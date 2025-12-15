Warrior Insights

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
8d

Solid breakdown on the liquidity mechanics. The timing of these RMPs is what gets me though, especially with CPI still hovering around 3%. Back when I was tracking Fed policy shifts in 2020, the balance sheet expansion happened under actual crisis condtions, but this feels different. Asset holders defintiely win in this environment, but there's gotta be a ceiling on how long equities can sustain this liquidity-driven rally before fundamentals matter again.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Athena Angelique · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture