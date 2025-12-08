Across several ‘democracies’, hard limits are being quietly tested on speech, travel, and even the basic ability to use your own property. Two recent incidents illustrate how quickly freedom of movement and dissent can be curtailed — and how the same tools could be turned toward citizens anywhere, including here.

1) Thousands of Porsches Suddenly Immobilized

When your vehicle stops because a satellite signal dies

In early December 2025, hundreds of Porsche owners in Russia discovered they could not start their cars. A factory‑installed satellite tracking and security system had apparently lost communication with satellites, and vehicles were essentially bricked — immobilized outright. Reports say the issue affected models dating back to 2013 and spiked service calls across Moscow, Krasnodar, and other regions. Some owners even tried drastic fixes like disabling batteries or rebooting the tracking module, but success was inconsistent. Road & Track

The Moscow Times reported the same phenomenon, noting that owners and dealerships were seeing sudden engine shutdowns and fuel‑delivery blockages, and that the outage was linked to onboard alarm modules tied via satellite. A dealership representative even said it was possible the disruption was deliberate, though no hard evidence existed at the time. The Moscow Times

Why This Matters Beyond Russia

You don’t need a tyrannical takeover to lose control of your car: a remote software or satellite dependency can be enough.

If a foreign manufacturer or a government decides to disable connectivity, vehicles can become unusable almost instantly.

Imagine that happening to thousands of connected cars in any country — not just Russia — in response to political pressure, sanctions, or new security rules.

The event underscores a new reality: connected devices, especially vehicles, can be turned off or locked down remotely, with little immediate remedy for the owner. This is not theoretical. It just happened.

Click on Picture to Watch Video

Although no full public registry exists, certain manufacturers / models are widely known to include telematics, remote-start, GPS tracking, or satellite-dependent features — especially in newer vehicles. Examples:

Luxury and premium brands: many vehicles from BMW (ConnectedDrive), Mercedes-Benz (Mercedes me), Audi , Volvo , Tesla , Porsche — often include built-in remote-start / tracking / app-based immobilization / remote diagnostics.

Mainstream brands offering telematics or optional “Connected Car” packages: GM (OnStar-equipped Chevy, GMC, Cadillac), Ford (FordPass / sync-connected cars), Toyota , Honda , Nissan — many newer sedans, SUVs, and crossovers.

Many modern SUVs, trucks, and crossovers — especially 2018–present — include some form of telematics, remote diagnostic, or remote door-unlock / security system.

What to check when evaluating a car to avoid “remote-dependency”:

Does the key/fob also have a mechanical key or manual override for ignition and locks?

Is the ignition, fuel pump or electronic immobilizer software-controlled?

Does the car rely on continuous satellite/GPS connectivity for alarm, start, or anti-theft systems?

Is there built-in cellular or internet-based remote control/diagnostic capability (often branded as “Connected Car,” “Telematics,” or “Smart Services”)?

🛡️ What You Can Do Right Now to Protect Yourself

If you want to minimize dependency risk:

Buy older “analog” vehicles (pre-2010–2012) that rely on mechanical keys and ignition — especially sedans, pickups, or base-trim models without “smart” features. Avoid optional telematics/security packages even on newer cars. When shopping, insist on documentation: ensure your car’s software and security packages are disabled or uninstalled. Verify manual override capacity — make sure the car can start, unlock, and operate without satellite, cell-connection, or remote modules. Avoid electric vehicles and newer high-tech luxury cars: many are heavily dependent on software for everything from battery management to door locks to remote access.

Click on Picture to Watch Video

2) Public Figure and Former Politician Detained for Hours Without Charges

When criticism of the narrative becomes a border security issue

The U.K. has powerful counter‑terrorism and border powers. Those powers were recently used against a prominent critic of mainstream narratives. British broadcaster and former MP George Galloway was stopped at Gatwick Airport after returning from abroad and held by armed counter‑terrorism officers. A report from The Telegraph describes how Galloway — along with his wife — was told he was not under arrest but also not free to leave. He was denied a right to silence and warned that refusing to answer could itself be a terrorism offense. Phones and laptops were seized; they were questioned for hours about their views and travels, then released without charge. Telegraph Online

This wasn’t a border check that got delayed. It was an exercise of extraordinary powers “[turned] inward against political dissent, journalism or foreign policy criticism,” the article argues. Telegraph Online

George Galloway’s treatment is mild compared to what David Icke has been though over the past several years. David Icke has been officially banned from entering the entire Schengen Area after Dutch authorities cited a risk to public order, a decision first announced in November 2022 as a result of David being invited to speak at a peace rally, and repeatedly upheld by Dutch courts. The ban — applied via the Schengen Information System and covering 26 countries — was imposed by the State Secretary for Justice and Security on the grounds that Icke’s speeches and writings could incite unrest and contribute to extremist sentiment; Dutch courts have agreed the public-order risk outweighed his individual free-speech claims. Most recently, a Haarlem court rejected Icke’s challenge to lift the ban, reinforcing that the measure remains in force and can bar him from the entire passport-free zone unless a higher court rules otherwise. NL Times Keep in mind, the law under which this punishment was imposed, no longer exists. Yet, the Dutch courts refuse to allow that fact to disrupt their strict ruling.

Why This Matters Beyond the U.K.

A government can blur the line between true security threats and dissenting viewpoints.

Legal authority exists to detain, question, and confiscate devices and documents, even without charges, if the law allows it. This happened to Scott Ritter last year: In 2024, former UN Weapons Inspector Scott Ritter, faced two separate law enforcement actions related to his travel and activities involving Russia. Passport Seizure (June 2024) On June 3, 2024, as Scott Ritter was attempting to board a flight from John F. Kennedy Airport to Istanbul (with a final destination of Russia to attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum), he was pulled off the aircraft by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents. Seizure: Agents seized his passport on behalf of the State Department. They refused to identify themselves. Reasoning: Ritter claimed that no warrant or receipt was provided at the time. The State Department declined to comment on the specific status of a private citizen’s passport. Ritter’s Perspective: He characterized the revocation as a “deliberate ambush” intended to prevent him from attending international summits and as retribution for his political views and criticism of U.S. foreign policy regarding Ukraine and Russia. Subsequent FBI Raid (August 2024) On August 7, 2024, the FBI and state police raided Ritter’s home in Delmar, New York. Search and Seizure: Federal agents were observed removing more than 25 boxes of material from the residence. Alleged Violations: Ritter stated that the search warrant was related to potential violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) , which requires individuals working on behalf of foreign governments to register with the Department of Justice. Ritter’s Defense: He denied any violation of FARA, asserting that he has worked as an external contributor to Russian state media (RT) but is not an agent of the government. He claimed the raid was an attempt to chill his free speech and investigate his ties to Russian media networks. As of the latest reports, no official charges have been announced against Ritter following the August raid. Scott Ritter detailed these accounts on Judge Andrew Napolitano’s Judging Freedom YouTube channel.

Independent commentators and critics can be silenced or delayed under broad security pretexts, sending a chilling warning to others.

Taken together, these examples show how technology and law can converge to shrink freedom of movement and speech. They also foreshadow what could happen elsewhere — including the United States — if similar powers or remote control capabilities become standard policy or practice.

How this Kind of Control Could Spread to the U.S.

1) Connected Vehicles and Consumer Tech as Choke Points

Telematics, tracking, and remote immobilization are already built into many newer vehicles. As manufacturers and governments push for more oversight, remote‑control features can be justified for theft prevention, emissions control, or regulatory compliance.

If laws expand to allow authorities to disable vehicles for security reasons or during unrest — or if technology companies comply with foreign regulations — American owners could face sudden immobilization without warning or due process.

2) Expanded Border and Travel Powers

Questioning at airports, data seizure, or restricted movement are not unique to the U.K. Similar powers can exist under terrorism or national security laws. If extended or broadened, even travelers returning to the U.S. could face extended detention or interrogation for purely political or ideological reasons under vaguely defined security rules.

As countries exchange intelligence or coordinate security policies, enforcement tactics or technologies could migrate across borders.

3) The Impact of REALID

Why People Are Concerned — The Threats to Freedom & Privacy

Implementing REAL ID at a national scale introduces a variety of civil-liberties and privacy risks:

1. Nationalized ID Database & Centralization of Personal Data

REAL ID requires states to link driver-license records into federally shared databases . This creates a centralized national registry of identity, residence, and status — information that previously existed only under state control.

Centralization makes this dataset a high-value target for misuse, leaks, or exploitation by domestic or foreign actors.

2. Loss of Anonymity and Increased Surveillance

Once most adults have REAL ID-compliant licenses, nearly all state-issued IDs can be tracked.

Every time someone uses their ID — at airports, federal buildings, even some landlords or institutions — their identity and presence become traceable, reducing anonymity.

This creates a system where movements and associations can be logged, surveilled, and monitored by default.

3. Increased Government Control Over Mobility

Because REAL ID is required for air travel and access to many federal facilities, your ability to travel or access public services without a “federal-recognized” ID is diminished.

A lost, suspended, or flagged ID could effectively limit your mobility or access — without due process or judicial oversight.

4. Potential for Abuse Under Pretext of “Security”

If authorities decide to restrict certain groups or individuals — for political, ideological, or security reasons — REAL ID provides an infrastructure to enforce those restrictions swiftly.

What begins as “counter-terrorism” or “fraud prevention” can slide into social-control or suppression of dissent.

5. Erosion of State-Level Protections and Local Autonomy

States previously controlled licensing standards, privacy protections, and identity issuance. REAL ID shifts power toward federal oversight.

That shift undermines local control, removes state-level checks, and centralizes authority — a dangerous balance when power becomes detached from community oversight.

✅ What Citizens Can Do to Protect Their Privacy & Freedom

If you care about safeguarding privacy, mobility, and freedom, consider the following:

Keep passports or other federal IDs ready. A passport can still substitute for REAL ID — which preserves mobility potentially without reporting your domestic moves. In practice however, passports are used for the following: Identity verification & border control: When you travel internationally or re-enter the United States, agencies use these databases to verify that your passport is valid, hasn’t been reported lost or stolen, and matches the identity presented. That helps prevent fraud, illegal travel, and misuse. Law-enforcement access: Agencies within homeland security, border protection, or law enforcement may access passport-record databases (or related name-check/watchlist systems) under certain conditions. This is intended for national security and criminal-investigation purposes. Not constant surveillance: Having a passport in the database does not mean you are constantly tracked. The passport’s RFID chip cannot be scanned remotely or used as a GPS tracker. It only becomes readable when presented to a scanner (e.g., at an airport). Protect Your Passport: Although, the RFID chip makes passport use faster and more efficient at controlled border checkpoints, there are legitimate concerns — identity theft, cloning, skimming — especially if someone tries to read or copy your passport when you’re not expecting it. Those risks can be mitigated: keep your passport in a shielded cover, avoid exposing it in crowds, and be careful about where and when you open it .

Limit unnecessary use of your license. Avoid presenting your license when not legally required (traffic stops are a legal requirement so please don’t be that guy). Use alternative documentation when possible.

Use privacy-first communication and travel habits. Minimize digital footprint: avoid unnecessary registrations, location-tracking apps, or data sharing tied to state IDs.

Stay informed about state and federal proposals. If legislation expands REAL ID requirements or data-sharing laws, voice opposition — through public comment, civic engagement, or local representation.

Advocate for decentralized, privacy-preserving ID solutions. Support local and state-level alternatives that don’t rely on centralized federal databases.

REAL ID Is More Than Paperwork — It’s a Change to the Social Contract

The REAL ID Act was sold as a security upgrade, similar to the Digital ID being pushed in the UK— a simple upgrade to driver’s licenses or work permit. But it always becomes far more. What starts as higher standards for issuing IDs evolve into a tool for mass identification, centralized data collection, and a nationwide system that links identity, residency, and mobility within a federal database.

That level of oversight, centralized control, and data collection — once reserved for criminal investigations or counter-terrorism — is now the default for nearly every citizen. Like the ‘war on drugs’ or the ‘war on terror’ there will always be an invisible ‘enemy’ to provide a reason to advance with the controls.

If you value freedom, privacy, and autonomy, this isn’t “just” bureaucracy: it’s a fundamental shift in how much power the state has over your identity, your movement, and your rights.

And because that power tends to expand over time, staying vigilant now is critically important.

4) Use of Surveillance and Data to Suppress Dissent

Content moderation, device seizure, and data tracking can converge to punish those who publicly challenge a government’s narrative. Once a precedent exists in one western ally, others might be pressured or persuaded to adopt similar measures in the name of safety. Once again, the UK is targeting social media platform X and Elon Musk over ‘data for researchers’ …. oh you mean data to prosecute people over? I’m sure the UK will figure out a way to hack the data if they want it. They just want to fine their way into getting both the money and the data.

Specific Threats to Citizens’ Freedoms

Loss of ability to travel or move freely if vehicles are remotely disabled or if airports and borders can detain without charge.

Erosion of free speech as political or ideological dissent is treated as a security threat, with electronic devices seized and conversations monitored.

Dependency on connected technology that can be switched off, intercepted, or manipulated for reasons that may be political rather than technical.

Precedent for arbitrary enforcement when emergency powers or security laws are invoked broadly instead of narrowly.

What you can do to Prepare and Protect Yourself

This article doesn’t endorse paranoia; it’s about prudent preparedness in a world where technology and law can change quickly. Here are practical, realistic steps:

Photo Credit: Curated Vintage Supercars

1) Reduce Dependence on Internet‑connected Vehicles

If you want to minimize the risk of remote immobilization or control:

Prioritize Vehicles With Minimal External Connectivity . That often means: Older models without factory telematics, remote lock, or satellite tracking modules. Vehicles where critical systems like ignition or fuel delivery aren’t reliant on remote software updates or satellite communication for basic function.

If you Already own a Newer, Connected Vehicle: Know how to disable or remove non‑essential tracking modules , when possible and legal. Understand your vehicle’s security features and failure modes — for example, whether a loss of connectivity can prevent startup. Have a backup plan : access to temporary rental or alternative transport, even if your primary car fails. For many buyers, simple, mechanically straightforward vehicles can offer peace of mind when political or technological risk is high.



2) Protect Your Digital Privacy and Data

Limit what you carry or share on devices when traveling through borders or heavy security environments.

If lawful and prudent, use secure, minimal‑data devices when traveling. Think in terms of what must be available versus what is convenient. You may want to consider a secondary ‘clean’ phone for travel purposes.

Back up any critical information in a way that doesn’t rely on a single device.

3) Keep a Low Profile on Politically Sensitive Issues — but Stay Informed

Remaining informed doesn’t mean avoiding important topics. It means choosing when, where, and how to speak or publish. If you have the resources and are willing to be the next Tucker Carlson or Candace Owens (hopefully even more prodding and digging into the truth), then please, by all means, take on the giants. Just be prepared to lose everything. That’s the sick dystopian future we’re marching towards.

Recognize that open debate and private discussions can become risky if laws shift — but meaningful preparation and awareness can preserve your ability to act.

4) Build Community Resilience

Small networks of trusted contacts, local resources, and shared plans can provide support if technology or travel are suddenly restricted. I’m currently part of an amazing group of freedom-minded, resilience oriented Mavericks. The members contribute their worldwide resiliency knowledge and we strengthen each others’ Plan B’s, C’s and more.

Mutual aid, skill‑sharing, and local preparedness can hedge against sudden shocks — whether caused by politics, technology failure, or other crises.

5) Watch Policy and Technology Trends, not Just Headlines

If new laws or rules allow remote control of devices, or if manufacturers advertise more tracking for security, treat that as a signal to act.

Consider consulting with trusted technical or legal advisors who can help you understand the real risk and legal compliance around disabling or detaching connected modules.

The Core Takeaway

The immobilized Porsches in Russia and the detainment of a political critic at a U.K. airport are not random stories — they’re early indicators of a larger shift happening across Western society. Technology and national-security laws are merging into a single system that can quietly restrict movement, silence dissent, and control private property in ways that would have seemed impossible even a decade ago. If you examine the Chinese surveillance state, this is the plan for the West. Social credit scores and blacklisting those that don’t comply.

One case shows how remote-dependent technology can turn a personal vehicle into a state-controlled asset — disabled instantly from thousands of miles away. The other shows how expanded counter-terrorism powers can be redirected inward, treating criticism or unpopular viewpoints as grounds for interrogation, seizure of devices, and travel disruption without any charges filed.

The pattern is the same: the tools already exist — and they were not built for freedom.

Once cars, passports, travel documents, and identity systems become networked through centralized databases, real-time tracking, and remote controls, the limits on mobility or speech become a matter of policy, not capability. All it takes is a political decision, a bureaucratic directive, or a “temporary” emergency rule to make those systems active. Remember Canada’s Emergency Powers Act and how it froze the bank accounts of those that donated to the trucker movement?

This should matter to Americans. The same mechanisms are being introduced here — not as a dramatic crackdown, but as administrative upgrades sold under the language of safety, modernization, and fraud prevention: REAL ID integration, biometric ID systems, smart-vehicle mandates, remote immobilization functions, and broader border-security powers in a slow creep.

You don’t need a conspiracy to lose freedom — just a set of supposedly well-intentioned systems that expand over time with no built-in off-switch.

The choice is not paranoia versus compliance. It’s awareness versus complacency. Preparing now — by reducing dependency on connected systems, protecting digital privacy, and defending the principle of due process — is a practical response to a future where rights can be limited by software updates or administrative orders rather than visible force.

Because the tools are already here. The only question is when they get used again — and whether we’ve done anything to protect ourselves before that moment arrives.

Until next time my fellow Warriors, stay informed, stay vigilant, Ever Forward!