As of 1350 Hours EST on December 28, 2025

The math penciled on the back of a napkin isn’t just a probability distribution anymore. It’s a call option deep in the money.

Ten days ago, silver really caught the eyes of macroeconomists who pay attention to the precious metals markets. In the brief time since, the market has moved at a breakneck pace. To put it in perspective, those ten days represent 25% of the timeframe we were looking at, and the fundamental landscape has shifted beneath our feet.

If you’ve been following along, the silver thesis is working. Maybe it’s working too well.

The State of Play: Chaos in the East, Friction in the West

The data points coming across the terminal are screaming “supply shock,” but the price action is becoming increasingly decoupled:

China’s Lockdown: Beijing announced export licensing on silver effective January 1, 2026, which is seen by some analysts as the “weaponization” of the commodity and is restricting global supply.. This is a massive structural hurdle for global liquidity.

The Shanghai Premium: We are seeing a massive arbitrage gap. Physical silver in Shanghai hit $91 , while COMEX closed at $77 . The divergence between the physical price in Shanghai and the paper price in Western markets (COMEX) is driven by several factors: Physical Shortage: There is a literal shortage of physical silver in China, leading marginal buyers to pay a significant premium. Industrial Demand: The massive demand from the solar panel manufacturing industry (the largest driver of silver demand), electric vehicles, and electronics is inelastic, meaning manufacturers continue to buy silver even at higher prices.

Backwardation: The London forward curve remains deeply inverted. While not as extreme as the October panic, it signalizes that traders want metal now, not later. While the COMEX market shows normal characteristics, the London over-the-counter (OTC) market, where physical metal changes hands, is in the deepest backwardation (where the immediate price is higher than the future price) in decades, indicating severe supply stress.

Exchange Friction: The CME has already begun hiking margins to cool the fever.

This price action has led to speculation that silver could reach $100 per ounce in 2026, though short-term price pressures like tax selling and margin hikes on futures contracts may introduce volatility.

The line won’t connect but pay attention to the dot on the right side of the chart at 20.339 Billion.

The Repo Market: The “Pawn Shop” of Last Resort

The repo market is the plumbing of the global financial system, typically where healthy banks exchange high-quality collateral for short-term cash. It becomes a “pawn shop of the last resort” when the interbank market freezes. In a stable environment, banks borrow from their peers; tapping the Federal Reserve’s emergency liquidity window is often viewed as a “walk of shame,” signaling that a bank is “bleeding to death” and cannot find private funding. The recent $17 billion draw at 8:00 a.m. on December 26th, suggests an acute insolvency crisis rather than a standard operational need.

The Silver Connection: A $17 Billion Margin Call

The primary catalyst for this liquidity drain appears to be a historic margin call in the commodities market. For months, major banks have reportedly held massive short positions—totaling hundreds of millions of ounces—penciled in at prices between $30 and $50. As silver “teleported” to $77, these unrealized losses became a realized catastrophe. Unlike a bank’s internal books where losses can be hidden, a clearing house computer requires immediate cash to cover “underwater” positions. The $17 billion tapped from the Fed is the direct result of the clearing house “spitting out a number” that the banks’ balance sheets could not satisfy, forcing them to the Fed’s window to avoid total liquidation.

The Industrial Twin: The Case for Copper

You cannot talk about the silver squeeze without looking at its industrial twin: Copper. As of late 2025, Dr. Copper is screaming that the “electrification supercycle” has moved from a narrative to a structural deficit. With the US officially designating copper as a critical mineral this November, we are seeing a “trapped tonnage” scenario similar to silver. Roughly 800,000 tons are stranded in US warehouses due to tariff-hedging, while global mine supply growth has slowed to a crawl. If silver is the monetary escape hatch, copper is the physical floor of the 2026 debt wall; both are fighting a supply chain that can no longer produce new tons fast enough to satisfy the AI-driven grid expansion.

The Mental Game: Managing the “Emotional Drawdown”

This is the part the trading books rarely mention. When a trade goes against you, the path is clear: cut or hold. But when a trade goes exactly right—and fast—you have to manage your emotional drawdown capacity as much as your checkbook.

Success brings a different kind of “homework.” You have to price the contra-narratives. You have to check the math again to ensure you aren’t blinded by your own PnL.

The Verdict: I wouldn’t buy fresh at these levels. The smart play is to wait for the inevitable drawdown to accumulate and stay extremely nimble if you are playing via options.

The Bear Case: Things That Could Kill You

In the next two weeks, legitimate short-term bearish pressures will test the conviction of every silver bull. Do not be surprised by a red candle. It isn’t a matter of if, but when.

To navigate this volatility, you may have begun tactical adjustments to protect the “delta” (price exposure) earned: (note: this is not investment advice, this is for educational purposes only)

Cycling into Gold: Think about stashing some silver profits into gold. Several model portfolios are positioning roughly 15% long gold and 30-40% long silver. This is a significant shift from the previous 10:1 silver-to-gold ratio. Hedging the Greenback: Some portfolios have bought significant Dollar calls. If the USD spikes, it will create a headwind for metals; these calls may act as an insurance policy. Upside Butterflies: These portfolios have structured upside butterfly spreads to capture continued gains while capping risk.

Staying Nimble

The goal isn’t to be “right”; it’s to stay in the game. I am watching the horizon for the January 1st export shift, the repo market, and the reaction to the margin hikes. The USA is staring at a $9 trillion U.S. Treasury debt maturity wall in 2026.

Between the erosion of institutional trust among BRICS nations and the massive silver requirements for the next generation of Samsung SS batteries and military production, the “industrial” case for silver is colliding with its “monetary” rebirth. The market manipulation that we’re used to seeing cannot keep up with this runaway train. Keep your position sizing sane and your eyes on the data over “ghost week”.

Until next time my fellow Warriors, stay informed, stay vigilant, Ever Forward!