The United States has made a catastrophic mistake…on purpose. Another military ‘intervention’ to save the oppressed and to protect America from the “Number one state sponsor of terrorism”. Yet, the American people have been bait and switched and for the second time in a year, Iran has been bombed in the middle of “negotiations”. How many times will the American people be lied to? How many times will other countries accept the United States’ deception?

The American people were promised ‘No More Forever Wars’. We didn’t want ANY wars. In fact, we wanted the Ukraine/Russia conflict to end and the destruction of Gaza and the genocide to end. Yet, as of Saturday, here we are. Bombing Iran to incite ‘regime change’ and eliminate threat to Israel(‘s military and nuclear weaponry hegemony in the region).

With any ‘military operation’ there are always those who make out like bandits. The politicians whose pockets are lined by military contractors. Note the only topic in the State of The Union Address that had bipartisan support was the mention of war with Iran. It goes beyond that. How about digital banking and stocks?

Iran’s central bank plays a big picture as it facilitates oil transactions for Russia and China. One commenter noted: “The move of the financial system on chain - everything becomes linked. No more leakages”

The Financial System Beneath the Missiles

Wars are rarely fought for the reasons presented to the public.

Public justification centers on security, terrorism, democracy, or nuclear proliferation.

But historically — from Iraq in 2003 to Libya in 2011 — conflicts involving energy-rich or financially independent states have also coincided with major shifts in global monetary architecture.

As Catherine Austin Fitts reminds us, Iran sits at the intersection of three systems the United States has spent decades controlling:

Global energy settlement Dollar reserve dominance Sanctions enforcement through banking rails

Unlike most nations integrated into Western finance, Iran operates largely outside the U.S.-led dollar clearing system. Its central bank facilitates oil trade arrangements with partners such as China and Russia using alternative payment structures designed specifically to bypass Western sanctions.

That matters far more than most Americans realize.

Because the modern global order is not enforced primarily through military occupation — it is enforced through financial plumbing.

Who controls settlement controls power.

The Strait of Hormuz: The Economic Detonation Point

Roughly 20% of the world’s daily oil supply moves through the Strait of Hormuz.

If sustained conflict leads to disruption or closure, the consequences would not be regional — they would be systemic.

History provides clear precedent:

During past Gulf tensions, even limited threats caused oil prices to spike dramatically.

Insurance costs for shipping surged.

Energy-importing economies entered inflation shocks within weeks.

A prolonged blockage would likely trigger:

Oil prices potentially exceeding $120–$150 per barrel

Immediate global inflation resurgence

Central banks forced to halt or reverse rate cuts

Supply chain disruptions reminiscent of 2021–2022

Emerging market currency crises

Equity market volatility worldwide

Europe and Asia would absorb the first shock.

The United States would not escape it.

Higher fuel costs cascade directly into food, transportation, housing, and manufacturing prices — effectively functioning as a global economic tax.

War in the Persian Gulf is therefore not just military escalation.

It is monetary tightening imposed by geography.

The Quiet Transition: Tokenizing Global Finance

While geopolitical tensions escalate, another transformation is unfolding largely unnoticed by the public:

The tokenization of financial assets.

Major financial institutions and global policy bodies have openly begun testing systems that place:

Treasury securities

Stocks

Bonds

Real estate

Commodities

onto blockchain-based settlement networks.

The stated goals are efficiency and transparency:

Instant settlement instead of T+1 or T+2 delays

Reduced counterparty risk

Continuous market operation

Programmable compliance and tracking

Institutions including clearinghouses, global banks, and international monetary organizations are actively piloting these systems today.

In a tokenized environment:

Ownership becomes digitally recorded.

Transactions become traceable.

Capital movement becomes programmable.

Regulatory enforcement becomes automatic.

Supporters argue this modernizes markets. Critics warn it concentrates unprecedented financial oversight into centralized infrastructure. Both perspectives can be true simultaneously.

We are already seeing elements of this transition emerge domestically through new financial transparency requirements. Beginning March 2, 2026, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) is expanding reporting obligations targeting residential real estate transactions conducted without traditional mortgage financing. Under these rules, certain real estate professionals and settlement agents must report beneficial ownership information for legal entities and trusts involved in all-cash purchases of residential property nationwide. The stated objective is to “combat money laundering and illicit finance” by identifying the true individuals behind property acquisitions — a sector long viewed by regulators as vulnerable to opaque capital flows. In practice, however, the rule represents a significant expansion of federal financial surveillance into one of America’s largest asset classes, linking property ownership more directly to centralized reporting systems and reinforcing a broader global trend toward transparency, traceability, and data-driven financial oversight.

Why Financially Independent States Matter

Countries operating outside Western settlement systems complicate this transition.

Iran, Russia, and increasingly parts of the Global South (BRICS) have experimented with:

Non-dollar trade settlement

Bilateral currency agreements

Commodity-backed exchanges

Alternative payment messaging systems

These structures weaken sanctions leverage — one of Washington’s most powerful geopolitical tools.

From a strategic standpoint, integrating global finance into unified digital settlement networks becomes far easier when major outliers are economically neutralized, isolated, or forced into compliance frameworks.

Whether intentional or ‘coincidental’, major geopolitical confrontations increasingly occur alongside financial system restructuring.

What Happens to the World Economy If Escalation Continues?

If conflict expands and Hormuz instability persists, several second-order effects become highly probable:

1. Inflation Returns — Fast

Energy shocks historically precede inflation waves. Central banks may abandon easing cycles, keeping borrowing costs elevated longer than markets expect.

2. Sovereign Debt Stress Accelerates

Higher rates combined with slower growth strain already-leveraged governments — particularly in Europe and developing markets.

3. Capital Flees Risk Assets

Investors historically rotate toward:

U.S. Treasuries

Energy producers

Commodities

Defensive sectors

Equity markets become increasingly volatile. We’ve already seen tremendous spikes in the precious metals market, particularly in gold and silver.

4. Acceleration Toward Digital Settlement Systems

Periods of crisis often justify rapid financial modernization under the banner of stability and efficiency.

Financial history shows reforms that would normally take decades frequently occur within years — or months — during geopolitical shocks.

The Bigger Picture

Wars reshape borders. But they also reshape systems.

The Bretton Woods system followed World War II.

The petrodollar system followed the 1970s oil crisis.

Post-2008 reforms transformed banking regulation worldwide.

Major conflict has repeatedly preceded monetary evolution.

The question Americans should be asking is not only who wins militarily (no one wins in war)— but:

What financial system emerges afterward?

How Americans Can Protect Themselves Now

Regardless of political perspective, economic preparedness is rational (and critical) during periods of geopolitical instability.

1. Reduce Personal Leverage

High debt becomes dangerous during inflation shocks or economic slowdowns. Prioritize liquidity over expansion.

2. Maintain Emergency Cash Reserves

Banking systems remain stable historically, but market disruptions can temporarily restrict credit availability. Aim for 6–12 months of expenses if possible outside the system.

3. Diversify Beyond Paper Assets Alone

Historically resilient hedges during geopolitical stress include:

Energy exposure

Commodities

Precious metals

Short-duration government securities

Diversification — not panic — is key.

4. Prepare for Energy Cost Volatility

Household budgets should anticipate fuel, food, and transportation spikes.

Efficiency becomes financial defense. If energy prices increase, everyone’s cost of living will increase. Energy = The Economy.

5. Invest in Skills and Income Stability

Economic transitions reward adaptability more than speculation. Multiple income streams historically outperform market timing during instability.

Final Thought

Americans are often told wars defend freedom abroad. Did you ever really believe that? I think all of us at some point wanted to believe that. Defended our country in the military because we wanted to believe that. Actually thought we had made some progress in the quality of life for some people in the middle east.

But true history suggests wars also coincide with transformations at home — especially within finance, energy, and global power structures. Not to mention the trillions in debt the United States has become accustomed to growing every year.

Whether this conflict remains contained or expands into a broader economic confrontation may determine not only geopolitical alliances…

…but the architecture of the next global financial system itself.

History rarely announces systemic change while it is happening.

The average citizen does not recognize monetary transition during its construction — only after prices rise, freedoms narrow, and rules quietly change.

Wars are remembered for explosions and headlines. But their lasting consequences are almost always financial.

If escalation with Iran continues, Americans may soon discover that the true battlefield was never only the Middle East — but the global economic system itself.

By the time the new system fully arrives, participation will no longer be optional.

Until next time my fellow Warriors, stay informed, stay vigilant, Ever Forward!