For years, critics of the modern financial system have warned about a quiet structural shift happening beneath the surface of global markets. It is a system where the world’s largest financial institutions — backed by central banks and regulatory frameworks — control not only the flow of capital, but increasingly the ability of investors to access their own money.

Many dismissed those warnings as fringe speculation. David Rogers Webb has been sounding the alarm since 2023 with his book and documentary “The Great Taking”.

Recent events surrounding BlackRock, the largest asset manager in the world with more than $10 trillion under management, suggest that the underlying concerns may not be so easily ignored.

BlackRock’s massive $26 billion private credit fund recently faced approximately $1.2 billion in redemption requests, representing about 9.3% of the fund’s assets. Instead of honoring those withdrawals, the fund enforced its built-in redemption gate — allowing only 5% of assets to be withdrawn during the quarter. Roughly $620 million was paid out. The rest of the investors requesting their own money were told to wait.

For those investors, their capital effectively became temporarily locked inside the fund. Like Russian foreign assets being seized in Brussels.

This is not an isolated incident. Similar liquidity constraints have appeared across the rapidly expanding private credit sector — a market that has ballooned to more than $1.7 trillion globally as investors sought alternatives to traditional bonds during the era of low interest rates.

The message emerging from these events is not necessarily that markets are collapsing. Rather, it highlights something deeper and more structural:

In modern finance, liquidity often exists only as long as the system remains calm.

When stress arrives, the rules can change quickly.

The Quiet Rise of the Private Credit Empire

Over roughly the past decade and a half About $1.4 trillion–$1.7 trillion in new capital has flooded into private credit funds. That’s the amount of investor money that migrated out of traditional banks and public markets into these gated private lending vehicles.. These vehicles lend directly to companies outside of traditional banking channels and promise relatively stable returns compared to volatile public markets.

Major asset managers — including Blackstone, BlackRock, and Blue Owl Capital — aggressively marketed these strategies as a modern solution to low bond yields and equity volatility.

In theory, private credit offers attractive advantages:

Higher interest payments

Reduced exposure to public market swings

Diversification away from traditional assets

But there is a trade-off that many investors did not fully appreciate:

Private credit is inherently illiquid.

Unlike stocks or publicly traded bonds that can be sold instantly in liquid markets, private credit loans are negotiated agreements between lenders and borrowers. They cannot easily be sold on demand without finding a buyer willing to take them.

In normal market conditions, this illiquidity is manageable because redemption requests tend to be modest and predictable. Funds maintain limited liquidity buffers to accommodate withdrawals.

However, when economic uncertainty (such as war) increases and investors simultaneously seek to exit, the underlying structure becomes exposed.

Funds respond by activating redemption gates — contractual provisions that limit how much capital can be withdrawn during a specific time period. Which is precisely what we are now witnessing.

Redemption Gates Are Becoming a Pattern

BlackRock’s decision to limit withdrawals is part of a broader pattern across the alternative asset industry.

Funds managed by Blackstone recently experienced a surge in redemption requests within their real estate and credit vehicles. At one point, redemption requests climbed to 7.9% of fund assets, forcing the firm to tighten withdrawal limits and inject approximately $400 million of its own capital to stabilize the fund.

Meanwhile, Blue Owl Capital reportedly halted certain redemption requests entirely within one of its private credit strategies.

None of these firms are technically doing anything improper. The restrictions are clearly written into fund agreements. Investors agreed to the terms when they allocated capital. Yet the psychological impact is profound.

When investors realize that their money cannot be accessed on demand, confidence begins to erode. Confidence is the single most important ingredient in any financial system.

Liquidity: The Most Fragile Illusion in Finance

Modern markets run on the assumption that liquidity will always be available. Investors believe they can sell assets whenever they choose and convert those holdings into cash. Unfortunately, liquidity is not a permanent feature of markets.

It is a temporary condition that exists only when buyers and sellers are willing to transact simultaneously.

When fear rises and everyone attempts to exit at once, liquidity can disappear almost instantly. This dynamic has appeared repeatedly throughout modern financial history.

During the Global Financial Crisis, many mortgage-backed securities were considered safe and liquid investments. Yet when housing prices began collapsing, markets for those securities froze. Investors discovered they could not sell even high-rated assets at any reasonable price.

A similar dynamic emerged during the COVID‑19 market crash, when bond markets briefly experienced severe dislocations and required intervention from the Federal Reserve to restore functioning.

Private credit funds operate in an even more constrained liquidity environment. Because the underlying loans cannot be rapidly sold, redemption gates become the only mechanism to prevent forced asset sales that could destabilize the entire portfolio.

From a risk-management perspective, gating withdrawals is rational. From an investor perspective, however, it can feel like the ground suddenly shifting beneath their feet. No one likes to be told ‘no’ at the withdrawal window. Nor does anyone like being asked what the withdrawn money is going to be used for either. You think it’s your 0’s and 1’s on the screen but it’s really not if it is in the system.

The Structural Shift Toward Asset Manager Dominance

Another element that makes this moment significant is the growing concentration of financial power within a small group of global asset managers.

Firms such as BlackRock, Blackstone, and Vanguard collectively oversee tens of trillions of dollars in assets. We never hear any anti-trust complaints about these companies.

Over the past two decades, the traditional banking sector has gradually retreated from many lending activities due to regulatory constraints introduced after the Global Financial Crisis. Asset managers filled that gap.

Today they are among the largest providers of corporate financing, real estate capital, and infrastructure investment in the world.

This transformation has created what some analysts describe as a shadow banking system — financial activity that operates outside traditional bank balance sheets but performs many of the same functions. Unlike banks, however, these investment vehicles do not have access to central bank liquidity facilities in the same way commercial banks do. That creates a delicate balancing act.

When markets are strong, private credit funds deliver attractive returns. When economic stress appears however, liquidity pressure can cascade through the system quickly.

Why This Matters for the Next Economic Cycle

The global economy is currently navigating a complicated transition.

Interest rates have risen dramatically over the past several years as central banks attempted to combat persistent inflation. Higher rates place pressure on corporate borrowers who relied on cheap financing during the previous decade.

Many private credit loans were issued during that low-rate environment. As those loans mature and refinancing becomes more expensive, some borrowers may struggle to meet obligations.

If default rates begin rising significantly, the private credit market could face two simultaneous pressures:

Declining loan values Increasing investor withdrawal requests

That combination would test the liquidity structures built into these funds.

None of this guarantees an imminent crisis. Private credit portfolios are typically diversified and often secured by collateral. It does illustrate a fundamental reality of modern finance:

The promise of daily liquidity cannot exist indefinitely in assets that are inherently illiquid.

A System Built on Confidence

Financial systems are ultimately social constructs - “The Full Faith and Credit”

They function because participants trust that contracts will be honored, markets will remain open, and capital will remain accessible.

Events like redemption gates do not necessarily signal systemic failure, but they do remind investors that market access is conditional. During calm periods, liquidity feels abundant and effortless. No one really cares.

During periods of stress, it can evaporate quickly. Understanding that distinction is essential for anyone navigating modern financial markets.

Strategic Takeaways for Investors

The developments unfolding within private credit funds offer several lessons worth considering.

First, investors should understand the liquidity profile of every asset they own. Some investments are designed for long-term capital deployment and may not provide rapid access to funds during periods of volatility. Not all investments are designed to provide immediate access to capital. Private credit funds, private equity, venture capital, and certain real-estate vehicles often include withdrawal limits or lockup periods. Investors should ensure they maintain sufficient liquid reserves for emergencies and near-term needs.

Second, diversification across asset classes and jurisdictions when appropriate — including both liquid and illiquid investments — can help mitigate the risks associated with redemption restrictions. Diversification can reduce reliance on any single institution, asset type, or liquidity channel.

Understand Custodial Structures: Most securities today are held through brokerage and custodial systems rather than directly registered in the investor’s name. Investors may wish to familiarize themselves with how their brokerage accounts operate, including how assets are protected under Securities Investor Protection Corporation coverage and other custodial frameworks.

Third, maintaining a portion of capital in highly liquid reserves allows individuals and institutions to navigate periods of financial stress without relying entirely on market access.

Finally, investors should recognize that financial markets periodically shift between phases of expansion and contraction. Strategies that perform well during one phase may face challenges during another.

Preparation and awareness often prove more valuable than reaction.

The Bigger Picture

Private credit has become one of the fastest-growing segments of global finance. Its expansion reflects both investor demand and structural changes within the banking system.

Whether the recent redemption restrictions represent isolated adjustments or the early signals of broader stress remains to be seen. What is clear is that the financial system continues evolving in ways that concentrate capital and influence within large institutional structures.

For investors, that reality underscores the importance of understanding where their money truly resides, how it can be accessed, and what conditions govern that access.

In his widely discussed book The Great Taking, author David Rogers Webb argues that a series of legal and regulatory changes over several decades fundamentally altered how securities are held and prioritized during financial stress.

Most modern investors do not technically hold securities directly in their own names. Instead, they are typically held in “street name” through brokerage and custodial chains. That structure allows assets to move efficiently through the system, but it also means that multiple financial institutions may have layered claims tied to the same pool of collateral.

Liquidity, after all, is not merely a feature of markets. It is a condition that depends on confidence, counterparties, and functioning market infrastructure. When any of those elements weaken, the ability to exit investments can change rapidly.

For investors, the most powerful protection is not fear, it is knowledge, preparation, and awareness of how the system actually functions.

Until next time my fellow Warriors, stay informed, stay vigilant, Ever Forward!