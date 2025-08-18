The global power struggle of the 21st century isn’t defined by territory, missiles, or even oil. It’s defined by AI supremacy. Both the U.S. and China are pouring billions into artificial intelligence, racing to dominate not just the technology, but the data and infrastructure that fuel it.

This is techno-nationalism—where sovereignty is no longer measured by borders, but by digital architectures. Whoever leads in AI doesn’t just control information; they shape economies, militaries, public opinion, and even human consciousness.

Why AI is the New Nuclear Arsenal

China has openly declared its intention to become the global AI leader by 2030, while the U.S. is scrambling to defend its edge through private-sector innovation, policy shifts, and military applications. This isn’t just about chatbots or search engines—it’s about:

Generative AI for Propaganda – Algorithms that can flood digital space with persuasive, synthetic media. Deepfake Leaders & Political Messaging Example: In 2023, deepfake robocalls mimicking President Joe Biden's voice were sent to New Hampshire voters before the primaries, telling them not to vote. This was one of the first major cases of AI voice-cloning being used to suppress votes. Potential Use: Authoritarian states could create fake speeches or confessions from opposition leaders to discredit them or sow division. AI-Generated News Outlets Example: Networks like "Copycat AI News Farms" (exposed by Graphika & NewsGuard) are already producing thousands of articles with pro-China or pro-Russia narratives, generated by large language models. Tactic: These "content mills" use AI to churn out synthetic articles faster than fact-checkers can respond, creating an illusion of consensus. If you knew who the so-called fact-checkers were, you'd realize most of them are paid propaganda arms themselves. AI-Powered Social Media Armies Example: Research shows Russia's Internet Research Agency (IRA) and China's influence ops are experimenting with AI chatbots to manage massive fleets of fake accounts ("sockpuppets") that argue with real users. Tactic: Instead of clumsy bots, these accounts now write nuanced, human-like posts and comments, adapting arguments in real time. AI Memes, Video, and Satire Example: AI-generated memes, cartoons, or TikTok-style videos can carry political messaging disguised as humor. During conflicts (e.g., Ukraine war, Gaza), AI has been used to produce convincing but fake battlefield footage that goes viral before being debunked. Tactic: The speed + virality of memes lets propaganda bypass traditional editorial checks. Personalized Persuasion at Scale Example: Generative AI enables micro-targeted propaganda: imagine a bot generating different campaign ads for every voter, based on scraped data about their fears, values, or online behavior. Concern: This could be far more effective than traditional advertising because it hits emotional triggers with precision.



Even YouTube is cracking down on AI content on its platform. As of July 15, 2025, Mass-produced, repetitive, or template-style AI content will no longer qualify for monetization. AI is allowed—but content must be original, authentic, and transformed beyond basic automation or reuse

Military Integration – AI-driven drones, autonomous weapons, and cyber warfare. What Is Lavender—and How Is Israel Using It? Lavender is an AI-powered tool developed by Israel’s Defense Intelligence unit (Unit 8200). It processes massive amounts of surveillance data—phone logs, drone footage, geolocation, social media— using machine learning to assign individuals a threat likelihood score from 1 to 100.

Data Domination – The nation with the biggest datasets and fastest computing wins the AI arms race. As of early 2025, the United States is home to over 5,400 active data center facilities, the largest count globally versus only approximately 449 officially registered in China in 2023. Yet, we must keep in mind China is infamous for keeping data secret.

Unlike past geopolitical battles, this one won’t be fought on battlefields—it will be fought in server farms, on semiconductor supply chains, and in the invisible realm of data pipelines.

The Dark Side: Data Centers are Draining America’s Power Grid and Water Systems

Here’s the inconvenient truth no politician wants to admit: AI doesn’t run on magic. It runs on massive data centers that consume staggering amounts of electricity and water.

Recent reports show that AI data centers in the U.S. are draining entire power grids, with some facilities using as much energy as small cities. As AI adoption explodes, America faces a dangerous paradox:

More AI = More Energy Demand – Just training one large AI model can consume the yearly electricity of 100+ U.S. homes. They account for ~4.4% of national electricity consumption (~176 TWh).

Fragile Grid = National Security Risk – An overstrained grid is vulnerable to blackouts, cyberattacks, or even manipulation by adversaries.

Public Pays the Price – Rising energy costs, more brownouts, and less resilience when disaster strikes.

Some states have already been impacted by data centers:

Water System Impacts by State & Region

1. Northern Virginia (Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William counties)

Homes to over 300 data centers, including hyperscale operations.

In 2023, these consumed nearly 2 billion gallons of water — a 63% increase since 2019.

Loudoun County alone used around 900 million gallons, primarily relying on potable water due to limited recycled supply.

2. Texas (Hill Country, San Antonio–Austin area)

Data centers consumed approximately 49 billion gallons in 2025, with projected growth to 399 billion gallons by 2030 (~6.6% of the state's total water usage).

Large facilities may draw 4.5 million gallons daily, straining regional aquifers in drought-prone areas.

3. Oregon (The Dalles)

Google’s data center in The Dalles consumed over one-third of the city’s water supply, tripling consumption since 2017 —particularly concerning given the area’s ongoing drought cycles.

Microsoft reported that 42% of its water use in 2023 came from water-stressed areas.

4. Great Lakes Region

Though freshwater-rich, data center growth raises sustainability concerns.

In 2023, U.S. data centers used about 17.4 billion gallons of water , expected to double by 2028 .

A single hyperscale facility using 1 million gallons per day is equivalent to what 12,000 Americans use annually.

On-site cooling accounts for 25% of water use, with the remainder tied to power plant operations serving data centers.

Most centers don't track or report this usage, adding planning challenges.

5. Iowa

In Cedar Rapids, a Google data center will use between 200,000 to 1 million gallons daily , prompting upgrades to local water infrastructure.

Council Bluffs is adding a third center, intensifying groundwater concerns amid uneven recharge rates.

Iowa has allocated funds to map aquifers and study water impacts more closely.

6. Minnesota & Great Lakes Groundwater Concerns

Minnesota hosts over 61 data centers, each potentially consuming millions of gallons annually — with many locations exceeding 5 million gallons/day in worst cases.

Water used ( often treated with PFAS ) becomes non-reusable, effectively removing potable supply from the ecosystem.

Policymakers are pushing for mandatory reporting, water reuse standards, and user charges per gallon consumed.

So while policymakers hail AI as “the future,” everyday Americans could be footing the bill with higher utility costs, rolling blackouts, and weakened infrastructure.

AI-Induced Psychosis: The Invisible War on Your Mind

The geopolitical war is only half the story. The personal battle is happening in your own brain.

We’ve already seen how social media algorithms can trigger addiction, anxiety, and depression. Now imagine AI-powered companions, endlessly available 24/7, trained to respond to your deepest emotions and biases.

This is where AI-induced psychosis becomes a very real risk:

Reality Distortion – AI “hallucinations” can feed misinformation directly into fragile minds.

Isolation – Over-reliance on AI companions replaces human relationships, fueling loneliness and paranoia.

Addictive Loops – Endless personalization traps users in self-reinforcing delusions, unable to separate fact from fiction.

According to Keith Sakata, MD, “In 2025, I’ve seen 12 people hospitalized after losing touch with reality because of AI. Online, I’m seeing the same pattern.”

You may not want to take its praise of wild business ideas to heart either:

Just as the Cold War had fallout shelters, the AI War demands mental shelters. Protecting your mind is now just as important as protecting your data.

Protecting Yourself in the Age of AI

Although my fellow Warriors can’t stop the U.S.–China AI rivalry or the race to integrate AI into every aspect of our lives. We can shield ourselves and our families from its fallout.

Limit AI Exposure – Treat AI chatbots and tools as utilities, not companions. Don’t outsource your thinking. There are biases built into seemingly every AI platform. Strengthen Digital Literacy – Cross-check everything. If AI is the new propaganda tool, skepticism is your best defense. Power Grid Preparedness – Anticipate blackouts by investing in backup energy (generators, solar, or at minimum, emergency supplies). Water Preparedness - consider the following Water Storage & Reserve Supply Keep at least 1 gallon per person, per day for 2–3 weeks stored in food-grade containers.

Rotate stored water every 6 months; consider sealed 55-gallon drums or stackable containers.

Store water purification tablets or emergency filters (Berkey, LifeStraw, Sawyer Mini) in case tap water becomes unsafe. Rainwater Harvesting Install rain barrels or cisterns where legal. Some states (like Texas) offer tax breaks for rainwater harvesting systems .

Use collected rainwater for irrigation, flushing toilets, or—after filtration—drinking. Greywater Recycling Capture water from sinks, showers, and laundry for landscape use.

Some states allow basic greywater diversion systems with minimal permits. Mental Resilience – Protect your attention. Prioritize time away from screens, deep reading, and real human connection. AI cannot replace real world knowledge and experience…yet. Societal Pushback - Pay attention to your community's planning and zoning meetings. These boards create long-term community development plans, often decades in advance. If data centers are part of the plan, make your voice heard. You may have a chance to stop the construction of these centers in your area and protect your community.

The U.S.–China rivalry over AI isn’t just about who wins the global stage—it’s about whether humanity loses itself in the process. AI may be the new geopolitical battlefield, but the true war is for our sovereignty, our minds, and our future stability.

And here’s the haunting irony:

The more powerful AI becomes, the more fragile the human mind—and the human grid—may get.

Until next time my fellow Warriors, stay informed, stay vigilant, Ever Forward!