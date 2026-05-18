Last week, a crowd packed into the Box Elder County fairgrounds in rural Utah. They came with signs, with questions, and with a deep unease about a project that had materialized in their community with what felt like breathtaking speed. The meeting grew unruly. A commissioner told the audience to “grow up.” Then the elected officials retreated to a private room and, on a livestream, residents watched them unanimously approve a $100 billion data center — a facility with a 40,000-acre footprint, roughly the size of Washington, D.C. — over their objections. The residents who have to live with the effects of these data centers, are irrelevant.

The project is backed by Kevin O’Leary, the Shark Tank investor known as “Mr. Wonderful,” who has been making the media rounds framing opposition to his “Stratos Project” as Chinese misinformation and dismissing protesters as paid agitators bussed in from out of state. (The Salt Lake Tribune reported this claim is disputed by its own on-the-ground reporting.) O’Leary went further on Fox News, asking: “Who would want to stop us from having compute capacity to develop AI? Which adversary would want that? There’s only one: it’s China.” If I could scream from a thousand rooftops “Wrooooongg!! No one wants your data centers!!” I would.

Click on Picture to Listen to Their Opposition

It’s a masterclass in deflection. Because the people standing in that fairground weren’t adversaries. They were farmers. Teachers. Retirees. Parents. People who live next to the Great Salt Lake and have watched its water level fall 22 feet since 1986. People who have a right to ask what, exactly, is about to be built in their county — and what it will cost them.

The answer, if we look honestly at what data centers are doing to communities across the country, is a great deal.

The Power Problem: Who Pays When the Lights Stay On?

The Utah project, known alternately as “Stratos” or “Wonder Valley,” would require more electricity than the entire state of Utah currently consumes in a year. O’Leary says he’ll generate his own power with natural gas — which does little to reassure residents worried about emissions, and nothing to address the grid strain that accompanies projects of this scale.

This isn’t a Utah-only problem. Across the country, the AI data center buildout is straining infrastructure that was never designed to absorb it. PJM Interconnection, the largest U.S. grid operator serving over 65 million people across 13 states, projects it will be six full gigawatts short of its reliability requirements by 2027. In Austin, Texas, an analysis by the city manager’s office found that proposed data centers are seeking more power than can physically be delivered through current infrastructure

The last truly major, transformative upgrade to the U.S. grid was in the post-World War II era through the 1960s — and everything since has been patchwork by comparison. Much of the U.S. electric grid infrastructure was built in the 1960s and 1970s, approaching the end of its 50-to-80-year life cycle. As of 2023, 70% of lines and transformers deployed on the grid were over 25 years old. The American Society of Civil Engineers recently gave the nation's energy infrastructure a grade of D+

Ordinary residents are already paying for data centers. 2025 saw over $60 billion in utility rate increases across the United States — Americans paid nearly 10% more for electricity on average compared to 2024. In Northern Virginia’s “Data Center Alley,” a dense cluster of some 200 facilities, electricity bills in nearby neighborhoods have reportedly climbed more than 250%. The burden of upgrading power infrastructure to serve the tech industry’s hunger is, in many cases, being quietly passed to the people least able to afford it.

The Water Crisis No One Is Talking About

Box Elder County sits next to the Great Salt Lake — the largest saltwater lake in the Western Hemisphere, and one that is quietly dying. More than 54% of the lake bed is now exposed. Its water level has dropped 22 feet since 1986, accelerated by human activity including agricultural diversion and municipal use.

Now the county has agreed to host a data center that will need enormous quantities of water to keep its servers cool.

O’Leary has waved away concerns, posting on X that talk of “sucking the Great Salt Lake dry” is “ridiculous” and suggesting air-cooled technology as an alternative. But promises made on social media and commitments enforced by regulators are two very different things. Utah’s Governor eventually stepped in, asking the state’s Department of Natural Resources to ensure the project uses “the most environmentally sensitive cooling technology” and requesting a publicly available water plan — moves that suggest the concerns are anything but baseless.

They are, in fact, well-documented. A study by the Houston Advanced Research Center found that data centers in Texas alone will consume 49 billion gallons of water in 2025 — a figure projected to balloon to 399 billion gallons by 2030. To visualize that: it would draw down Lake Mead, the largest reservoir in the United States, by more than 16 feet in a single year.

And when data center operators fail to manage their water use responsibly, communities pay the price. A 615-acre facility in Fayetteville, Georgia allegedly drained 30 million gallons of water without paying for it — contributing to low water pressure for a town located 20 miles away. These aren’t hypotheticals. They’re documented outcomes.

Click on Picture to Watch Video to See Effects of the Data Center on Local Residents

Breathing the Air of “Economic Progress”

A Utah State University physicist estimates that the Stratos Project could raise the state’s greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 50%. That figure demands to be held in the mind for a moment: a single data center potentially adding half as much carbon to Utah’s atmosphere.

Data centers are not passive structures. They are industrial facilities that generate enormous heat, run diesel backup generators — sometimes for hours at a stretch — and emit particulate matter and nitrogen oxides into the air that surrounds them. According to a September 2025 study, these pollutants are associated with increased rates of respiratory disease, cardiovascular conditions, and elevated cancer risks in nearby communities. Cooling systems alone account for roughly 40% of a data center’s electricity use, running continuously, around the clock.

A 2024 analysis of approximately 2,800 operational data centers, by economist Nicholas Muller at Carnegie Mellon University, found that data centers’ environmental damage costs the broader economy $25 billion annually — with Virginia and Texas alone accounting for nearly a third of those public health costs. These are costs not borne by O’Leary Digital or West GenCo. They are borne by the people who live nearby.

Click on Picture to Hear the Video of Data Center Noise

The Noise You Can Never Escape

Ask the residents of Chandler, Arizona. For years, they filed complaints about the constant humming from a data center’s cooling equipment. They tried noise-canceling headphones. They tried earplugs. Nothing worked. In 2022, the city rewrote its zoning code to make it harder to site new data centers — a direct result of nearly a decade of resident pressure. In 2025, the city council unanimously voted against a new proposed data center, with noise cited as a central concern.

In Southaven, Mississippi, residents describe a new data center as “terrorizing” the community with noise and air pollution — a word choice that sounds hyperbolic until you understand what 24-hour industrial-grade HVAC systems sound like when they’re operating 50 feet from your bedroom window.

The long-term health effects of chronic noise exposure are well established: hearing loss, stress, insomnia, diminished quality of life. Light pollution from the all-night illumination required by hyperscale facilities compounds the problem, disrupting circadian rhythms, suppressing melatonin production, and affecting both human health and local wildlife.

The Jobs Promise: How Many, and for Whom?

Proponents of data centers reliably lead with jobs. O’Leary has argued his Utah project will create thousands of them, and county commissioners cited economic benefits — $30 million in new revenues annually in initial phases, with $108 million at full buildout — as justification for their approval.

But the jobs argument requires scrutiny. A U.S. Chamber of Commerce report found that, on average, a data center employs 1,688 workers during the construction phase. Once operational, it provides approximately 157 permanent positions. The construction boom generates employment; the building itself, humming along with automated systems, requires remarkably few humans.

And the tax revenue picture, while real, is complicated. In Loudoun County, Virginia — where data center revenues have grown so dominant that officials are reconsidering their tax rate to avoid dangerous over-reliance on a single sector — the economic benefits have come bundled with the environmental and health costs described above. The revenue doesn’t offset the damage. It pays for some of it, while the rest is externalized onto residents.

Cumberland County, New Jersey - A Planned Data Center Without Consent - Listen to This Public Comment

The Consent Problem

Perhaps the most troubling dimension of what happened in Box Elder County isn’t the data center itself. It’s the process.

Commissioners went to a private room. Residents watched on a livestream. A small group immediately filed an application for a referendum — a move that itself illustrates the desperation of communities trying to reassert democratic control over decisions that will reshape their lives for generations.

This pattern is not unique to Utah. A review of 31 Virginia municipalities with existing or proposed data centers found that 25 of them — 80% — had non-disclosure agreements in place with developers, limiting what public officials could share with the people they represent. At the federal level, new permitting policies have shortened environmental review timelines and reduced opportunities for community input, accelerating approvals precisely when those approvals deserve the most scrutiny.

Companies, researchers at the World Resources Institute have noted, deliberately target areas with inexpensive real estate and weaker local governments. The communities least equipped to negotiate with billion-dollar developers are the ones most likely to find a data center breaking ground next door.

What O’Leary Gets Wrong

Kevin O’Leary is not wrong that AI requires infrastructure. He is not wrong that data centers are, in some technical sense, necessary. Tucker Carlson, in a tense public debate this week, accused O’Leary of “gaming the system” and relying on taxpayer subsidies — a charge O’Leary deflected with characteristic bravado. But the more fundamental problem isn’t whether O’Leary is gaming a system. It’s that the system itself has been designed to move fast and externalize costs.

O’Leary’s Alberta, Canada “Wonder Valley” project — a similarly scaled development announced in 2024 — is already two years behind schedule and has faced nearly identical pushback from Canadian residents. Promises made to communities about jobs, environmental protections, and economic benefits have a way of softening when reality sets in and the cameras move on.

The residents of Box Elder County are not Luddites. They are not, as O’Leary suggested, Chinese operatives. They are people asking a simple and entirely reasonable question: If this is so good for us, why won’t you tell us exactly what it will do?

That question deserves a better answer than “grow up.”

Click on Picture to Listen to Ron DeSantis’ Actions Toward Protecting Florida From Data Centers

A Path That Doesn’t Require This

More than $64 billion in data center projects were delayed or canceled between May 2024 and March 2025 due to organized community opposition. The opposition is growing, crossing partisan lines — from Bernie Sanders on the left to Ron DeSantis on the right, from rural Utah to suburban New Jersey, where residents in Kenilworth showed up to a community meeting with cowbells and whistles.

This isn’t anti-technology sentiment. It is communities demanding that the buildout of AI infrastructure not be treated as a cost-free inevitability that simply happens to them, without their knowledge, their input, or their consent.

Data centers don’t have to be built this way. They can be sited thoughtfully, powered by renewables, cooled without draining fragile water systems, and approved through transparent processes that give communities real leverage. Some developers are moving in this direction. Most are not.

What Box Elder County experienced — the rushed approval, the private room, the livestream — is becoming a template. And the communities that don’t fight back hard enough, fast enough, may find themselves living inside a facility three times the size of Manhattan for the next fifty years, wondering what happened to the place they knew.

The question isn’t whether we need data centers. The question is who gets to decide where they go, what they cost, and who bears that cost when the investors have moved on.

Right now, the answer is: not you.

Photo Credit: Farrah Anderson / WFYI

My fellow Warriors, stay on top of proposed data centers in your community. Even if your state puts stricter rules on data centers, the federal government may attempt to step in for "Reasons of National Security." This is not a hypothetical threat — it is already happening. In July 2025, President Trump issued an executive order to rapidly build out data center infrastructure by "easing federal regulatory burdens," applying to data centers requiring more than 100 megawatts of electricity, costing at least $500 million, or those designated as protecting national security — with the Secretaries of Defense, Interior, Commerce, or Energy each empowered to designate additional projects under the order without any stated criteria for qualification. And it goes further: a December 2025 executive order directed the Attorney General to establish a dedicated AI Litigation Task Force within 30 days to challenge state AI and data center laws in federal court, while also directing agencies to consider withholding federal broadband and infrastructure grants from states enforcing laws the federal government opposes. In other words, your state can pass protective legislation, and Washington can sue to kill it or cut off your funding as punishment.

So what can you do?

Organizers on the front lines say the number one step is to start attending public meetings — and get ahead of it before approvals are rubber-stamped. Demand full transparency: a review of 31 Virginia municipalities with existing or proposed data centers found that 80% had non-disclosure agreements in place with developers, limiting what public officials could share with the people they represent. Push your local officials to refuse NDAs and require open, public environmental review before a single acre is rezoned. Local governments that engage early can use their leverage to insist on clearer disclosures, stronger environmental safeguards, and enforceable community-benefit agreements. Connect with others fighting the same battle — communities across the United States are reading about and learning from each other's battles, and that cross-pollination of strategy is proving effective. Call your U.S. representatives and senators and demand they oppose any executive overreach that strips communities of their right to consent.

Remember: more than $64 billion in data center projects were delayed or canceled between May 2024 and March 2025 due to organized community opposition. That is the power of an informed, mobilized public. They have the billions — but you have the votes, the voices, and the land. Use all three.

Until next time my fellow Warriors, Stay Informed, Stay Vigilant, Ever Forward!