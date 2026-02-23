For months, headlines have hinted at escalation with Iran. Two carrier strike groups are position with the latest, USS Gerald R. Ford now entering theater. Weapons flooding into West Asia. Diplomatic talks continuing — while simultaneously collapsing.

To most Americans, it still feels distant. But according to veteran diplomats, geopolitical analysts, and journalists recently inside Iran itself, the world may already be standing at the edge of something far larger than another Middle East conflict.

What is unfolding is not simply a dispute over nuclear enrichment or ballistic missile reach. It may be the opening phase of a system-level confrontation reshaping global power.

Drawing from extensive interviews with former British diplomat Alastair Crooke and geopolitical analyst Patrick Henningsen, a clearer — and far more unsettling — picture emerges.

The Military Reality: War Preparations Are Already Underway

On the physical level, escalation is no longer theoretical. According to Crooke, the United States has been conducting a visible military buildup across the region while Iran has simultaneously hardened critical infrastructure — burying facilities, reinforcing missile systems, and preparing for sustained conflict.

Both sides, in effect, are behaving like nations expecting war. Yet negotiations continue. Remember what happened during the last round of ‘negotiations’ with Iran? The 12-day war broke out on June 13, 2025. War did not follow failed diplomacy — it interrupted ongoing diplomacy. This contradiction is not unusual.

Historically, moments immediately preceding conflict are often filled with diplomacy — not because peace is imminent, but because populations must be psychologically prepared for what comes next.

Crooke argues that public messaging from all sides now serves this purpose: shaping domestic expectations rather than resolving disputes.

In other words: The informational battlefield opens before the military one.

The Core Misunderstanding: This Is Not About Nuclear Weapons

Western audiences are repeatedly told the crisis centers on Iran’s nuclear program. Insiders suggest the real dispute has shifted.

Israeli leadership has reportedly reframed the threat hierarchy to Washington:

Iranian ballistic missile capability Regional allied movements (“proxies”) Nuclear enrichment Palestinian resistance groups

Missile technology — not nuclear weapons — increasingly drives strategic concern across Washington and Tel Aviv alike.

For Israeli leadership in particular, the issue extends beyond Iran’s nuclear enrichment program itself. Israel has long operated under a doctrine of maintaining overwhelming military superiority in the region, including what is widely understood to be the Middle East’s only nuclear weapons arsenal (some nuclear weapons exist in Saudi Arabia and Pakistan) — a capability viewed domestically as essential to national survival in a hostile strategic environment.

From Israel’s perspective, Iran’s rapidly advancing ballistic missile and air-defense systems represent an existential threat even without a nuclear warhead. A sufficiently advanced Iranian missile-defense umbrella could eventually neutralize Israel’s ability (as we observed toward the end of the 12 Day War)— or that of the United States’ military bases in the region — to conduct preventive strikes against Iranian military or nuclear infrastructure.

The reasoning is straightforward: once Iran becomes capable of reliably deterring aerial or missile attacks, the strategic “window of prevention” closes permanently.

This dynamic helps explain why Israeli officials have consistently pressed Washington to confront Iran before that threshold is reached. Israeli policymakers increasingly argue that allowing Iran to achieve durable deterrence would fundamentally alter the regional balance of power, ending decades in which Israel retained uncontested strategic dominance — including nuclear near-monopoly — in West Asia.

Negotiations today, therefore, are less about stopping an imminent Iranian bomb than about preventing Iran from becoming militarily untouchable. In this framework, diplomacy functions not only as arms control, but as a race against time — one shaped heavily by Israeli security fears that its long-standing deterrent advantage may soon erode.

The United States previously held extensive inspection visibility into Iran’s nuclear infrastructure under international agreements. However, Iranian officials argue that this access ultimately backfired when sensitive information gathered through inspection channels was later exploited for covert sabotage and military targeting operations. The result was a complete breakdown of trust, convincing Tehran that transparency had effectively exposed its strategic infrastructure rather than protected it.

Photo Credit: AP

Why Regime Change Is Far Less Likely Than Washington Assumes

One of the most striking conclusions shared by both interviews challenges a central Western assumption:

That internal unrest could collapse Iran’s government.

Henningsen, who recently traveled inside Iran, described a society simultaneously functioning normally while psychologically prepared for war mobilization. Millions participated in national demonstrations showing strong social cohesion despite economic hardship. External pressure, he argues, produces the opposite of destabilization. It produces unity. History supports this pattern.

After 9/11, Americans rallied around their government despite political divisions. Analysts interviewed suggest Iranian society responds similarly under external threat — strengthening nationalism rather than weakening it.

Even Israeli intelligence assessments reportedly acknowledge that large-scale military strikes would likely fail to collapse the Iranian state. Air power alone has rarely achieved regime change in large, cohesive nations.

Iran — geographically comparable in scale to Western Europe and home to more than 90 million people — presents an exponentially harder military target than Iraq ever did. Unlike Iraq in 2003, which was roughly one-quarter Iran’s size and less than half its population, Iran combines vast terrain, mountainous defensive geography, dispersed infrastructure, and a far larger industrial and military base, dramatically complicating any attempt at rapid regime change or sustained occupation.

The Dangerous Illusion of a “Limited Strike”

Perhaps the most dangerous assumption circulating in policy circles is the idea of a controlled or symbolic attack. A short punitive operation. A demonstration of force. A quick exit, like the extraction of Maduro from Venezuela.

But Iranian leadership has repeatedly communicated a red line:

Any attack — limited or otherwise — triggers full regional retaliation.

That retaliation would not remain confined to Iran or Israel.

Potential flashpoints include:

U.S. Military Bases Across Iraq and the Gulf

Israeli Military Infrastructure

Maritime Shipping Lanes

Energy Transport Corridors - especially the Strait of Hormuz

Regional partners hosting Western assets

Once initiated, escalation dynamics could rapidly escape political control. Wars rarely unfold according to initial plans — a lesson repeated throughout modern history.

The Strait of Hormuz: The Global Economic Trigger

One of the most immediate consequences discussed is often overlooked in Western media:

The Strait of Hormuz.

Roughly one-fifth of global oil flows through this narrow maritime chokepoint.

Analysts warn closure would be among Iran’s fastest asymmetric responses.

The effects would be immediate:

Oil price shock

Inflation resurgence worldwide

Supply chain disruption

Financial market volatility

Energy insecurity across Europe and Asia

In practical terms, a regional war would become a global economic event within days.

The Conflict Behind the Conflict: A Multipolar Struggle

Both interviews converge on a deeper conclusion:

Iran may be less the cause of confrontation than its geographic position within a broader systemic struggle.

Crooke describes Iran as a “pivot point” in a larger contest involving:

U.S. energy dominance

Israel’s regional security architecture

China’s economic expansion

Russia’s strategic resistance

The emerging BRICS economic bloc

China’s quiet financial moves — including reducing U.S. Treasury exposure while expanding alternative monetary systems — signal preparation for long-term geopolitical fragmentation.

From this perspective, Iran represents a frontline in a transition away from post-Cold War unipolar dominance toward a contested multipolar world.

The Regional Domino Effect

A war with Iran would not remain bilateral.

Potential participants or spillover zones include:

Iraq

Yemen

Syria

Gulf States

Turkey

Pakistan

Russia’s southern sphere

Chinese strategic interests

At that point, distinctions between regional war and world war begin to blur.

Modern conflicts expand through alliance obligations, economic interdependence, and retaliation cycles — not formal declarations. The United States often conducts vague wars without declarations (not since World War II).

Trump’s Strategic Dilemma

The interviews portray a U.S. leadership caught between conflicting pressures.

On one side:

Political incentives favor displays of strength.

Allies demand decisive action. Allies are a loose term here because the U.S. doesn’t receive much in return.

On the other:

Military realities suggest prolonged conflict risks escalation beyond control.

Withdrawal risks appearing weak domestically.

Entering into a global conflict goes against all of the promises the Trump Administration made to its voter base. “No Forever Wars!” This may cost the administration the mid-term elections and President Trump risks getting impeached.

This creates what Crooke describes as a strategic trap — where backing down carries political cost, yet escalation carries systemic risk.

The Most Important Takeaway for Americans

The greatest danger may not be intentional war. It may be miscalculation.

Narratives simplify complex civilizations into manageable political stories:

“Iran is weak.”

“The regime will collapse.”

“A short strike will restore deterrence.”

History repeatedly shows such assumptions precede strategic surprises. Wars begin when leaders believe escalation can be controlled. They expand when reality proves otherwise i.e. Vietnam, Afghanistan. If the Strait of Hormuz gets blocked, your wallet may take a hit at the gas pump. If this ends up being more than a ‘quick’ and decisive operation, we may see many of our troops lose their lives. Under the most comprehensive accounting methods, total U.S. costs connected to post-9/11 wars (including Afghanistan) exceed $7 trillion. Can the United States afford another $7 trillion in debt?

What Comes Next

Several paths remain possible:

1. Negotiated De-Escalation

Temporary agreements resembling earlier nuclear frameworks.

2. Limited Strike → Regional War

The most unstable scenario.

3. Prolonged Cold Confrontation

Economic and proxy pressure without direct conflict.

4. Systemic Global Escalation

A reshaping of alliances and world order.

None are risk-free.

Final Thought: Why This Moment Matters

The emerging Iran confrontation is not merely another Middle Eastern crisis.

It sits at the intersection of:

Energy security

Great-power competition

Financial system transition

Military technological change

Civilizational identity politics

If escalation occurs, historians may view it not as an isolated war — but as the moment the post-1991 global order finally fractured. BRICS has been both the creation of and threat to the west’s global order. You can only push and sanction countries so far.

For readers seeking preparedness rather than panic, the lesson is clear:

Geopolitical stability can change faster than public perception.

And when it does, economic and societal consequences arrive long before battlefield outcomes are decided.

Until next time my fellow Warriors, stay informed, stay vigilant, Ever Forward!