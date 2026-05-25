There’s a number so large it barely registers as real anymore.

$39 trillion.

That’s what the United States owes — and it’s climbing by roughly $6 trillion every few years. But here’s what the headline figure misses: the number itself isn’t actually the most dangerous part. It’s the math underneath it. The interest. The compounding. The slow, grinding trap that economists have a name for, and that Washington has spent two decades pretending doesn’t exist.

We’ve crossed a threshold. And most Americans have no idea what it means for their savings, their mortgages, their jobs, or their retirements.

This week, let’s change that.

We Just Broke a WWII Record — And Not the Good Kind

For only the second time since World War II, the United States now owes more than its entire economy produces in a year. Debt held by the public has edged above 100% of GDP — a milestone the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget calls a stark warning. The last time we were here, we were demobilizing from the most devastating war in human history. This time, the culprit is slower and less dramatic: decades of tax cuts, entitlement growth, pandemic spending, and an aging population drawing on Social Security and Medicare at historic scale.

The Congressional Budget Office’s February 2026 projections are sobering. Debt held by the public is expected to rise from 101% of GDP today to 120% by 2036 — and 175% by 2056. That’s not a forecast. That’s a trajectory, and absent major policy change, it is essentially baked in.

Meanwhile, the interest bill alone has become a national emergency hiding in plain sight. Net interest costs are expected to surpass $1 trillion in fiscal year 2026 — representing 3.3% of the entire U.S. economy — and more than double to $2.1 trillion by 2036. For the first time in modern history, interest payments are now rivaling the entire defense budget. As one analyst put it: every dollar spent servicing debt is a dollar not spent on cancer research, military readiness, or rebuilding infrastructure. Not to mention our Strategic Petroleum Reserve has been drained by approximately 37 million barrels so far in 2026. Today’s ~374 million barrels is near the lowest level seen since the mid-1980s if measured against total capacity.

As a share of federal revenues, interest payments have already risen to 18.5% — surpassing the previous record set in 1991.

“Fiscal Dominance”: The Concept Washington Doesn’t Want to Talk About

Former Fed Chair Janet Yellen and a growing number of economists are warning about something called fiscal dominance — the point at which a government’s debt becomes so large that it begins to constrain the central bank’s ability to fight inflation (although always from a reactionary stance).

Think of it this way. Imagine the U.S. economy is a car. The Treasury is the driver — spending money at the government’s behest. The Federal Reserve is the brake — raising interest rates to slow things down when inflation runs hot. The car is now towing a $39 trillion trailer.

The weight is now so heavy that if the Fed hits the brakes too hard, the brake pads melt. The government’s interest payments become too expensive to sustain, borrowing costs spike further, and the spiral accelerates. This is precisely why, as one economist noted, the situation today is fundamentally different from the Volcker era of the early 1980s. When Volcker crushed inflation with record-high rates, U.S. debt was only about 25% of GDP. The government had room to absorb the pain. Today, with debt at 122%+ of GDP, the impact of rate hikes is essentially instantaneous — and counterproductive.

The uncomfortable conclusion: the government may eventually have only two options to cover its deficits. Borrow more. Or print more. Both carry serious consequences for ordinary Americans. They may also do a debt jubilee into digital currencies and they have been preparing for that. It’s just going to take some more time/infrastructure building.

The Debt Spiral Warning

A Washington fiscal watchdog recently issued an alarm that should be front-page news but largely wasn’t: within five years, interest on the national debt will be growing faster than GDP itself.

This is the definition of a debt spiral. Higher debt pushes interest rates up. Higher rates slow economic growth. Slower growth reduces tax revenues. Reduced revenues widen deficits. Wider deficits add more debt. More debt pushes rates higher still. The cycle feeds itself.

The WEF’s Global Risks Report 2026 ranked geoeconomic confrontation and economic downturn as the top two risks facing the world over the next two years — both of which are turbocharged by sovereign debt vulnerabilities. Meanwhile, the U.S. is far from alone: Japan sits at 230% debt-to-GDP, France at 117%, and the United Kingdom is not far behind. When the world’s largest economies are all carrying this kind of load, the system has very little shock-absorbing capacity left. You will own nothing and be happy (not really).

Ray Dalio, Jamie Dimon, and Ken Griffin have all issued variations of the same warning in recent months. Dimon put it plainly: “You can’t just keep borrowing money endlessly.” Griffin told Davos attendees that the bond market had already sent America an “explicit warning” — and that Washington needs to listen.

What This Means for You

Let’s be honest about something. Governments rarely fix these problems before a crisis forces them to (Does government fix anything?). History suggests the adjustment — when it comes — tends to arrive through one of three channels: austerity (painful spending cuts which they never want to do), inflation (the silent tax on savings), or currency debasement (a weaker dollar eroding your purchasing power abroad). Sometimes all three at once.

None of these are abstractions. They show up in your grocery bill, your mortgage rate, the value of your 401(k), and your ability to find a job in a downturn.

So what can the average American actually do? Quite a bit, it turns out.

5 Action Steps to Protect Yourself

1. Build a Real Emergency Fund — Not a Symbolic One

Most financial experts define a real emergency fund as three to six months of essential living expenses — held in cash, in an FDIC-insured account (protected up to $250,000 per depositor per bank). In a debt-driven downturn, the first casualties are often jobs and credit availability. A Vanguard study found that even a $2,000 emergency cushion improves financial wellbeing by more than 20%. Six months of expenses is the number that actually keeps you out of high-interest debt when income disappears.

If you’re not there yet, start small: cutting one recurring expense and redirecting $50–$100/month compounds faster than you’d expect.

Why it matters now: In a fiscal crisis, credit markets tighten fast. The people who survive downturns best are those who don’t need to borrow when everyone else is desperate to.

2. Aggressively Pay Down High-Interest Debt

In an inflationary or high-rate environment, variable-rate debt — especially credit cards averaging 20–22% APR — is a financial trap that gets harder to escape over time. If a debt spiral materializes and rates stay elevated longer than expected, carrying that kind of balance becomes genuinely ruinous.

Prioritize eliminating high-interest consumer debt before the macro environment deteriorates further. Balance transfer cards with 0% introductory APR can be a useful tool — but only with a concrete payoff plan attached. I’ve personally taken advantage of this several times. It really helps when applied properly.

Why it matters now: If fiscal dominance takes hold and the Fed loses its ability to cut rates aggressively, high-rate debt becomes permanently expensive, not temporarily expensive.

3. Diversify Out of Dollar-Denominated Assets

A weakening dollar is one of the most likely transmission mechanisms for a fiscal crisis. The CBO has explicitly warned that high debt levels could erode the dollar’s status as the world’s dominant reserve currency not to mention the longer this Iranian conflict goes on, the petrodollar is tanking with it. That doesn’t mean the dollar collapses overnight — but it does mean that holding 100% of your net worth in U.S. dollar-denominated assets is a concentrated bet on one outcome.

Practical steps:

Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) : Bonds whose principal adjusts with inflation — a direct hedge against dollar debasement.

I-Bonds : Inflation-adjusted savings bonds backed by the U.S. government, with a current purchase limit of $10,000/year.

International equity exposure : A modest allocation to developed-market international index funds (Europe, Japan, emerging markets) adds geographic diversification.

Commodities/real assets: Gold has historically held value during dollar weakness; a 5–10% portfolio allocation is not unusual among institutional investors in uncertain macro environments. Silver is more affordable if you need a lower barrier to entry.

Why it matters now: Currency debasement tends to happen gradually, then suddenly. Diversifying before the inflection point is the only way to protect real purchasing power.

4. Invest in Recession-Resistant Income and Skills

In every major downturn, the people who fare worst are those with a single source of income in a cyclically vulnerable industry. The people who fare best have either multiple income streams, marketable skills with durable demand, or both.

Ask yourself:

Is my employer in a discretionary or essential industry?

Do I have skills that hold value regardless of the economic cycle (healthcare, trades, software, legal, financial)?

Could I generate income from a side skill if my primary income were disrupted?

Building a second income stream — freelance consulting, part-time work in an in-demand trade, or a small business — is not just a wealth-building strategy. In a downturn, it’s a survival strategy. It may shift to your primary strategy as it has for me…several times.

Why it matters now: The IMF projects global growth slowing to 2.7% in 2026, below the pre-pandemic average. Slower growth means fewer jobs and greater competition for the ones that remain.

5. Review Your Retirement Allocation for Rate Risk

Many Americans, especially those near or in retirement, hold significant bond allocations as a “safe” counterweight to equities. But in a debt spiral scenario, bonds — particularly long-duration U.S. Treasuries — can lose significant value as rates rise and confidence in fiscal sustainability wavers. The bond market has already sent warning signals.

Practical steps:

Reduce duration in fixed-income holdings (favor short-term bonds over long-term ones).

Review your target-date fund’s bond allocation and underlying holdings.

Consider whether your allocation reflects today’s risk environment, not the low-rate world of 2010–2020.

This isn’t financial advice — consult a fiduciary financial advisor for your specific situation. But it is a reason to have that conversation now, not after the next crisis.

Why it matters now: The average interest rate on federal debt is already at 3.35% as of early 2026 — a level that makes rolling over maturing debt increasingly expensive. If confidence wobbles, rates can reprice quickly.

The Bottom Line

None of this is cause for panic. Recessions come and go but you don’t have to get wiped out. Fiscal crises, historically, tend to force the policy changes that avert the worst outcomes — eventually. The U.S. still benefits enormously from the dollar’s reserve currency status, the depth of its capital markets, and the dynamism of its economy (and its ability to make the money printer go Brrrrrr).

But complacency is not wisdom. The trajectory is clear, the warnings from credible voices are mounting, and the window to prepare — individually, if not politically — remains open.

The question isn’t whether this reckoning is coming. It’s whether my fellow Warriors will be positioned to weather it.

Until next time my fellow Warriors, stay informed, stay vigilant, Ever Forward!