Across the nation, something powerful is stirring. People who never once thought of themselves as “political” are beginning to recognize that their most basic freedoms—especially the freedom of speech—are under attack. And make no mistake: this awakening is not confined to pundits, activists, or those who live and breathe politics online. It’s happening at kitchen tables, water coolers, and church pews. It’s happening among the very people who once shrugged and said, “Politics doesn’t matter to me.”

Politics mattered during the massive curb of personal freedoms during the plandemic. Back then, fear was the dominating driver of compliance. Highlighting the events of the recent week now, it matters to everyone.

Back in April, I wrote an article:

The Rising Tide of Mental Illness & Autism in America Athena Angelique · Apr 25 In recent years, America has faced a silent but growing crisis: a surge in mental illness that affects millions of lives, from bustling cities to quiet rural towns. The numbers tell a stark story. In 2022, an estimated 59.3 million U.S. adults—23.1% of the adult population—lived with a mental illness, up from 20.6% in 2019. Among young adults aged 18–25… Read full story

The Rising Tide of Mental Illness & in America. Please read it when you have a moment because it really came to the forefront of my mind during the events which unfolded this past week.

When society veers into extremes and deep polarization, the road to civil unrest often emerges with alarming speed. A pivotal event—like an assassination or act of war—can serve as a litmus test, and it’s wise to pause, observing the public’s reactions over several days before forming a judgment. The recent assassination of Charlie Kirk triggered a stark divide: waves of support surged for Turning Point USA’s mission and the principle of free, open debate, while others unleashed torrents of hate, threats, and even celebration of his death. This duality reveals a troubling truth—our society is unwell. Resorting to violence over free expression, rejoicing in a man’s murder, or wishing the same fate on others are not signs of mental stability.

I hesitate to endorse canceling or firing individuals for holding such views unless they occupy positions of influence—such as teachers, uniformed government representatives, or those actively inciting serious bodily harm. There’s a clear line between freedom of speech and death threats backed by intent and capability. The former is a right; the latter crosses into dangerous territory.

Click on Picture to Watch the Video

Reaching a consensus is notoriously challenging, yet the Founding Fathers of the United States enshrined freedom of speech as a First Amendment right, reflecting its foundational importance. If you disagree with someone’s words, you can choose to tune them out or engage in respectful debate. What you cannot justify is committing violence or egging others on to do so.

I’ve grown weary of the rigid "right" and "left" labels that box people into all-or-nothing camps. Believing in one idea doesn’t mean you must swallow an entire ideology’s platform. Free-thinking, mentally balanced individuals aren’t tethered to a single side or label—they chart their own course, unbound by groupthink. That being said, I found this Robert M Sterling X post which is a good summary of this past week:

My liberal friends are completely oblivious about how radicalizing the last week has been for tens of millions of normal Americans. Zero clue. I’m not talking about people who are “online”; I mean regular, everyday Americans. “Normies.” People who scroll through Facebook posts and Instagram reels from the Dutch Bros drive thru line. Political moderates who have water cooler chats about Mahomes touchdowns and Bon Jovi concerts, not Twitter threads or Rachel Maddow monologues. Millions of them. Tens of millions. They’re logging on, they’re engaging, and they’re furious. And I’ll be candid: They blame you guys. They blame the left. Regardless of whether you believe it to be justified, they think you’re the bad guys here. And they are reacting accordingly. I can already hear some of you racing toward the comments to start screeching in moral indignation, so I’m going to be blunt: Shut up and listen to what I’m telling you. Your movement will lose any semblance of relevance if you don’t develop some small measure of self-awareness, and—absent someone force-feeding you bitter medicine—you guys collectively lack the humility to do this on your own. Here are the facts: Fact 1. Tens of millions of Americans started the week seeing a 23-year-old blonde woman—a young woman in whom virtually every parent watching pictured their own daughter—stabbed in the neck by a career criminal. These people then found out the murderer had been released from jail 14 times over. Fact 2. Two days later, tens of millions of Americans watched a video of Charlie Kirk get murdered speaking to college students. Millions of these people knew who Charlie was; millions of them didn’t. Upon seeing the video, however, these normal Americans from across the land and across the political spectrum agreed that he was the victim of a terrible, fundamentally unjustifiable crime, and their hearts broke in sympathy for his family. Good people who had never even heard the name Charlie Kirk before wept. Fact 3. Immediately after seeing the footage of a peaceful young man get shot in the neck, these same people logged onto Facebook and Instagram (remember, we are talking about regular Americans, not perpetually online Twitter or Bluesky users) and saw some of their local nurses, school teachers, college administrators, and retail workers celebrating this horrific crime. Not just defending it, but cheering it. These are all facts. You may not like the implications of these facts, and we can certainly debate the underlying causes thereof, but, indisputably, they are nevertheless factual statements. Here’s what it means for you, the Democrats reading this: These normal, middle-of-the-road, non-political citizens just become politically active. They realized that politics cares about them, even if they don’t particularly care about politics. After watching Iryna Zarutska and Charlie Kirk both bleed out from the neck, they think their lives and the physical safety of their families—the bedrock of human society, the foundation of Maslow’s hierarchy of needs—depend on political activation, whether they desire it or not. These people are now sprinting—not jogging, not walking, but racing—to the right. Because they blame you guys for everything that just happened. When they see footage of Decarlos Brown stabbing a Ukrainian refugee to death, they don’t see just one demon-possessed man. They picture every university administrator, HR bureaucrat, and DEI apparatchik that ever lectured them about systemic racism, the “carceral state,” or the need to release violent crime suspects without bail in the name of social justice. They then think back to conversations they’ve had with their cop friends—their buddy from high school who quit the force after getting tired of being called a racist, their friend at the local YMCA who vents about having to release career criminals because Soros-funded prosecutors aren’t willing to file charges—and they realize everything the left has told them over the last five years has been utter bullshit. And they blame you. Because, even if you count yourself as a moderate Democrat, your party supported the district attorneys, city council members, and mayors that let fictitious concerns about mental health and racial justice supersede very real concerns for their family’s safety. When these Americans see blood erupt from the side of Charlie Kirk’s neck, they don’t see just a martyred political activist. They think of every extreme leftist they’ve ever met who (1) calls anyone to the right of Hillary Clinton a fascist and (2) constantly jokes—“jokes”—about punching Nazis and “bashing the fash.” They realize that there really do exist people who wish to see them dead for their moderately conservative political beliefs, their Christian faith, and even the color of their skin. They ask themselves if the violence visited upon Charlie might one day show up on their own doorstep. And they blame you. Because, even if you’re just a center-of-the-road liberal, you lacked the courage to police your own ranks. You let modern-day Maoist red guards run loose across every facet of society, and what started with social-media struggle sessions has now turned to 30-06 bullet holes. When these Americans log onto social media and see their neighbors justifying, celebrating, glorifying murder, they realize that some who walk among them are soulless ghouls at best, literally demon-possessed at worst. These people—whether they faithfully attend church every Sunday or only attend with relatives once a year, on Christmas Eve—start talking about things like spiritual warfare. They implicitly understand that no normal human casually celebrates the mortal demise of a peaceful person. And they blame you. Because, even if you condemned Charlie Kirk’s murder, they probably haven’t seen you condemn those in your own movement who cheered it on. They view you as complicit in allowing heartless fellow travelers to celebrate death, and it repulses them. For all of these situations, what has your response been? Nothing but bullshit. In response to Iryna Zarutska bleeding out on the floor of a train, you post bullshit statistics about reductions in reported crime, when everyone who’s ever been to a major urban center in the last decade knows that actual crime has skyrocketed, only for victims not to waste their time reporting it to cops that don’t have the manpower to respond and prosecutors that seek to downgrade as many felonies as possible to misdemeanor citations. In response to a 31-year-old man taking a bullet to the neck in front of his family, you post nothing but bullshit whataboutism. > “What about January 6th?” (Honest answer: After you let Liz Cheney spend two years operating a star chamber in the House, combined with countless other failed attempts at “lawfare” against Trump, no one cares anymore.) > “What about Mike Lee making a dumb joke on Twitter about some guy in a mask in Minnesota?” (No one outside of Utah, DC, or Twitter knows who Mike Lee even is.) > “What about Paul Pelosi?” (That’s not comparable to Charlie Kirk getting shot, and we all know it. And, again, Paul who?) > “What about regulations on assault rifles?” (That’s not going to get you very far when one of these killers used a knife and the other one used a common hunting rifle.) In response to teachers, healthcare workers, and thousands of other liberals cheering on Charlie’s murder, it’s nothing but more bullshit and misdirection. > “It’s not THAT many people celebrating!” (Yes, it is. Everyone has seen it on their Facebook and Instagram feeds.) > “I thought you guys didn’t support cancel culture.” (We don’t cancel people over their opinions; we’re more than happy to see people lose their jobs—especially their taxpayer-funded jobs—for actively cheering on murder, though. If you can’t see the difference, that’s your own shortcoming.) All bullshit. Not even smart bullshit, but stale, mid-grade, low-IQ bullshit. Ordinary Americans see right through it, and they don’t like how it smells. You probably don’t like hearing this. But you need to hear it. Because I’m right, and, as you reflect on this, you know I’m right. The ranks of my political movement gained millions of righteously angry new members this week. We have a mandate to ensure these crimes never happen again, and that’s exactly what we are now going to do. If you want to keep a seat at the table as we do so, you’d better clean house and start policing your own.

What is the Solution: Breaking Free from Ideological Chains

Radical ideologies—whether wrapped in left-wing activism, right-wing outrage, or anything in between—thrive on fear, division, and emotional manipulation. They hijack the mind, fuel anxiety, and erode the mental stability of good people who only wanted to make sense of the world.

But here’s the truth: you are not powerless.

By strengthening your critical thinking, reconnecting with real communities, balancing your identity beyond politics, and reclaiming your mental resilience, you can dismantle the grip of extremist thought patterns. Mental illness fueled by ideology is not inevitable—it’s reversible.

We don’t defeat radicalism by becoming more radical ourselves. We defeat it by living fuller, freer, healthier lives—anchored in reality, guided by truth, and open to honest conversation.

If America is going to heal, it won’t come from algorithms, censorship, or doubling down on division. It will come from ordinary people choosing clarity over chaos, compassion over conflict, and freedom of speech over the chains of ideological dogma.

The battle for your mind is real—but it’s one you can win.

If this resonated with you, subscribe to my Substack and join a growing community of truth-seekers who are refusing to be silenced. Together, we can defend free minds, free speech, and a future built on courage—not control.

Until next time my fellow Warriors, stay informed, stay vigilant, Ever Forward!