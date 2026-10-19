For years, the headlines told us the American consumer was resilient. Then, on September 28, the Census Bureau quietly rewrote the record. Its annual revision lowered the level of retail sales by about 4.5%, and it cut 2023 sales growth to 1.39% from 3.53% and 2024 growth to 1.05% from 2.62%. In plain English, a meaningful slice of the spending we were told had happened turns out not to have been there.

Consumers have been saying they feel squeezed for a long time, and they were often brushed off as caught up in a “vibes” problem. This week, the data caught up to them. In this article, I connect that revision to the rest of the week’s numbers: inflation still running hot at both the consumer and wholesale level, a bond market sitting at 24-year highs, and mortgage rates holding near 7.4%. Then I’ll show you why all of it runs through one thing, debt, and what to do about it before the Fed meets on October 28th.

Chart Courtesy of Eurodollar University

What Census Actually Changed

First, let’s be clear about what this is and isn’t. It’s a statistical correction, not a scandal. The Census Bureau doesn’t count every receipt from every retailer each month. It publishes quickly from a sample, the Monthly Retail Trade Survey, where response is voluntary and the total response rate runs around 64%. Missing data gets estimated, new and failed businesses get modeled, and seasonal patterns get applied. Speed comes at the cost of completeness.

Later, better information arrives. The 2026 revision benchmarked the monthly numbers to the 2024 Annual Integrated Economic Survey, which uses a much larger sample and is legally required for businesses to answer. When the more complete picture replaced the estimates, the level of sales came down about 4.5% as of July, according to TheStreet’s reading of the revision, and annual growth for 2023 and 2024 was cut by more than half. I couldn’t open Census’s own comparison table, so I’m using that reported figure.

Why does this matter more than a typical revision? Because the level matters, not just the monthly change. If the entire base of sales over the past few years gets marked down, then a small gain this month doesn’t restore what’s missing. It’s like discovering your house is a few feet shorter than you thought, then celebrating because someone added an inch to the roof.

Why Higher Prices Made the Consumer Look Stronger Than They Were

Here’s the mechanism. Retail sales are measured in dollars, not in goods. When prices rise sharply, especially from a supply shock like energy, households can spend more money while taking home less stuff. A bigger grocery bill doesn’t mean a fuller cart. We’ve all felt this shrinkflation over the past several years.

September’s report is a perfect live example. Headline retail sales rose about 0.8% from August, more than double the 0.3% forecast, and August was revised up to 1.3%. That sounds like a strong consumer. But gas station sales jumped 6.4% and accounted for more than 70% of the headline gain. The control group, the measure that strips out the volatile categories and feeds directly into GDP, rose just 0.14%, its weakest since July and below forecasts. Americans were paying more at the pump, and the headline counted that as strength.

Chart Courtesy of Eurodollar University

Consumers Saw It Before the Economists Did

The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index fell 6.7 points in September to 81.9, its lowest reading since 2014 and well below the 89.2 economists expected. Consumers’ assessment of current business conditions turned negative for the first time since September 2024, and households expect both business conditions and the labor market to weaken over the next six months.

That fits what you’ve probably felt in your own budget: fewer trips, cheaper brands, postponed purchases. People don’t need a retail-sales spreadsheet to know what their money buys. Now the revised numbers say the sentiment surveys had a point.

Chart Courtesy of Eurodollar University

The Price Squeeze Isn’t Over

This week’s inflation data shows why that squeeze isn’t easing. September’s consumer price index rose 0.6% for the month and 3.7% over the past year, with core inflation, which strips out food and energy, at 2.6% and a touch hotter than expected. Gasoline rose about 9% in a single month, and shelter costs rose 0.4%. Annual inflation has now outpaced annual wage gains for six straight months, with wage growth sitting around 3%. And that’s with the labor market already softening: September’s jobs report showed just 29,000 jobs added.

Then came wholesale prices. The producer price index jumped 1.3% in September, its biggest monthly increase since 2022, and is up 6.3% over the past twelve months. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, final-demand energy jumped 10.8% and accounted for more than 80% of the monthly rise. Producer prices feed through to what businesses charge, and economists quoted this week expect that pressure to reach consumers in the coming months. In other words, the squeeze on household budgets has a pipeline still filling up.

Chart Courtesy of Eurodollar University

The Bond Market Is Sending a Different Signal

A weak consumer would normally pull long-term interest rates down. Instead, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield hit 5.33% on October 5, its highest level in about 24 years, and was still around 5.1% on October 16. Mortgage rates followed. The 30-year fixed averaged about 7.4% in the latest weekly reading, and held there week over week.

So what’s the market telling us? One reasonable reading is that investors aren’t pricing a strong economy. They’re demanding more compensation to lend for a long time in a world of persistent inflation, heavy government borrowing, and energy-driven price shocks. Earlier this month a global bond selloff hit Europe too, with fiscal worries in France and long-term UK yields rising above 6% (not to mention their other problems). It’s weak growth and high inflation at the same time, which is exactly the kind of mix that’s hardest for the Fed to fix.

Why It All Runs Through Debt

To see why bond yields matter so much, you have to understand how modern dollars work. Most of the money in the system isn’t printed. Banks create it when they lend. A mortgage, a business loan, or a credit card balance creates a deposit and a debt at the same time, and that debt has to be repaid with interest. The system runs on borrowing.

The scale is staggering. The Institute of International Finance put global debt at a record $348 trillion at the end of 2025, and later headlines cite $353 trillion. The Bank for International Settlements reports that over-the-counter derivatives, financial contracts used to hedge or bet on things like currencies and interest rates, totaled $846 trillion in notional value at the end of June 2025. To be fair, notional value isn’t the money at risk. The BIS puts the gross market value at about $21.8 trillion, far smaller. But it shows how much of the global financial plumbing is built on dollar-denominated promises: the dollar sits on one side of 89.2% of all foreign-exchange trades.

Some analysts argue the “petrodollar” gets too much credit, and that demand for dollars is driven far more by debt and derivatives than by oil sales. Whatever you believe about oil, the practical point is the same. U.S. Treasuries are the safest collateral under much of that lending (scary thought). When Treasury yields jump, collateral values fall, borrowing costs reset higher around the world, and the benchmark that mortgage rates follow moves with it. None of this is secret, by the way. The BIS publishes these figures twice a year. It’s just rarely discussed at the kitchen table.

The Fed Walks Into October 28 With a Mixed Hand

The Federal Reserve raised rates by a quarter point in September to a range of 3.75% to 4.00%, with a unanimous 12-0 vote. It meets again October 27 and 28, with the statement due at 2:00 p.m. ET on the 28th, and the Fed’s communications blackout began October 17 and runs through October 29, so officials won’t be commenting in the meantime.

The case for another hike is a hot CPI, wholesale inflation at 6.3%, and energy still pushing prices up. The case against is a revised-down consumer, 29,000 jobs in September, and consumer confidence at a 12-year low. Market-implied odds of an October hike jumped after the CPI report, but sources put them anywhere from roughly 27% to nearly 50%, so there’s no clean consensus. Whichever way the committee goes, mortgage rate expectations will move almost immediately.

What This Means for the Real Estate Market

Put the pieces together and you get a squeezed buyer. Wages are growing around 3% while a mortgage costs about 7.4%, and a lower revised spending base means households have less cushion than the old data suggested. Fewer buyers qualify, and the ones who do are more cautious. If you’re a seller, this is a moment to price realistically rather than chase last year’s comps. If you’re a buyer, the goal isn’t to time the bottom of rates. It’s to protect your payment.

That’s where the tools matter: a rate lock with a float-down option, a seller-paid temporary buydown, and budgeting to the monthly payment rather than the headline rate. With the Fed meeting in ten days and the bond market this volatile, a conversation with your lender before October 28, not after, is the single smartest move a buyer can make.

How to Get Ahead of What’s Coming

Measure your finances in real terms, not just dollars. Track what your income actually buys: groceries, fuel, insurance, utilities. If your costs have grown faster than your paycheck, as they have for most households for six straight months, build your budget around that gap instead of hoping it closes on its own.

On mortgage timing, get pre-approved and decide your lock strategy now. Ask your lender about a float-down option and a temporary buydown, and ask them to show you the payment at several rates, not just today’s. If you’re a seller, talk to your agent about offering a buydown as a concession, because with rates at 7.4% it can bring more buyers to the table than a price cut.

Be skeptical of any single strong data point. The retail revision is a lesson in this: a blowout month can look very different once better information arrives. Look past the headline to the control group, the revisions, and the inflation-adjusted figures, and be especially careful with numbers that are being propped up by fuel prices.

Attack high-interest and variable-rate debt while yields stay elevated. With the 10-year near multi-decade highs, borrowing costs aren’t coming down quickly. Credit cards, variable-rate lines, and anything tied to short-term rates deserve first priority, because the interest on them compounds against you in exactly the kind of squeezed budget this data describes.

Finally, keep a cash cushion and protect your income. A three-to-six-month emergency fund is your best defense against an economy that’s weaker than it looked. If your industry is showing cracks, now is the time to sharpen your skills, grow your network, and build a second stream of income, before you need one.

Your turn: did the last three years feel “resilient” to you, or did your budget tell a different story? Hit reply or drop a comment below. I want to hear from you.

Until next time my fellow Warriors, Stay Informed, Stay Vigilant, Ever Forward!