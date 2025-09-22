Click on Picture for Original X Post

In a world already teetering on the edge of chaos—riots in the streets, political assassinations, and a society fracturing along ideological lines—a bombshell preprint study drops like a grenade into the conversation. Published on Preprints.org, this peer-reviewed analysis uncovers alarming safety signals linking COVID-19 mRNA vaccines to a surge in neuropsychiatric disorders, from brain fog to suicidal ideation. As of September 21, 2025, the findings scream one undeniable truth: what if the shots we were told were “safe and effective” are quietly unraveling our minds? And in a society gripped by mental fragility, could this be the spark igniting our collective breakdown? Buckle up—this isn't just science; it's a wake-up call to the hidden epidemic eroding our sanity.

The Study That Shook the Foundations

Try as one might, the mental instability of society has been observed in people of all ages and walks of life. From the green-haired Starbucks employee screaming and banging ‘their’ head on the steering wheel of ‘their’ Prius to the gray-haired "Phillies Karen” fan that stole the baseball from a kid. People are losing their minds. This new pre-preprint may give us some indications why.

Titled Association Between COVID-19 Vaccination and Neuropsychiatric Conditions, this groundbreaking preprint by James A. Thorp, Claire Rogers, Kirstin Cosgrove, Steven Hatfill, Peter Breggin, Drew Pinsky, and Peter A. McCullough analyzes over 34 years of data from the CDC/FDA Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). Comparing COVID-19 vaccines to influenza shots and all other vaccines, the researchers used proportional reporting ratios (PRRs)—a gold-standard metric where PRR ≥ 2 signals a safety concern—to expose patterns that demand immediate scrutiny.

The results? Devastating. When stacked against flu vaccines alone:

Cognitive Impairment : 47 adverse events (AEs) like "brain fog" and "dementia" showed a PRR of 118 (95% CI: 87.2-160, p < 0.0001).

Psychiatric Illness : 28 AEs, including anxiety and psychosis, hit a PRR of 115 (95% CI: 85.1-156, p < 0.0001).

Suicide/Homicide: 11 AEs linked to self-harm and violence reached a PRR of 80.1 (95% CI: 57.3-112, p < 0.0001).

Against all other vaccines? The signals persist: PRR 26.8 for cognitive issues, 28.6 for psychiatric disorders, and 14.0 for suicide/homicide. "There are alarming safety signals regarding neuropsychiatric conditions following COVID-19 vaccination," the authors declare, calling for an "immediate global moratorium on COVID-19 vaccination."

Direct quotes hit hard: "The most severe spectrum of neuropsychiatric disorders includes suicidal and homicidal behaviors," and "Clearly, the dramatic increase in psychiatric disorders, including suicide and homicide, over the past four years is multifactorial. However, COVID-19 vaccinations have likely made a significant contribution." Backed by external studies—like Roh et al. (2024) linking vaccines to a 22.5% higher Alzheimer’s risk (OR: 1.225, P=0.026)—this isn't fringe theory; it's data-driven alarm.

From Brain Fog to Societal Breakdown: The Mental Instability Epidemic

Picture this: a nation where millions grapple with "brain fog"—that insidious haze of confusion and forgetfulness—while rates of anxiety, depression, and violent ideation skyrocket. The study's implications extend far beyond individual suffering; they paint a portrait of a society unmoored. In the U.S. alone, VAERS reports over 1.6 million COVID vaccine AEs since 2021, with neuropsychiatric cases surging post-rollout. As Thorp et al. note, mRNA vaccines can cross the blood-brain barrier, potentially triggering inflammation that cascades into cognitive decline and psychiatric turmoil. We must also keep in mind a Havard Study conducted in 2010 found the VAERS database truly represents fewer than 1% of adverse events. The system was described as “passive and voluntary” meaning it relies on truthful and accurate reporting by doctors who were very hesitant to report AEs if they did at all.

“Adverse events from drugs and vaccines are common, but underreported. Although 25% of ambulatory patients experience an adverse drug event, less than 0.3% of all drug-related adverse events and 1–13% of serious events are reported to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Likewise, fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported.”

So, when a study like the recent preprint identifies strong neuropsychiatric safety signals in VAERS, the reality is that it could be the tip of the iceberg, since Harvard’s own government-funded research confirms most events are never reported.

Today's mental health crisis? It's not just "post-pandemic stress"—it's a perfect storm. Suicide rates climbed 30% from 2010-2020 (CDC data), and homicides spiked 45% in major cities during 2020-2022 (FBI stats). Now, tie that to the study's findings: a 153-fold PRR for "suicidal ideation" post-vaccine. We're seeing it everywhere—from road rage epidemics to polarized politics where "debate" devolves into threats. The authors warn of "population intelligence" erosion, with long-term risks like dementia and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (26 cases reported post-vaccination, per Perez et al., 2023).

In a fractured America, this mental instability fuels division. Echo chambers amplify distorted thinking, turning ideological clashes into powder kegs. The study doesn't blame vaccines alone—multifactorial causes abound—but its safety signals demand we question the narrative that "the science is settled." If vaccines contribute to this fog, we're not just losing minds; we're losing our grip on reality.

The Bigger Picture: A Society on the Brink

Zoom out, and the connections are chilling. Post-2021, we've witnessed a surge in mass shootings (up 33%, Gun Violence Archive), workplace violence (OSHA reports 20% rise), and social media-fueled extremism. The preprint's call for a moratorium isn't hyperbole—it's a plea to halt potential harm while we investigate. Critics like Johns Hopkins (receiving $1.3B NIH funding) dismiss VAERS as "anti-vax spin," but as the authors counter, institutional conflicts of interest (e.g., ACOG's $11M CDC grant for mRNA promotion) undermine trust.

This isn't about fear mongering; it's about facing facts. A society plagued by cognitive haze can't innovate, empathize, or unite. As the study urges, we need "assessments among vaccinated and unvaccinated groups" to uncover the truth. Until then, the silence from Big Pharma and regulators echoes the very instability they claim to combat.

The problem is, several states have doubled down on forcing COVID-19 vaccines on its residents.

Amid recent federal changes—such as the FDA's August 2025 restrictions limiting approvals to high-risk groups (e.g., those 65+ or with underlying conditions)—several states have actively stepped in to expand or protect access, effectively "doubling down" by bypassing federal hurdles. These actions include issuing standing orders for pharmacists, executive directives for broad eligibility, and insurance coverage requirements, countering the reduced federal recommendations and ensuring wider availability. Based on current reports, the states most recently emphasizing vaccination access (often framed as protecting public health against federal "red tape") are: Oregon, Washington, California, and Hawaii (West Coast Health Alliance) Actions : On September 17, 2025, the Democratic governors (Tina Kotek, Bob Ferguson, Gavin Newsom, and Josh Green) jointly released immunization guidelines recommending COVID-19 vaccines for everyone over 6 months old, regardless of risk status. This includes standing orders allowing pharmacists to administer shots without prescriptions and mandates for insurers to cover costs. Oregon's Board of Pharmacy held an emergency meeting on September 18 to formalize protocols for fall respiratory vaccines, eliminating prescription barriers.

Why "Doubling Down" : These states explicitly rejected federal limitations, prioritizing "science and transparency" over politics. The alliance aims to shield access from CDC uncertainties, with ACIP's pending recommendations potentially influencing future expansions.

Impact: This affects ~80 million residents, ensuring free or low-cost shots at pharmacies like CVS (now available without prescriptions in these states post-guidance). Pennsylvania Actions : On September 15, 2025, Governor Josh Shapiro directed the State Board of Pharmacy to convene an emergency meeting, resulting in a standing order on September 18 allowing pharmacists to administer COVID-19 vaccines without individual prescriptions. Insurers must cover the shots fully, and the state is reviewing barriers to access.

Why "Doubling Down" : Shapiro called the federal restrictions an "affront to Pennsylvanians' personal freedoms," pushing for universal eligibility to counter HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s policies. This builds on earlier 2025 efforts to maintain broad recommendations.

Impact: Expands access for 13 million residents, with CVS confirming immediate availability at pharmacies. Colorado Actions : On September 4, 2025, Governor Jared Polis issued Executive Order 25-09, directing the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to issue a standing order for pharmacists to provide COVID-19 vaccines without prescriptions. The state also requires insurers to cover the shots and is collaborating on supply distribution.

Why "Doubling Down" : Polis emphasized empowering individuals against "ridiculous red tape from Washington," aligning with the state's progressive health policies and rejecting federal eligibility limits.

Impact: Affects 5.8 million residents, ensuring equitable access amid national confusion. Broader Context and Trends Why Now? : These moves respond to the FDA's August 27, 2025, approval restricting shots to high-risk groups and HHS's removal of COVID vaccines from CDC schedules for healthy children and pregnant people. In 16 states (e.g., Massachusetts, Nevada, New Mexico), pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens now require prescriptions due to laws tying to ACIP recommendations, creating access barriers. Progressive states are countering this by expanding pharmacist authority and coverage.

Other Notable States : Minnesota (September 8 executive order for broad access), New York (expanded standing orders September 10), and Illinois (insurance mandates September 12) are also acting, but the West Coast alliance, Pennsylvania, and Colorado lead in coordinated, high-profile responses.

Criticism and Debate: Supporters hail these as protecting public health; critics (e.g., some GOP lawmakers) argue they override federal science. ACIP's September 19-20 meeting may influence further changes.

It shows which states are in the pockets of Big Pharma.

Call to Action: Demand Transparency, Reclaim Your Mind

The preprint isn't the end—it's the beginning. Share this article, demand investigations, and support independent research. Contact your representatives: urge VAERS transparency and vaccine safety audits. If you live in a state that is doubling down on its vaccination measures, understand it is an indication for future ‘pandemics’ on how you will be treated. It starts as ‘ensuring access’ and ends with mandates.

For personal protection, prioritize mental health: physical exercise is one of the greatest contributors to mental health. I can’t tell you how many of my personal training clients thrive on even simple cardiovascular activity first thing in the morning. Seek therapy if you feel unstable, take some time to be mindful (and practice gratitude), and diverse information sources to cut through the fog. If you need medication, take it but at the lowest effective dose possible. Monitor yourself for any dramatic swings in mood or appetite.

Some of the best methods to reduce the effects of the COVID-19 vaccine include:

Bromelain: 500mg once-daily

Nattokinase: 2000 FU twice-daily

Curcumin: 500mg twice-daily

If antinuclear antibody (ANA) Positive Consider: Hydroxychloroquine 200 mg twice-daily

If Pleurodynia Consider: Colchicine 0.6 mg once-daily

Other effective methods to reduce the side-effects caused by COVID-19 vaccines may include:

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy: case reports suggest some individuals with neurological and fatigue-related symptoms improved after HBOT

Red Light Therapy: anecdotal reports describe reduced neurological symptoms, improved circulation, and lower systemic inflammation after consistent use

CBD: Anecdotal reports from patients and functional medicine practitioners suggest CBD helps reduce neuropathic pain, calm overactive immune responses, and improve general well-being. Quality matters: Many CBD products are mislabeled or contaminated. Third-party testing is essential. Dosing: Effective ranges vary (often 25–100mg/day for inflammation or sleep). Start low, go slow. Drug interactions: CBD can affect liver enzymes (CYP450), altering how certain medications (e.g., blood thinners, seizure meds) are metabolized. Medical supervision is important.



In 2025, our brains are the ultimate battlefield. Will we let hidden risks erode our society, or fight for clarity? The choice is yours—act now, before the haze consumes us all.

I wasn’t able to change people’s minds back in 2020/2021 regarding the experimental gene therapy which is legitimately wreaking havoc on society today. There weren’t the numerous peer-reviewed, published studies as there are today. But will you take another mRNA vaccine? Will you ingest food injected with or created by mRNA technology? Will you ‘trust the science’?

Until next time my fellow Warriors, stay vigilant, stay informed, Ever Forward!