The financial system rarely breaks in ways that are obvious to the average person. It does not begin with headlines about collapse or crisis. Instead, it starts quietly, deep within the plumbing of the global monetary system, where only a handful of specialists are paying attention. Right now, one of those early warning signals is flashing, and it is something most Americans have never heard of: a surge in repo fails, which recently spiked to over $415 billion.

Chart Source: Eurodollar University

While that number may sound abstract, it represents a growing dysfunction in how money and collateral move through the global economy. And when those systems begin to strain, the effects do not stay confined to Wall Street or central banks. They eventually make their way into mortgage rates, stock market volatility, job stability, and the everyday cost of living.

What’s Actually Happening Beneath the Surface

At its core, the global financial system operates on a delicate balance between two essential components: U.S. dollars and high-quality collateral, primarily U.S. Treasury securities. These two elements must move together, continuously and efficiently, for the system to function properly. When either one becomes scarce, financial activity begins to slow. When both become constrained at the same time, the system becomes fragile. That is precisely what appears to be happening now.

Around the world, countries such as Nigeria, Taiwan, and Indonesia are being forced to sell U.S. Treasury securities—their most important reserve assets—in order to access liquid dollars. This is not a sign of strength. It is a sign that dollar funding is becoming more difficult to obtain. At the same time, demand for those same Treasuries as collateral is surging, creating a paradox where the most sought-after financial asset is simultaneously being depleted and hoarded.

The spike in repo fails reflects this tension. In simple terms, a repo fail occurs when one party cannot deliver the collateral required to complete a transaction. When failures rise to the levels we are seeing now, it suggests that the system is struggling to source the collateral it depends on.

Why This Is Happening Now

This situation is not being driven by a single event. Instead, it is the result of multiple macroeconomic pressures converging at once, each reinforcing the others.

One of the most significant factors is the ongoing energy shock. With oil prices elevated, global demand for U.S. dollars has increased because energy is priced in dollars. Countries that import energy must secure more dollars to maintain supply, and even some exporters are experiencing strain in maintaining stable reserves.

At the same time, cracks are forming within the private credit market. Over the past decade, enormous amounts of capital flowed into private lending structures, many of which are now beginning to show signs of stress. As the quality of that credit deteriorates, the collateral backing it becomes less reliable, further tightening financial conditions.

Source: Data Driven Stocks Substack

Layered on top of this is a broader slowdown in global economic activity. Major economies, including China and parts of Europe, are facing weaker growth, which reduces overall liquidity and increases risk aversion. Financial institutions, sensing uncertainty, are becoming more conservative, choosing to hold onto high-quality collateral rather than lend it out.

The result is a system where both cash and collateral are becoming harder to access at the same time. Historically, this combination has been associated with periods of financial instability.

Why the System Is More Fragile Than It Appears

What makes this situation particularly concerning is the way the global financial system actually operates behind the scenes. Most people assume that financial assets are held in straightforward, one-to-one relationships. In reality, the system relies heavily on the repeated reuse of collateral.

A single U.S. Treasury bond can be pledged, re-pledged, and reused across multiple transactions simultaneously (rehypothecation). This creates efficiency in normal conditions, but it also introduces hidden fragility. When confidence declines or demand spikes, multiple parties may attempt to access the same piece of collateral at once. When that happens, the chain breaks, and liquidity can disappear very quickly.

The recent rise in repo fails suggests that these chains are beginning to strain. It does not mean the system is collapsing today, but it does indicate that the margin for error is shrinking.

What This Means for You as an American

While these developments may seem distant, their impact is anything but abstract. Financial stress at the global level has a direct and measurable effect on everyday life in the United States.

One of the first areas where this shows up is in interest rates. Even if the Federal Reserve chooses to lower its policy rates, market-driven borrowing costs can remain elevated when collateral is scarce and liquidity is tight. This means mortgage rates may stay higher for longer than many expect, keeping pressure on homebuyers and limiting affordability.

Mortgage Rates on Sunday, April 12, 2026

In financial markets, reduced liquidity tends to translate into increased volatility. Stocks, cryptocurrencies, and other risk assets become more sensitive to shifts in sentiment, leading to sharper swings in both directions. This does not necessarily result in an immediate crash, but it does create an environment where stability is harder to maintain.

The housing market is also affected. High borrowing costs combined with tighter credit conditions reduce the pool of qualified buyers. At the same time, many homeowners remain locked into historically low mortgage rates, limiting supply. This imbalance can lead to slower transactions, longer listing times, and localized price adjustments in general.

Perhaps most importantly, these dynamics can contribute to a renewed rise in the cost of living. When dollar shortages ripple through global markets, they impact supply chains, energy prices, and the cost of imported goods. Even if official inflation measures appear to stabilize, the real-world expenses faced by households can continue to increase.

What Is Likely Coming Next

If current trends continue, the most likely path forward involves a gradual escalation of financial stress rather than an immediate crisis.

In the near term, liquidity conditions are likely to remain tight, with continued pressure in repo markets and sustained global demand for dollars. As these conditions persist, stress may begin to surface more visibly in credit markets, potentially leading to higher default rates or restrictions on access to capital.

At that point, central banks may be forced to intervene more aggressively to stabilize the system, either through liquidity injections or policy adjustments. The ultimate outcome will depend on how severe the underlying strains become and how quickly policymakers respond.

What You Can Do to Protect Yourself

In environments like this, the goal is not to react emotionally but to position yourself intelligently.

Maintaining strong liquidity is one of the most important steps you can take. Having access to cash or cash equivalents provides flexibility and security when conditions become uncertain. It allows you to navigate disruptions without being forced into unfavorable decisions.

It is also wise to be cautious with debt. As financial conditions tighten, the cost of borrowing can rise, and access to credit can become more limited. Reducing exposure to variable-rate or high-risk debt can help protect against unexpected financial pressure.

Focusing on assets that are tied to essential systems can provide a degree of resilience. While no investment is without risk, assets connected to housing, energy, and basic infrastructure tend to hold value more effectively in supply-constrained environments.

Equally important is the stability of your income. Strengthening your primary source of income, while developing additional streams where possible, can provide a buffer against economic uncertainty.

Finally, it is worth paying attention to credit markets rather than relying solely on headlines. Many of the most important signals about the health of the economy appear in these less visible areas long before they reach mainstream awareness.

Final Thought

The current environment is not defined by collapse, but by increasing strain within the system. Signals such as rising repo fails, global selling of U.S. Treasuries, and tightening collateral conditions are not random anomalies. They are indicators that the foundation of the financial system is being tested.

For most people, these shifts will not be immediately obvious. They will show up gradually, through higher borrowing costs, more volatile markets, and a steadily rising cost of living.

But for those who understand what is happening beneath the surface, this moment is not just about risk. It is also about opportunity. Positioning yourself correctly during periods of financial tightening can make the difference between simply enduring what comes next and being prepared to take advantage of it.

Until next time my fellow Warriors, stay informed, stay vigilant, Ever Forward!

In my last article, I wrote about the Top 10 Things You Should Stock Up On Before Supply Chains Tighten. Did you catch it?: