A month ago, markets put the odds of a Federal Reserve rate hike in 2026 at exactly zero. Today, futures markets are pricing in a meaningful chance the Fed raises rates before year-end — with some analysts putting the September odds even higher after Chair Kevin Warsh declared inflation “too high.”

If you’ve been waiting for rate cuts to buy a house, refinance, or just breathe easier at the grocery store, this is the article you need to read.

What changed: A new Fed, a new playbook

Three things converged this spring to flip the script:

1. A New Sheriff at the Fed - Kevin Warsh took over as Fed Chair and immediately changed how the central bank communicates. At the June meeting, he scrapped traditional forward guidance — the “we expect X cuts by year-end” language markets have relied on for over a decade — in favor of pure data dependence. Translation: nobody, including the Fed, is promising you anything. Every CPI print now matters more than it has in years.

2. Inflation Came Back - The May CPI report showed prices up 4.2% year-over-year — the hottest reading since April 2023, more than double the Fed’s 2% target. The proximate cause was the energy spike from the Middle East conflict, but the more worrying signal is that core inflation is accelerating too, which means the Fed can’t simply “look through” a temporary oil shock.

3. 3. The labor market looks resilient — until you open the hood. The headline story is “Goldilocks”: June payrolls grew 57,000 (soft, but positive), unemployment ticked down to 4.2%, and wages are growing 3.5%. But the details tell a darker story. May’s payroll gain was revised down from 172,000 to 129,000 — continuing a pattern of optimistic initial prints that get marked down later (last June’s initial +147,000 was ultimately revised to a loss of 20,000). Meanwhile, the household survey — a separate, more volatile measure that often catches turning points first — showed employment falling 507,000 in June and roughly 833,000 since January, including a 500,000 drop in full-time jobs.

The unemployment rate fell for the wrong reason. The labor force shrank by 720,000 in June (over 1.1 million year-to-date), meaning discouraged workers stopped being counted at all. Adjust for those dropouts and some analysts peg the “real” unemployment rate closer to 6.1%. Corroborating signals point the same direction: only 9% of small businesses plan to hire (the lowest since May 2020, per NFIB), and the Conference Board’s CEO Confidence Index cratered from 59 to 47 — firmly in pessimist territory.

This is the Fed’s nightmare scenario: inflation at 4.2% and a labor market that may be quietly breaking. Hike, and Warsh risks accelerating job losses. Cut, and he risks entrenching the worst inflation in three years. The federal funds rate sits at 3.50%–3.75%, the next FOMC meeting is July 28–29, and almost nobody expects a move there — but the July 15 CPI report and July 31 PCE report will determine which half of the dilemma wins. One tempering note: the soft June jobs print has already cooled Wall Street’s rate-hike expectations somewhat.

What this means for single-family housing

Here’s the part most headlines miss: the Fed doesn’t set mortgage rates. Mortgage rates track the 10-year Treasury yield, which moves on inflation expectations — meaning mortgage rates have already priced in much of this hawkish turn before the Fed lifts a finger.

The 30-year fixed is sitting around 6.4%–6.5% (some days slightly higher), where it’s been stuck for roughly seven straight weeks. Fannie Mae now projects it stays near 6.4% for the rest of the year. The hoped-for summer dip toward 6% is dead — killed by that 4.2% CPI print.

For the single-family market specifically, this creates four dynamics:

The lock-in Effect Gets a Second Life — and the loophole. Millions of homeowners hold sub-4% pandemic-era mortgages. Every month rates stay above 6%, those owners stay put, starving the market of resale inventory. Boomers won’t sell; millennials can’t buy. A hawkish Fed extends this stalemate.

But there’s a crack in the wall: the assumable mortgage. Government-backed loans — FHA, VA, and USDA — can legally be taken over by a qualified buyer, original rate and all. (Most conventional loans can’t; as they carry due-on-sale clauses.) That’s no small pool: government-backed loans make up roughly 30% of outstanding mortgages, translating to an estimated 12 million potentially assumable loans nationwide. The math is staggering — a buyer assuming a 2.75% loan instead of taking a new one at 6.5% saves roughly $895 a month and over $322,000 in interest over the life of the loan.

If you’re a seller locked into a low-rate FHA, VA, or USDA loan, advertising it as assumable can pull fence-sitting buyers off the sidelines and command a premium — marketplaces like Roam and AssumeList now exist specifically to surface these listings. The fine print matters, though: confirm assumability with your servicer first, expect a slower closing (45–90+ days versus a standard purchase), and know the buyer must qualify with your lender and bridge the “equity gap” between your loan balance and the sale price in cash or secondary financing. VA sellers have one extra wrinkle — if a non-veteran assumes your loan, your VA entitlement stays tied to the property until it’s paid off, so get a formal release of liability. Fees are modest by mortgage standards: FHA assumption fees are capped at $1,800, and VA charges a 0.5% funding fee. In a market where nobody wants to give up their rate, being the seller whose rate transfers is a genuine edge.

Prices flatten but don’t crash — nationally. Higher rates crush affordability, which slows sales — but the same lock-in effect constrains supply. The two forces roughly cancel out. Nationally, expect flat-to-modest price growth, with more inventory finally hitting the market and giving buyers slightly more negotiating power.

But your local market may be telling a different story — Tampa Bay is. Take Hillsborough County, where the May 2026 numbers flip the national script. Single-family inventory fell 14.0% year-over-year (4,455 active listings vs. 5,179 a year ago), and new listings dropped 14.9% — the lock-in effect isn’t loosening there, it’s tightening. With months supply at just 3.7 (well below the 5.5 that marks a balanced market), Hillsborough remains a seller’s market on paper. Sellers are getting 97.0% of original list price, closed sales actually ticked up 0.3%, and the absorption rate improved to 32% from 29% a year earlier. Yet even with supply shrinking, the median price sat dead flat at $430,000 — proof that affordability, not inventory, is now the ceiling on prices. Homes are also taking longer to go under contract (36 days, up 12.5%), so it’s a slower seller’s market, not a hot one.

One more local wrinkle: the single-family and condo markets have split in two. Hillsborough townhomes and condos are sitting at 5.7 months of supply — genuine buyer’s-market territory — with the median price down 5.1% to $279,995 and cash buyers surging 31.6%, a classic sign of investors circling weakness. The lesson for readers everywhere: “the housing market” is really thousands of local markets, and the national headline can be the exact opposite of what’s happening in your county. Be sure to pull your local Realtor association’s monthly stats before you act on a national narrative.

Affordability Continues to be an Issue. The median monthly mortgage payment hit roughly $2,200 in May. If the Fed actually hikes in September, the 10-year Treasury likely rises further, and 6.4% could become 6.75%+ heading into fall.

New Construction is Quietly the Best Deal in Housing. While resale sellers cling to their locked-in rates, builders are doing what individual sellers can’t: manufacturing affordability. Take a current promotion from D.R. Horton, the nation’s largest builder, running in select Florida communities: up to $30,000 in incentives buyers can allocate their way — toward closing costs, interior upgrades, or most powerfully, a rate buydown with a first-year rate as low as 2.99%, 3.99% in year two, then 4.99% fixed for years 3–30 (5.511% APR on select inventory homes, with 5% down and a 0.125% discount point required). That last part is the key: unlike an adjustable-rate mortgage, a builder 2/1 buydown steps up to a known, fixed rate — 4.99% in a 6.4% world — with zero reset risk. It’s the rate certainty of a fixed loan with a discount in the early years, exactly when new homeowners are furnishing the place and absorbing move-in costs.

The affordability math gets even better at the entry level. In growth corridors like Parrish, Florida — about 40 minutes from Tampa — brand-new starter homes are available in the low $300,000s, below Hillsborough County’s $430,000 median resale price. Pair a low-$300s new build with a sub-5% bought-down rate and the monthly payment starts to look like something from 2021, not 2026. Builders can do this because incentives cost them less than price cuts (which would anger earlier buyers and reset comps in the community), and because a hawkish Fed pressures them to move inventory. For buyers, that pressure is leverage. The caveats are modest: these deals are typically on select inventory homes with deadlines (this one requires closing by late August), so the fine print matters — but as far as caveats go, “you have to pick from what’s built” beats “your rate resets in five years.” Traditional ARMs, by contrast, still carry real reset risk in exactly the environment we’re describing; if the labor market cracks while your rate adjusts upward, that’s the classic foreclosure recipe. The builder buydown sidesteps it. So if you aren’t afraid of a little commute and absolutely don’t NEED to live in the hustle and bustle of things, there are affordable NEW options out there.

The Wildcard: a labor-led downturn. There’s a scenario where mortgage rates fall meaningfully this year — but not the one buyers are hoping for. If the household survey is right and employment is genuinely rolling over, demand destruction would eventually pull Treasury yields (and mortgage rates) down. Notably, TIPS break-even inflation rates have fallen faster than oil prices — a market signal that investors expect weakening demand, not just cheaper energy. But rates falling because people are losing jobs doesn’t help affordability much: fewer qualified buyers, tighter credit, and shakier incomes tend to arrive in the same package. Be careful what you wish for.

One more caution on the recent “resilience” narrative: some analysts argue this spring’s hiring was front-loaded — businesses pulling activity forward to get ahead of energy shocks and material shortages from the Middle East conflict, much like the tariff front-running of late 2024. If so, the payback phase is starting now, and summer data could get uglier before it gets better.

The uncomfortable bottom line for buyers: waiting for a “magic rate drop” is now a bet against the data. If you find the right house, can genuinely afford the payment, and plan to stay 5+ years, the math favors buying and refinancing later if rates ever fall — not timing the market.

Five moves to protect your purchasing power

(This is general education, not personalized financial advice — your situation may differ, and a fiduciary advisor is worth the money for big decisions.)

1. Stop letting cash rot in a 0.01% account - The silver lining of higher-for-longer: savers get paid. High-yield savings accounts, money market funds, and short-term Treasuries are yielding well above what big banks pay on checking. With inflation at 4.2%, any dollar earning less than that is losing purchasing power by definition. Move your emergency fund somewhere it at least keeps pace.

2. Consider Inflation-protected Securities - Series I Savings Bonds adjust with CPI, and TIPS (Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities) adjust principal with inflation. These are the most direct hedge against exactly this scenario — inflation running hot while the Fed plays catch-up. If you are looking to hedge inflation but need to stay more liquid (28-days), consider 1-month Treasury Bills instead.

3. If You’re Buying a Home, Control What You Can - You can’t control the Fed, but you can control your rate: shop at least 3–5 lenders (Freddie Mac data suggests this saves $600–$1,200 per year in high-rate environments), boost your credit score (if you’re under 500 you will not qualify for a FHA or Conventional loan), increase your down payment, and negotiate seller concessions or rate buydowns — which sellers are increasingly willing to offer in a slower market. And compare loan types: the 15-year fixed is running roughly 0.6–0.7 points below the 30-year.

4. Attack Variable-rate Debt First - If the Fed hikes, credit card APRs, HELOCs, and adjustable loans rise almost immediately. Paying down a 24% credit card balance is a guaranteed, tax-free, inflation-proof return no investment can match. Lock in fixed rates on any variable debt you can’t pay off quickly.

5. Own Things That Pass Inflation Through - Historically, equities — especially companies with pricing power — outrun inflation over long horizons, even if the ride is bumpy. Real assets (real estate, commodities exposure) have historically hedged inflation too. The worst long-term position in a 4% inflation world is 100% in low-yield cash and long-duration bonds. Diversification across assets that adjust with prices is the point.

Bonus: Negotiate Your Income (or Think About a Side Hustle). Purchasing power has two sides. Wages are growing ~3.5% while inflation runs 4.2% — meaning the average worker is quietly getting a pay cut in real terms. If you haven’t renegotiated compensation in the past year, inflation just handed you the argument.

What to watch next

Three dates will decide the back half of 2026:

July 15 — June CPI. A cool print revives cut hopes; a hot one makes a September hike the base case.

July 28–29 — FOMC meeting. No move expected, but Warsh’s press conference will move mortgage rates.

July 31 — PCE, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge.

The era of the Fed telegraphing its moves is over. In a data-dependent world, the people who protect their purchasing power won’t be the ones predicting the future — they’ll be the ones positioned to be fine either way.

If this was useful, share it with the friend who keeps saying they’re “waiting for rates to drop.” They need to see the July 15 CPI section.

Until next time my fellow Warriors, Stay Informed, Stay Vigilant, Ever Forward!