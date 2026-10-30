As expected, the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday at 3.75% to 4.00%. But the details matter more than the headline. The vote was 10-2, and the two dissenters, Governor Lisa Cook and Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack, both wanted a quarter-point hike. It was the first time since October 1992 that a governor and a regional bank president dissented on the same side. Futures now price roughly an 85% chance of a hike at the next meeting on December 9th.

Meanwhile, mortgage rates fell for a second straight week to 7.24%, yet non-cash buyers are still sitting on the sidelines. That combination, high rates, a Fed leaning toward more hikes, and far fewer buyers in the market, is creating a real opening for the buyers who know how to use it. In this article, I’ll walk through what the Fed said, what today’s economic data tells us, and then, most importantly, how a buyer can get around the higher rate and negotiate a better deal while competition is thin.

What the Fed Did, and What It Signaled

The Fed’s statement upgraded its description of the economy to “expanding at a strong pace,” up from “solid” in September, while saying inflation “remains elevated.” Chair Kevin Warsh said the committee wanted to wait and assess incoming data before acting again, that the policy approach is “starting to work some,” and that “it’s our responsibility to get inflation down.” He described the debate as “a serious, sober discussion.” He also said he is “unwilling and unable” to call financial conditions tight, which markets read as leaving the door open to more hikes.

Warsh was asked about politics, with the midterm elections six days away. He said it played no role and that he didn’t hear “an utterance about politics” during two days of deliberations. He also doesn’t believe in forward guidance outside a crisis, so he gave little away about December. The market filled in the blanks: Bloomberg data cited by Yahoo Finance shows traders expecting the rate to climb from about 3.9% today to nearly 4.7% by September 2027, which implies roughly three more quarter-point hikes. The immediate reaction was muted. The 10-year Treasury yield rose about 5 basis points to roughly 5.04% on Wednesday and was just under 5% on Thursday.

Today’s Data: A Strong Economy on Paper, a Squeezed Household in Practice

Thursday’s reports sent a mixed message. Third-quarter GDP grew at a 3.4% annual rate, up from 2.2% in the second quarter and above forecasts of roughly 3.1% to 3.2%. Some of that came from inventory building, which added 1.61 points, and excluding inventories growth was closer to 1.7%. Real final sales to private domestic purchasers, a steadier gauge of underlying demand, rose 4.9%.

But look at inflation and the household. The PCE price index, the Fed’s preferred gauge, slowed in the quarter on an annualized basis, but September itself ran hot: PCE inflation rose 0.5% for the month and 3.6% over the past year, with core PCE at 3.1% annually. Consumer spending rose 0.5% in nominal terms, but adjusted for inflation it was essentially flat. Gasoline and other energy goods added $45.7 billion to September spending, more than the net increase in all goods. Personal income rose just 0.2%, and real disposable income fell 0.3%. In plain English, Americans are spending more dollars and getting no more stuff, which is the same story we covered in the retail sales revision. The Fed says “strong.” Your budget says “squeezed.”

Why Rates Aren’t Falling Fast

Energy is a big reason. Brent crude closed near $115 on Wednesday after settling at $116.72 last Friday, and WTI settled at $102.78 on Wednesday, with oil easing toward $102 on Thursday as traders weighed renewed U.S.-Iran diplomacy. I wouldn’t count on any major deals in the diplomacy department, especially when the U.S. has been threatening strikes after the mid-term elections for weeks now. Stocks have also been shaky: Alphabet fell about 13% on Thursday on AI spending worries, which Yahoo Finance reported as on track for its worst day since its 2004 IPO. When inflation is this sticky and the economy is growing, the bond market keeps long-term yields high, and mortgage rates follow.

Mortgage Rates Dipped Again. Buyers Are Still Sitting Out.

Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average 30-year fixed rate fell to 7.24% from 7.32% last week, its lowest level this month. The 15-year fell to 6.60%. That’s modest relief, but a year ago the 30-year was 6.17%. Remember, too, that Freddie Mac’s survey reflects borrowers with 20% down and excellent credit, so your quote may differ.

The market hasn’t responded. The Mortgage Bankers Association says purchase applications rose 4% for the week but are still 18% below last year’s pace, and refinance applications are down more than 60%. The National Association of Realtors reported that pending home sales fell 7.3% in September and 11.3% from a year ago, with every region down and the West down 15.0%. NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun said market conditions “weakened in September due to fast-rising mortgage rates,” and noted that rates could be near a peak, though energy prices and inflation remain uncertain. He also said a limited supply of distressed properties is keeping home prices steady.

Don’t count on a quick rescue from the rate side. The MBA expects the 30-year to average about 7.3% in the fourth quarter, and Fannie Mae projects 7.4%. If you’re waiting for rates to come down before you act, you may be waiting a while, and you’d be giving up the leverage that thin demand gives you right now.

Fewer Buyers Means More Leverage. Here’s How to Use It.

When fewer buyers are bidding, sellers have fewer options, and that changes the negotiation. To be honest about what the data shows, prices are holding steady rather than collapsing (especially in the Tampa Bay area), so the leverage mostly shows up in concessions rather than a dramatically lower sticker price (Hillsborough County is averaging a 97% list to sale price). That’s good news for buyers who know how to ask. Here’s where to push:

Ask for a seller credit instead of only a price cut. Sellers often resist lowering the list price because it affects their comps, but they’ll agree to pay toward your closing costs or a rate buydown. Those dollars can do more for your monthly payment than a similar price reduction.

Keep your protections. In a competitive market, buyers waive inspection and appraisal contingencies to win. With less competition, you can keep them, negotiate repairs or credits after inspection, and walk away if something is wrong.

Ask for flexibility. A longer or shorter closing date, a short rent-back so the seller can move on their schedule, or a home warranty can all be traded for a better deal. Life events like job changes, new kids, or divorce keep sellers motivated even when they’d rather wait.

Look for the listings that have been sitting. A property that has lingered is a seller who has already learned the market has changed. Ask your agent to pull listings with price reductions and longer days on market, and open with an offer that reflects it. Right now, the Hillsborough County/Tampa Area market average is 58 Days on Market (Sept. 2026 NAR).

A note on limits: how much a seller can contribute depends on the loan type and your down payment, so confirm the cap with your lender before you write an offer.

Seven Ways to Get Around the Higher Rate

You can’t control the Fed, but you do have tools to lower what you pay. These are the ones I’d put in front of every buyer right now:

1. A seller-paid temporary buydown. With a 2-1 buydown, for example, your rate is lowered by two points in year one and one point in year two before settling at the note rate. The seller’s credit funds it, which makes it a natural thing to ask for in this market. Just remember it’s temporary relief, so make sure you can afford the full payment later.

2. Discount points (a permanent buydown). You or the seller pay upfront to lower the rate for the life of the loan. The key is the break-even: divide the cost of the points by the monthly savings to see how many months you need to stay in the home to come out ahead. If you’ll be there longer than that, it can be worth it, especially if the seller covers part of the cost.

3. Assumable loans. FHA, VA, and USDA loans can generally be taken over by a qualified buyer, which means you could step into a seller’s much lower rate. Roughly two-thirds of mortgages were at 5% or below as of the second quarter, so there are a lot of them out there. The catch is that the lender must approve the assumption and you typically have to cover the seller’s equity with cash or other financing. Ask your agent to inquire with the seller’s agent if the listing’s note is assumable.

4. Adjustable-rate mortgages, and VA loans for veterans. A 5/1, 7/1, or 10/1 ARM usually starts lower than a 30-year fixed. In Zillow’s quoted purchase rates on Thursday, a 7/1 ARM was 6.80% and a 30-year VA loan was 6.60%, compared with 7.15% for a conventional 30-year fixed. Your actual quote will vary, but it shows the gap. An ARM can make sense if you expect to sell or refinance before it adjusts, but understand the caps and the worst-case payment first. If you’re a veteran, ask specifically about VA financing.

5. Shop lenders and compare Loan Estimates. Rates and fees vary between lenders, and Freddie Mac’s average is for best-case borrowers. Get at least three Loan Estimates, compare the rate, points, and fees side by side, and tell each lender you’re comparing. Improving your credit score or paying down debt before you apply can also move your pricing.

6. Lock smart. With a December hike now priced at roughly 85%, a rate lock protects you from further increases. Ask about a float-down option so that if rates do drop, you can capture the lower rate.

7. Marry the house, date the rate. If you find the right home at the right price and terms, you may be able to refinance if rates fall later. That’s never guaranteed, and refinancing has costs, so don’t buy on the assumption of a refinance, but it’s a reasonable part of the plan. Also ask about builder incentives on new construction, since many builders offer rate buydowns like DR Horton’s offers below.

Your Buyer’s Game Plan Before December 9

Get pre-approved, or refresh your pre-approval, and ask your lender to show you your payment at today’s rate and at a rate half a point higher. That way you know your real ceiling, and you’re not caught off guard if the Fed hikes in December and yields move.

Decide your lock strategy now rather than after the next meeting. If you’re under contract or about to be, talk to your lender about locking and a float-down option.

Build a short list of properties with price reductions or longer time on the market, and plan to ask for credits in your offer rather than only a lower price. The window is real but not permanent: if rates ease and buyers return, the leverage fades.

And budget to the monthly payment, not the headline rate. If the payment works at the full rate, a buydown or credit is a bonus. If it only works with the temporary relief, you’re stretching.

Your turn: if you were buying today, would you push for a price cut, a seller-paid buydown, or an assumable loan? Hit reply or drop a comment below. I want to hear from you.

Until Next time my fellow Warriors, Stay Informed, Stay Vigilant, Ever Forward!