted for routine actions like checking their mirrors. A sneeze. A glance at a GPS. A rough patch of road. We see this ALL THE TIME on the road. Uber drivers, texting…everyone is distracted now a days.

Now imagine that happens to you — not because you’re drunk, but because you’re tired, or you have diabetes, or you’re on a legal prescription medication, or you have a neurological condition that affects your eye movement. The system flags you as impaired. Your car refuses to start — or worse, restricts operation while you’re already on the road. Mind you, impairment is also relative of a person’s personal tolerance. For example, an alcoholic male who weighs 245 lbs. can have a BAC of .31% which is well over 3x the ‘legal limit’ of .08% but because they consume alcohol every single day in massive quantities, they may not appear as impaired as one who never drinks and weighs 97 lbs.

There is no appeal process outlined in the law. NHTSA has not defined how a driver gets out of a lockout. There is no reset button, no emergency override protocol, no officer to call. You are simply stranded — convicted by software, with no mechanism for recourse.

This is what critics are calling “kill switch jail.” And no one in Congress has bothered to explain how you get out.

The Pretense Doesn’t Hold Up

Proponents of this law — including Mothers Against Drunk Driving, which has championed it as the most important legislation in its 45-year history — argue that 10,000+ Americans die in alcohol-related crashes every year, and that this technology could save the majority of those lives.

Warriors, no one here is defending impaired driving. Let me be absolutely clear about that.

But here is the constitutional and logical problem: We already have a proven solution. There are 31 NHTSA-approved ignition interlock devices ( currently in use across the country — devices that require a breath sample and are installed only after due process, only on the vehicles of convicted DUI offenders. That system respects both public safety and civil liberties. It targets the guilty, not the innocent.

Section 24220 does the opposite. It presumes every American driver is a potential impaired driver. It installs surveillance and control technology on every new vehicle — whether you drink or not, whether you’ve ever had so much as a speeding ticket or not. Every driver is treated as a suspect from the moment they get behind the wheel.

That is not an upgrade to public safety. That is a fundamental redefinition of the relationship between the American citizen and their government.

What It’s Going to Cost You

Beyond the civil liberties implications, let’s talk money — because this mandate is going to hit your wallet whether you care about surveillance or not.

Adding cameras, AI processors, sensors, and the compliance infrastructure required by Section 24220 to every new vehicle manufactured in the United States is projected to cost between $3.4 and $8.5 billion annually — a figure that will be passed directly to consumers through higher vehicle prices.

New cars are already out of reach for millions of Americans. The median renter — a proxy for the first-time buyer — could only afford roughly 26% of homes for sale nationally as of mid-2025. Their financial situation behind the wheel is no different. Add another $500, $800, or $1,000 per vehicle just to fund government-mandated surveillance technology, and you price even more Americans out of new car ownership entirely.

And here’s the downstream consequence no one is discussing: when buyers flee new cars, they flood the used car market. Demand surges. Prices spike. The very people this law claims to protect end up with fewer options, older vehicles, and higher costs — while the auto industry and the insurance companies who lobbied hard for this mandate count their profits.

What You Can Do Right Now — Action Steps for Every Warrior

This fight is not over. NHTSA missed its original 2024 rulemaking deadline and has not yet issued a final rule. The No Kill Switches in Cars Act (H.R. 1137) is still alive in the 119th Congress. The window to stop this is open — but it won’t be open forever. Here is your action plan:

1. Contact Your Representative — Today Go to house.gov and find your U.S. House representative. Call their office, email them, or use their contact form. Tell them: Defund Section 24220. Support H.R. 1137. No kill switches in American cars. Be specific. Reference the bill number. Staffers keep tallies, and volume matters.

2. Contact Your U.S. Senators Go to senate.gov. Find both of your state’s senators and send the same message. The Senate must also act — a House win means nothing without Senate follow-through.

3. If One of the 57 Republicans Is Your Representative — Apply Maximum Pressure Look up the full list of the 57 Republicans who voted against Massie’s amendment in January 2026. If one of them represents you, that is your primary target. They need to hear from their constituents — loudly, respectfully, and repeatedly — that this vote will be remembered.

4. Buy Used — Strategically Until this mandate is repealed or blocked by final rule, consider that your next vehicle purchase is a surveillance decision. Pre-2026 model year vehicles are not subject to Section 24220. If you are in the market for a new vehicle, understand what you may be agreeing to. A well-maintained used vehicle is not a compromise — it’s a principled choice. I’ve kept my 2009 vehicle for many reasons. I don’t want these ‘features’.

5. Share This Article The most powerful tool against legislation that passes quietly is sunlight. Share this with every driver you know. Post it. Text it. Forward it. The more Americans who understand what Section 24220 actually is — not the sanitized MADD talking points version, but the full picture — the harder it becomes for Congress to ignore. I love MADD, I really do. They contributed a lot toward supporting law enforcement’s efforts of removing impaired drivers from the road but THIS is not the way to go about it.

6. Stay in the Fight The No Kill Switches in Cars Act needs co-sponsors and momentum. Follow Rep. Thomas Massie and Rep. Harriet Hageman on social media for updates. Engage. Amplify. Make noise.

Conclusion: Your Dashboard Is Not a Courtroom

The Fifth Amendment guarantees that no American shall be deprived of liberty without due process of law. The Fourth Amendment protects against unreasonable searches & seizures. The right to travel freely has been affirmed by the Supreme Court as a fundamental constitutional right.

Section 24220 threatens all three.

This is not about impaired driving. Impaired driving is already illegal. We already have tools in place to punish it. This is about whether the federal government — through an algorithm baked into your vehicle’s operating system — gets to decide, in real time, without any human officer or judicial oversight, whether you are fit to exercise your right to travel.

Your dashboard should not be your judge. Your steering wheel should not be your jailer. And an AI trained to corporate and government specifications should not be the final word on your freedom.

The kill switch is coming for your car. It doesn’t have to reach your driveway.

Stay informed. Stay vigilant. Ever Forward.