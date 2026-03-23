The War Is Now Entering a Dangerous New Phase

Over the past several weeks, the conflict involving Iran has moved beyond a regional confrontation and into a phase of escalation that carries direct consequences for the global economy. What initially appeared to be another geopolitical flare-up is now developing into a multi-layered crisis involving energy infrastructure, supply chains, military posturing, and economic stability.

The latest developments suggest that this situation is not stabilizing—it is accelerating. A 48-hour ultimatum issued by President Trump demanding that Iran reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face direct attacks on its power grid has fundamentally changed the trajectory of the conflict.

Iran’s response has been equally severe, signaling potential retaliation against critical infrastructure across the Gulf region, including desalination plants, natural gas facilities, and energy systems that support entire populations.

At the same time, military activity continues to intensify. Missile strikes penetrating Israeli defenses, rising casualty counts, and growing evidence of a prolonged war of attrition all point to a reality that policymakers may not have fully accounted for: this conflict is no longer about short-term leverage. It is becoming a sustained confrontation with global consequences.

The Strait of Hormuz: From Strategic Risk to Active Pressure Point

The Strait of Hormuz has long been recognized as one of the most critical chokepoints in the global economy, with roughly one-fifth of the world’s petroleum supply passing through it. Under normal conditions, even minor disruptions can trigger volatility in energy markets. Under current conditions, the risk has shifted from theoretical to immediate.

The strait is “effectively closed” and the situation could lead to the largest oil supply shock in modern history.

While a complete closure of this magnitude historically has proven difficult to sustain, the reality is that even partial disruption is enough to create cascading economic effects. Shipping insurers can refuse coverage, tankers may avoid the region entirely, and supply chains begin to fracture under uncertainty.

More importantly, the current escalation introduces a new dimension. This is no longer just about naval access to a shipping lane. It is about whether the surrounding energy infrastructure—refineries, pipelines, export terminals, and power systems—remains intact. If those systems are damaged, reopening the strait becomes irrelevant because the physical capacity to move energy no longer exists.

Escalation Dynamics: Why This Conflict Is Structurally Different

The most recent developments highlight a critical shift in the nature of the conflict. Both sides are now openly threatening to target infrastructure that sustains civilian life and economic activity.

The United States has signaled potential strikes on Iran’s power grid, while Iran has warned it could disable large portions of Gulf energy infrastructure within minutes, including desalination systems that provide water to millions of people.

This introduces a level of systemic risk rarely seen in modern conflicts, where the objective is not just military degradation but the disruption of entire societies.

At the same time, diplomatic pathways appear to be closing. Iranian leadership has highlighted that several prior ‘negotiations’ were undermined by military action, reducing the likelihood of near-term talks. Why should Iran trust the United States? Iran has been duped twice in the past year.

Now, with both sides adopting maximalist positions—ranging from regime change to unconditional surrender—the probability of de-escalation declines sharply.

This creates a dangerous feedback loop. The more each side escalates, the fewer off-ramps remain, and the higher the likelihood that the conflict expands beyond its current scope. Several analysts have indicated Trump was looking for an off-ramp when he reached out to Italy and Russia in the early days of the conflict. Now, it appears there is no de-escalation mode.

AN/TPY-2 Radar From THAAD System Destroyed in Engagements with Iranian Forces

Military Reality: The Limits of Force and the Risk of Prolonged Conflict

Recent battlefield developments suggest that expectations of a short, decisive conflict may have been misplaced. This went from a 4-day quick regime change operation to a full-blown 3+ weeks and counting Middle Eastern war. Missile strikes have demonstrated the ability to penetrate advanced air defense systems, and there is growing evidence that Iran retains substantial reserves of more advanced weaponry.

At the same time, analysts are raising concerns about the sustainability of Western munitions stockpiles in a prolonged conflict. The idea that overwhelming force can quickly achieve strategic objectives is increasingly being challenged by both historical precedent and current realities. Large, decentralized nations with significant populations and distributed infrastructure (Iran case-in-point) are exceptionally difficult to subdue through air power alone.

History reinforces this point. From World War II bombing campaigns to more recent conflicts in Korea, Vietnam, and the Middle East, sustained aerial and missile strikes rarely produce immediate political collapse. Instead, they often harden resistance and extend the duration of conflict.

This suggests that the current trajectory is not toward rapid resolution, but toward a drawn-out confrontation that places sustained pressure on global systems.

Energy Shock: Why Oil Is Only the Beginning

Rising oil prices are the most visible consequence of the conflict, but they are only the first layer of a much broader economic impact. Energy is the foundational input that supports nearly every aspect of modern life, from transportation and manufacturing to agriculture and technology.

The world has experienced rapid increases in gasoline prices and rising costs across multiple sectors.

While specific figures should be validated against official datasets, the broader pattern is consistent with historical energy shocks. When fuel costs rise, transportation becomes more expensive, supply chains slow down, and the cost of goods increases across the board.

In addition, the threat of infrastructure targeting introduces the possibility of sudden supply disruptions that go beyond pricing volatility. If key facilities are damaged, the issue shifts from cost inflation to physical scarcity.

Food and Fertilizer: The Slow-Moving Crisis Few Are Watching

One of the most important insights is the connection between energy disruption and food production. Modern agriculture depends heavily on diesel fuel and fertilizers, both of which are tied to global energy markets.

The underlying dynamic is well established. Fertilizer production relies on natural gas, and transportation relies on diesel. Disruptions in either input can significantly impact crop yields.

More concerning is the timing. Agricultural cycles operate on fixed windows. If farmers are unable to plant or fertilize crops at the appropriate time (Guess when the appropriate time is? Right around the corner!), the resulting shortfall cannot be corrected until the next growing season. This creates the potential for delayed but severe food inflation.

Global Supply Chains: Fragility in a High-Stress Environment

The conflict is also exposing the fragility of global supply chains, particularly in sectors that depend on stable energy inputs. There are increased vulnerabilities in semiconductor production, helium supply, and shipping logistics.

Iranian attacks on Qatar’s facilities — Iran has conducted drone and missile strikes on Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City (the world’s largest LNG export facility, where helium is extracted as a byproduct of natural gas processing). Initial disruptions began around March 2, 2026, with production halted due to attacks, and further “extensive” damage reported from strikes in mid-March (e.g., March 18–19). QatarEnergy declared force majeure on LNG and associated products.

Impact on helium — Qatar is a major global supplier, accounting for about one-third (roughly 30–33%) of the world’s helium supply (per USGS estimates cited in AP, Reuters, Fortune, and others). Production has been halted, removing a large portion of supply from the market.

Damage and long-term effects — QatarEnergy’s CEO stated that damage (including to LNG trains and related infrastructure) will reduce helium output by 14% annually, with some capacity potentially offline for 3–5 years . This affects associated products like helium, though not a full permanent loss.

Broader implications — Helium is critical for semiconductors (chip fabs), MRI machines, and other high-tech/medical uses. The disruption is causing spot price surges (reports of 35–100%+ increases in some cases), rationing by suppliers like Linde and Air Liquide, and concerns for supply chains in tech-heavy countries. Shortages could start biting in weeks, with ripple effects on industries.

Modern supply chains are optimized for efficiency, not resilience. When disruptions occur, they can propagate quickly across multiple industries.

Even localized disruptions can lead to global consequences, particularly when they affect critical nodes in the system.

The Core Constraint: Physical Reality vs Financial Policy

Perhaps the most important takeaway from this situation is the limitation of financial tools in addressing physical supply disruptions. Central banks can influence interest rates, liquidity, and credit conditions, but they cannot produce energy, manufacture fertilizer, or restore damaged infrastructure.

This distinction becomes critical in a supply-driven crisis. Traditional policy responses may stabilize financial markets, but they do little to resolve shortages of essential goods. As a result, inflationary pressures can persist even in the face of economic slowdown.

War Economics: Redistribution Under Pressure

The divergence between corporate performance and consumer experience is another recurring theme. Defense and energy sectors often benefit from increased demand during periods of conflict, while households face rising costs for essential goods and services.

War tends to reallocate resources in ways that benefit certain industries while increasing the financial burden on consumers. Politicians will never feel the financial burden their decisions have inflicted on consumers. If anything, it continues to line their pockets with military industrial complex spending kickbacks.

What Happens If Escalation Continues

If current trends persist, the global economy could face a combination of sustained energy volatility, rising food prices, and increasing geopolitical uncertainty. The potential targeting of infrastructure raises the risk of sudden disruptions that could amplify these effects.

In addition, the involvement of regional and global powers increases the likelihood of broader conflict. We must not forget the potential for secondary geopolitical developments involving Russia and China, which reflects the interconnected nature of modern geopolitical dynamics. Russia and China are the ultimate threats to the United States hegemony, Iran was just the next target on the list (and the primary target of Israel).

At the same time, the humanitarian implications cannot be ignored. Disruptions to water, energy, and essential services in the Middle East could trigger population displacement on a large scale, adding further strain to global systems.

Action Steps: How to Prepare for an Uncertain Environment

In a rapidly evolving and uncertain environment, preparation is not about predicting exact outcomes but about increasing resilience.

Building a reserve of essential goods, particularly non-perishable food, can provide a buffer against supply disruptions. Managing financial exposure by locking in fixed costs and reducing reliance on variable-rate debt can help stabilize personal finances. Diversifying income sources and focusing on skills tied to essential industries can provide additional security.

Understanding the distinction between financial and physical assets is also critical. In environments where supply constraints drive inflation, tangible assets tied to energy, agriculture, and essential goods tend to retain value more effectively. Normally, I’m not a proponent of ‘buy-the-dip’ mentality. In the case of precious metals (gold, silver), I believe the dips are a gift in this case. Some whales are predicting a potential tripling.

Conclusion: A System Under Stress, Not a Crisis in Isolation

What is unfolding is not a single event but a convergence of pressures on energy, food, and geopolitical stability. The escalation between the United States/Israel and Iran has introduced a level of systemic risk that extends far beyond the region.

The most important question is not whether this conflict will impact the global economy, but how deeply those impacts will be felt and how long they will persist. As physical constraints begin to challenge financial systems, the gap between expectation and reality becomes increasingly difficult to ignore.

History suggests that when that gap widens, adjustments are not gradual. They are structural. And in moments like this, the difference between reacting late and preparing early can be significant. I’ve been warning my fellow Warriors for years. You still have a small window of time to get things in order. Don’t waste it.

Until next time my fellow Warriors, stay informed, stay vigilant, Ever Forward!