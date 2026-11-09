On Thursday, the S&P 500 fell 4.36%, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.52% into correction territory, and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index lost 12.25%, its worst day since March 2020. Nvidia fell about 9%. The next morning, the jobs report came in far stronger than expected, and traders pushed the odds of a December Fed rate hike to roughly 80%. Stocks are being told the economy is in trouble, while the Fed is being told it is not.

Both signals can’t be fully right, and this Tuesday’s inflation report could help decide which one wins. In this article, I’ll walk through what actually happened, why more than one thing was driving it, how to read the mixed signals, and what to do before the Fed meets December 8th and 9th.

Thursday: The Day the AI Trade Cracked

Here is the damage. The Dow fell 3.44%, or 1,833 points, to 51,523. The S&P 500 fell 4.36%. The Nasdaq Composite fell 5.52% and is now more than 10% below its October record. AMD lost about 17%, CoreWeave about 10%, and Microsoft 3.6%. By Friday’s close, the S&P 500 was down 2.68% for the week, the Nasdaq down 3.37%, and the Dow down 0.94%. Technology fell roughly 7% on the week.

What triggered it? Not one particular thing. After Tuesday’s midterms, investors began weighing the chance of tighter rules and slower permitting for AI data centers, since many candidates had campaigned on the issue. I’m not here to take a side on politics. I’m tracking how markets priced policy risk, and the numbers show they priced it fast: Cipher Digital fell 21% and Vistra 15% on Wednesday, while solar and renewable names rose. To keep it in perspective, no new data-center law has passed, and the new Congress doesn’t take office until January.

Politics was the spark, but the fuel was already there. Qualcomm gave weak guidance. Analysts also pointed to hedge funds locking in 2026 gains and to heavy investor leverage that magnified the move. When a trade is crowded, it doesn’t take much to start a stampede.

Friday: A Jobs Report Nobody Expected

Then came Friday’s October jobs report: 165,000 new jobs, well above forecasts in the range of 50,000 to 70,000, with unemployment edging down to 4.1%. Stocks bounced a bit, with the S&P 500 up 0.31% to 7,376.86 and the Nasdaq up 1.09%. But for the Fed, the report cuts the other way. Fed funds futures now price roughly an 80% chance of a quarter-point hike at the December meeting, which would follow September’s hike and this month’s hold. The Fed upgraded its description of the economy to “expanding at a strong pace” at the last meeting. A hot jobs market gives it more reason to keep going.

Two Stories, One Market

Here is the tension. The stock market is acting like growth is about to slow: AI spending, which has been one of the economy’s biggest growth engines, is suddenly being questioned, and borrowing costs make that spending harder to finance. CoreWeave, which reports Tuesday, has already seen its shares pressured by debt and capital-spending concerns. Some analysts also argue that expensive energy is quietly squeezing households, which would weigh on demand over time.

The Fed and the jobs data tell a different story: employment is solid, and inflation is still too high. September’s consumer price index ran 3.7% over the year. The 10-year Treasury yield sits near 4.86%, and the 2-year around 4.57%. Those yields didn’t collapse after Thursday’s sell-off, which tells you bond traders still expect the Fed to stay tough. Gold, which jumped above $4,000 again on Thursday to about $4,094, slipped back to roughly $4,075 on Friday, so even the safe haven isn’t offering a clear signal.

My read: the market is pricing a future where AI growth cools while the Fed is still hiking. That is an uncomfortable combination for stocks, because it means higher costs of money at the same time as slower earnings. The next few data points will tell us which side is right.

The Economy Looks Strong on Paper. But Are Americans Actually Getting Ahead?

Here’s something that deserves more attention than it’s getting: October’s jobs report showed annual wage growth of 3.1%, while consumer prices were rising 3.7%.

Americans are earning more dollars, but those dollars are buying less (and have been for quite some time). That’s the difference between nominal wage growth and real purchasing power, and it matters enormously.

The Fed sees a resilient labor market and continued inflation pressure. Wall Street sees expensive borrowing, questions about AI profitability especially with competition from China, and growing uncertainty. Meanwhile, households are trying to absorb higher prices without falling further behind.

These aren’t necessarily contradictory signals. They may simply be describing different parts of the same economy.

An economy can continue creating jobs while consumers gradually lose purchasing power. Businesses can report healthy revenues while their financing costs climb. Stock prices can fall even when economic activity remains relatively strong.

The real danger isn’t necessarily an immediate recession. It’s a prolonged period in which the economy keeps growing, but the financial breathing room available to households and businesses continues shrinking.

That’s the possibility I’m watching as we approach December.

Tuesday’s CPI: Three Directions

The October consumer price index comes out Tuesday, November 10, at 8:30 a.m. ET. Forecasts call for a 0.3% monthly increase in headline CPI (versus 0.6% last time) and 0.2% in core (versus 0.3%). The producer price index follows Friday, with forecasts of 0.4% (versus a prior 1.3%). A long list of Fed speakers is also on the calendar this week, including Waller, Bowman, Logan, Goolsbee, and Williams.

If it comes in hot, expect December hike odds to move toward certainty, yields to climb, and pressure on rate-sensitive stocks and mortgage rates.

If it matches forecasts, the market likely stays in its current tug of war, with attention shifting to Cisco and Applied Materials earnings on Thursday as a read on tech demand.

If it comes in cool, hike odds could drop and give stocks and bonds some relief, but one soft report won’t change the Fed’s direction on its own, especially with jobs this strong.

Oil Dipped Under $100. Don’t Count on It Yet.

Brent crude slipped below $100 a barrel on Friday as traders weighed U.S.-Iran diplomacy, after the expiring December contract reached $117.64 the week before. Energy stocks fell about 11% on the week. Hopes for a deal have come and gone before, and Hormuz risk hasn’t gone away (and won’t anytime soon). If oil keeps falling, it eases the inflation pressure the Fed is worried about. If talks fail or things get more kinetic, it could come roaring back.

What This Means for the Real Estate Market

Mortgage rates barely moved on Friday despite the strong jobs report. According to Mortgage News Daily’s national averages, the 30-year fixed was 7.17% (unchanged on the day) and the 15-year was 6.83%. The 10-year Treasury yield, which mortgage rates tend to follow, was about 4.86%. Rates like these are still well above last year’s levels, and with a December hike on the table, they aren’t likely to fall quickly. The wealth effect matters, too: buyers who watched their tech holdings drop may feel less comfortable spending, which means thinner competition and more room for buyers to negotiate seller credits and buydowns.

If you’re buying, ask your lender about a rate lock with a float-down option before the December meeting. The same Friday snapshot shows how much the loan type matters: the 30-year VA averaged 6.84% and the 30-year FHA 6.82%, while a 7/6 adjustable-rate mortgage averaged 6.50%. With Veterans Day on Wednesday, a reminder for my fellow veterans: ask about VA financing before you sign anything. Quotes vary by lender and borrower, so compare Loan Estimates.

How to Get Ahead of What’s Coming

Check your concentration. Many 401(k)s and index funds hold large positions in the same handful of tech names. Look at what you actually own, and make sure your mix matches your timeline, not last month’s headlines.

Don’t chase, and don’t panic. A day like Thursday tempts people to sell at the bottom or buy the whole dip at once. Decide your plan in advance, and if you add to a position, spread purchases over time.

Let your cash work. With the 2-year Treasury near 4.57%, cash and short-term Treasuries pay something meaningful. Pay down variable-rate debt first, because it gets more expensive with every hike.

Budget for energy swings. Oil could fall or spike from here. Build a winter heating and fuel cushion that works in either case.

Protect your income. A strong jobs report is good news today, but a market that is rethinking AI spending can change hiring plans quickly. Keep three to six months of expenses in cash and keep your skills sharp.

The Warrior’s Bottom Line: Preparation Beats Prediction

Nobody knows whether Thursday’s sell-off was the beginning of a deeper correction or simply another violent reset in an overcrowded trade. We don’t need to predict the next market move to prepare for it.

We need to understand our exposure, protect our liquidity, manage expensive debt, and recognize opportunities when other investors are making emotional decisions.

The investors who navigate uncertainty successfully aren’t necessarily the ones who predict every market turn. They’re the ones who have a plan before the market forces them to make a decision.

Tuesday’s inflation report will give us another piece of the puzzle. It won’t give us all the answers.

Stay disciplined. Stay liquid enough to remain flexible. And never confuse a rising market with an absence of risk.

Your turn: after Thursday, did you check your tech exposure, add to your positions, or sit tight? Hit reply or drop a comment below. I want to hear from you.

Until next time, my fellow Warriors: Stay Informed. Stay Vigilant. Ever Forward.