When I Saw This, I Knew Something Had Changed

When I first saw this on Easter Sunday morning, I genuinely thought it was a joke. My initial reaction was that someone had manipulated the image using AI or that the account of Donald J. Trump had been compromised. The tone felt too extreme, too unfiltered, and too reckless to be real.

However, as more confirmations came in, it became clear that the post was authentic. The language was not just aggressive; it was openly threatening and directed toward critical infrastructure in Iran, referencing “power plant day” and “bridge day” as if the destruction of civilian systems were a spectacle for all to behold.

Everyone understands that strong language occasionally surfaces in politics and in life in general, but this was fundamentally different. The issue is not profanity itself; it is what the rhetoric represents. When the President of the United States speaks in this manner on the global stage, it signals a breakdown in diplomacy that cannot be ignored. On March 28th, Donald Trump said that Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was effectively "kissing my ass" while working together in the ongoing Middle East war against Iran. This did not bode over well.

He didn’t think this was going to happen ... he didn’t think he’d be kissing my ass ... he thought it’d be just another American president that was a loser ... but now he has to be nice to me,” he said.

Diplomacy is built on the assumption that adversaries, regardless of their differences, can engage within a framework of negotiation and restraint. When that framework erodes, the space for de-escalation disappears, and what replaces it is force, reaction, and increasingly unpredictable outcomes. That shift is has been underway, with Iran negotiations sabotaged by the United States’ actions not once, but twice in less than one year. It is already reshaping the global landscape. With Truth Social posts raving and ranting ultimatums by the hour, no one knows what to believe any more.

The Bigger Picture: This Is Not Just a War, It Is a System Shock

The prevailing narrative suggests that this conflict is a regional confrontation involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. While that framing is convenient, it fails to capture the scale of what is unfolding. What we are witnessing is the early stage of a broader systemic disruption, where interconnected global systems begin to strain simultaneously.

Energy markets are tightening, shipping routes are becoming unstable, food production inputs are being disrupted, currency dynamics are shifting, and military realities are diverging from political expectations. These systems do not operate independently; they are deeply interwoven. When pressure builds across multiple systems at once, the effects compound, and the outcome becomes far less predictable than any single variable would suggest.

This is why the current situation should not be viewed as an isolated geopolitical event. It is a stress test of the global system itself.

Photo Credit: Sepah News/AFP/Getty Images

Military Reality vs. Political Rhetoric

For decades, U.S. military doctrine has been shaped by the assumption of overwhelming superiority. The concept of rapid dominance, often referred to as “shock and awe,” was built on the belief that advanced technology and superior firepower would quickly neutralize any adversary. On March 12th, U.S. Secretary of ‘War’ Pete Hegseth stated ‘The goal is to unleash death and destruction from the sky all day long.”

Reports indicate that at least one U.S. fighter aircraft—widely believed to be an F-15E—was shot down within Iranian territory, triggering a complex combat search and rescue operation that resulted in significant additional losses. The rescue effort led to the loss or destruction of as many as five additional aircraft, including two Black Hawk helicopters, two C-130 transport planes, and one Little Bird helicopter, bringing the total to approximately six aircraft tied to a single incident. Iranian air defense systems, while previously described as degraded, have demonstrated continued effectiveness in contesting U.S. air operations, while missile and drone capabilities remain operational and capable of inflicting damage on both military and strategic targets.

At the same time, the pace of military engagement has placed significant strain on U.S. resources. More than 1,000 advanced cruise missiles have been expended in approximately five weeks, reducing inventories to levels that raise questions about sustainability.

These developments do not suggest a collapse of U.S. military capability, but they do indicate that the operational environment is far more contested than anticipated. Iran is not a fragmented or technologically inferior opponent; it is a large, resilient nation with layered defenses and the ability to impose costs on even the most advanced military forces.

The expectation of a short, decisive conflict has already been replaced by the reality of a more complex and prolonged engagement. I have a deep feeling this will not end any time soon. Even if TACO, Netanyahu will continue with his life-long crusade to end Iran.

Escalation Without a Defined End State

Perhaps the most concerning aspect of the current situation is the absence of a clearly articulated strategy, there never was. There is no defined objective that explains what success looks like, nor is there a visible pathway to de-escalation.

Instead, the pattern that has emerged includes rapid troop deployments, internal restructuring within the Pentagon, and what can only be described as a sudden and highly unusual shakeup at the top levels of the U.S. military. Multiple senior officials—including several generals and high-ranking defense personnel—have reportedly been removed, reassigned, or pushed out within the span of a single week as tensions escalate and internal disagreements over the conduct of the war intensify.

While official numbers have not been transparently disclosed, the pace and concentration of these leadership changes are not normal by any historical standard. This level of turnover, occurring in the middle of an active and escalating conflict, suggests deeper fractures within the command structure—raising serious questions about cohesion, strategic alignment, and the ability to execute a unified military objective.

Strained relationships with traditional allies and increasingly aggressive rhetoric directed at civilian infrastructure is becoming commonplace. Targeting power grids, transportation networks, and economic systems represents a shift away from conventional military objectives and toward broader systemic disruption.

This type of escalation carries inherent risks because it expands the scope of conflict beyond the battlefield and into the foundational systems that support entire populations. Once that threshold is crossed, the consequences become significantly more difficult to contain. Previous ‘Rules of Engagement’ are thrown out the window. ‘War Crimes’ are just becoming ‘part of’ war.

The Energy Shock Is Already Materializing

While military developments dominate headlines, the most immediate and measurable impact is occurring within energy markets. Oil is not simply another commodity; it is a foundational input that underpins transportation, manufacturing, agriculture, and global trade.

As energy supply becomes constrained, the effects ripple outward quickly and measurably. Over the past week alone, U.S. gasoline prices have moved sharply higher in several regions, with national averages rising roughly $0.20–$0.35 per gallon, and some states experiencing spikes closer to $0.50+ depending on supply disruptions and refinery exposure. Diesel prices—more critical to the supply chain—have also climbed, increasing transportation costs for trucking fleets that move nearly 70% of goods across the country.

These increases are already feeding into the broader economy. Freight surcharges are being adjusted upward, and early data from wholesalers suggests transportation costs have risen 5–10% week-over-week in certain corridors, particularly those tied to port distribution networks. Manufacturing inputs tied to energy—such as aluminum, plastics, and chemical derivatives—are beginning to reflect higher costs as well, with some industrial buyers reporting price adjustments in the 8–15% range depending on energy intensity.

Agriculture is facing similar pressure. Fertilizer and fuel costs are both rising at a time when planting decisions are being finalized, meaning farmers are being forced to either absorb higher costs or reduce inputs—both of which ultimately translate into higher prices downstream. These pressures do not operate in isolation; they build on one another, compounding through the system and contributing to broader inflationary trends that are already beginning to reaccelerate.

Current conditions indicate that energy volatility is no longer a theoretical risk but an active factor shaping economic outcomes.

Shipping Breakdown: Pressure on Global Trade Arteries

Global trade depends on the efficient movement of goods across maritime routes, and those routes are now under increasing pressure. The Strait of Hormuz, through which approximately one-fifth of the world’s oil supply passes, remains a critical chokepoint. Disruptions in this region have immediate implications for global energy distribution and pricing.

At the same time, broader shipping dynamics are being affected. Rerouting vessels to avoid high-risk areas increases transit times and fuel consumption, while insurance premiums rise in response to heightened geopolitical risk. These factors contribute to higher shipping costs and longer delivery timelines, both of which strain supply chains.

Shipping rates were expected to decline in 2026 due to excess capacity, but geopolitical disruptions have reversed that trend. The result is a system that is becoming slower, more expensive, and less predictable.

Food Systems: The Delayed but More Severe Impact

The most significant long-term consequences may emerge within food systems, which are highly sensitive to disruptions in energy and input supply. Fertilizer production depends heavily on natural gas, and its distribution relies on stable shipping and transportation networks.

The timing of current disruptions is particularly concerning because they coincide with critical planting periods. Farmers operate within narrow windows for fertilizer application, and delays or shortages during these periods can materially reduce crop yields. Unlike financial losses, missed agricultural cycles cannot be recovered in the same season, which means the effects are delayed but potentially severe.

Early indicators, including declining product quality and localized shortages, suggest that pressure is already building within the food supply chain. The strain is showing up most prominently in regions that are highly dependent on imported food and fuel, particularly in parts of Southeast Asia, East Africa, and island economies, where shipping disruptions and higher fuel costs are immediately impacting availability. Countries like the Philippines and regions across East Africa are already experiencing tightening supplies of staple goods as transportation costs surge and delivery timelines extend.

Within the United States, the effects are more subtle but still emerging. Pressure is being felt most in port-dependent regions and major distribution corridors, including the West Coast (Los Angeles/Long Beach), the Gulf Coast, and key inland logistics hubs. These areas are seeing early signs of strain in perishables such as dairy, poultry, and fresh produce, where delays in transportation and higher fuel costs reduce shelf life and consistency. In addition, imported food categories—such as seafood, certain grains, fertilizers tied to crop production, and processed goods reliant on global inputs—are beginning to show pricing pressure and occasional supply gaps.

If these trends continue, the result will likely be a combination of higher prices and reduced availability, not just in isolated areas but across broader segments of the food system as disruptions compound over time.

Currency Dynamics: A Subtle but Significant Shift

In parallel with physical disruptions, changes are occurring within the financial system that may have long-term implications. Iran and other nations have increasingly engaged in energy transactions using alternative currencies such as the Chinese yuan, bypassing traditional dollar-based systems.

The global energy market has historically been anchored by the U.S. dollar, creating consistent demand and reinforcing its role as the dominant reserve currency. As alternative settlement mechanisms gain traction, that dynamic begins to shift. While this transition is gradual, it introduces new complexities into the global financial system and reduces the degree of monetary leverage traditionally associated with dollar dominance.

The Real Risk: Converging Systemic Pressure

Individually, disruptions in energy, shipping, or food supply can often be managed through policy adjustments or market mechanisms. The challenge arises when these disruptions occur simultaneously and begin to reinforce one another.

Rising energy costs increase production expenses, shipping disruptions delay distribution, and agricultural challenges reduce supply. At the same time, shifts in currency dynamics add another layer of complexity. This convergence of pressures creates a scenario in which traditional tools may be insufficient to stabilize the system.

The risk is not a single point of failure but a series of interconnected stresses that collectively reshape the operating environment.

What Happens Next

If current trends persist, the global economy is likely to experience sustained volatility across multiple fronts. Energy markets may remain unstable, food prices could rise as agricultural impacts materialize, and supply chains may continue to face disruptions.

The involvement of additional regional and global actors increases the potential for further escalation, while the absence of a clear strategic framework complicates efforts to resolve the conflict. These dynamics suggest that the current situation is not a temporary disruption but part of a broader structural shift.

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Action Steps: Preparing for an Uncertain Environment

In periods of systemic stress, preparation becomes less about predicting specific outcomes and more about increasing resilience. Building a reserve of essential goods, particularly non-perishable food and household supplies, can provide a buffer against potential disruptions.

Top 10 Items to Stock Now Before Supply Chains Tighten

1. Canned Proteins (Tuna, Chicken, Spam)

Long shelf life

High nutrition

Vulnerable to aluminum shortages

2. Canned Vegetables & Beans

Core survival nutrition

First category to tighten if packaging slows

3. Rice & Pasta (Bulk Staples)

Cheap calories

Globally sensitive to fertilizer + shipping

4. Bottled Water

Heavy → expensive to transport

Disrupts quickly during logistics stress

5. Cooking Oil (Olive, Vegetable)

Already volatile globally

Essential for calorie-dense meals

6. Toilet Paper & Paper Towels

Low margin, high volume

Disappears FAST during panic buying

7. Cleaning Supplies (Bleach, Disinfectants)

Chemical + transport dependent

Often overlooked until gone

8. Trash Bags

Petroleum-based

Critical but frequently forgotten

9. OTC Medications (Pain, Cold/Flu, Allergy)

Supply chains already fragile

Shortages appear in waves

10. Pet Food

Highly processed + supply chain dependent

One of the first unexpected shortages in disruptions

Shortages don’t begin when shelves are empty—they begin when the system slows down behind the scenes

Manage financial exposure by prioritizing fixed costs and reducing reliance on variable-rate obligations can help stabilize personal finances. Diversifying income sources and focusing on industries tied to essential needs—such as energy, food production, logistics, and infrastructure—can provide additional stability.

It is also important to recognize the distinction between financial assets and physical assets, especially in an environment where supply constraints—not just market sentiment—are driving economic outcomes. Financial assets such as stocks, bonds, and even cash are ultimately dependent on the stability of the broader system. They can fluctuate rapidly based on policy decisions, liquidity conditions, or shifts in investor confidence.

Physical assets, on the other hand, are tied directly to real-world needs and cannot be created or replaced quickly. This includes things like energy resources (oil, natural gas exposure), agricultural assets (farmland, food supply, fertilizer inputs), precious metals such as gold and silver, and even essential goods themselves. When supply chains tighten and production slows, these assets tend to hold or increase in value because they are directly linked to scarcity and utility.

For example, if fuel costs surge, companies tied to energy production or distribution often benefit, while transportation and consumer sectors struggle. If fertilizer becomes scarce, crop yields decline, and the value of agricultural output rises. If currency systems face pressure, hard assets like gold and silver historically serve as a store of value outside the financial system.

In practical terms, this means positioning yourself not just in assets that perform well during stable conditions, but in those that remain valuable when the system is under stress—assets that people still need regardless of market conditions. Finally, maintaining awareness without becoming reactive is critical. The information environment is becoming increasingly noisy, and the ability to filter signal from noise will be an important advantage. When the system tightens, value shifts away from what is promised on paper and toward what is needed in reality

The System Is Changing in Real Time

What is unfolding is not a single event but a convergence of pressures across multiple interconnected systems. The escalation between the United States and Iran has introduced a level of complexity that extends far beyond the immediate conflict.

The most important question is not whether these developments will have an impact, but how deeply that impact will be felt and how long it will persist. As physical constraints begin to challenge financial assumptions, the gap between expectation and reality becomes more pronounced.

History suggests that when such gaps emerge, the adjustments that follow are rarely incremental. They are structural, and they redefine the environment in which individuals and institutions operate.

For those who recognize the shift early like you, my fellow Warriors, there remains an opportunity to adapt. For those who do not, the adjustment may come unexpectedly.