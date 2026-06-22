The Federal Reserve isn't cutting rates the way end of 2025 forecasts promised. Mortgage rates are stuck in the mid-6% range, and the bond market is signaling this could last well into 2027. But buyers and homeowners aren't powerless — temporary buydowns, discount points, down payment assistance, and mortgage credit certificates can knock real money off your effective rate right now, without waiting on the Fed. More on those below.

The Narrative Just Broke

For most of the last two years, the story homebuyers told themselves was simple: just wait. Rates would come down, the Fed would cut, and 2026 would feel like relief after the brutal climb of 2022–2023.

That story is now dead and buyers are starting to come to terms with reality.

On June 17, 2026, the Federal Reserve held its benchmark rate steady at 3.50%–3.75% for the fourth consecutive meeting — a decision made in support of the Fed’s dual mandate while reaffirming a policy of maintaining ample reserves in the banking system. The hold itself was expected. What rattled markets was everything underneath it.

This was new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh’s first meeting at the helm, and the vote to hold was unanimous at 12-0, even as the committee’s own projections told a far more hawkish story underneath. The median policymaker now expects rates to end 2026 higher than they are today — a complete reversal from March, when the median projection still implied a cut, and 17 of 18 officials judged the risk to inflation as tilted to the upside.

Translation: the committee didn’t just decide not to cut. Half of them are now penciling in a hike.

Why “Higher for Longer” is Suddenly the Only Story that Matters

A few things collided at once to kill the cheap-money comeback narrative:

1. Inflation came back stickier than expected. The Consumer Price Index climbed to an annual rate of 4.2% in May 2026 — the highest reading since 2023, driven partly by energy prices tied to the conflict in the Middle East. Fed officials revised their inflation forecasts sharply higher, with core PCE inflation projections jumping to 3.3% for 2026, up from 2.7% projected back in March.

2. The dot plot flipped. The median federal funds rate projection for year-end 2026 rose to 3.8%, up from 3.4% in March — and because that’s above the current target range’s midpoint, it now implies tightening rather than easing. Nine of eighteen FOMC members are projecting at least one more hike before year-end, with six penciling in two.

3. A new Fed Chair chose ambiguity over reassurance. Warsh has signaled he wants the Fed to communicate less, not more, and to step back from telegraphing its future moves — and markets hate uncertainty more than they hate bad news. Many of Warsh’s own colleagues signaled in their projections that they anticipate hiking rates at some point this year, even though Warsh himself was appointed in part to push for cuts.

4. The bond market did the talking. This is the part that actually hits your mortgage application. The 2-year Treasury yield jumped roughly 11 basis points to around 4.15%, while the 10-year rose to around 4.47% — and here’s the key fact most homeowners don’t know:

The Fed doesn’t set your mortgage rate. The 10-year Treasury yield does — and that’s what just moved. Mortgage rates track much more closely with the 10-year Treasury yield than with the federal funds rate. When investors expect higher inflation or a higher-for-longer Fed, Treasury yields rise, and mortgage rates tend to follow.

That’s exactly what happened. Because mortgage rates are based on bonds, and bonds sold off sharply after the Fed’s announcement, lenders raised rates that same afternoon — some more than once, erasing about a week of progress in a matter of hours.

What this Means for your Mortgage, in Plain Numbers

Heading into the June meeting, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate sat around 6.48%. The Mortgage Bankers Association now expects rates to average roughly 6.5% through the rest of 2026 — a notable step back from earlier forecasts that had rates drifting into the low 6s by Q4.

Redfin’s head of economics research summed up the mood bluntly: the committee is taking inflation very seriously, which means mortgage rates are unlikely to retreat much in the near future.

If you’ve been holding out for a rate in the 5s before you buy, refinance, or even feel okay about your current payment — it’s worth recalibrating that timeline. None of this means rates are about to spike dramatically. It just means the quick relief many buyers were waiting for is less likely to arrive on a 2026 schedule, and the smarter posture is to plan around the rates that exist now rather than the ones you’re hoping for.

Here’s the Part Nobody Tells You: You Don’t Have to Just Accept the Rate on the Sheet

This is where the story gets a lot less bleak. “Higher for longer” describes the macro environment — it does not describe the rate you personally have to pay. There’s a real toolkit available right now to bring your effective rate down, and most buyers never ask about it.

1. Temporary Buydowns (2-1 and 3-2-1)

A seller, builder, or sometimes a lender funds an escrow account that subsidizes your interest rate for the first one to three years of the loan. A 3-2-1 buydown reduces your rate by 3% in year one, 2% in year two, and 1% in year three before settling at the note rate. There’s no cost to the buyer — the seller’s contribution is built into the purchase agreement as a concession and held in escrow until the lender draws it down each month.

In a market where sellers are more motivated to negotiate, this is one of the most underused tools available. A seller-funded buydown often delivers more value to a buyer than an equivalent reduction in the asking price would.

2. Discount Points — a permanent rate cut you control

Buying a mortgage point costs about 1% of your loan amount and typically lowers your interest rate by roughly 0.25% for the life of the loan. If you’re planning to stay in the home long-term, this can be worth it — at current rates, the typical break-even point on points is around 5–6 years, after which the savings are pure upside. And unlike many other strategies, points on a primary home purchase are generally fully tax-deductible in the year they’re paid, for buyers who itemize.

3. Down Payment Assistance Programs (DPA)

There are an estimated 2,000 to 2,500 down payment assistance programs across the U.S., many run by state, county, and city governments, offering grants, forgivable loans, or low-interest second mortgages. Forgivable loans only need to be repaid if you sell or refinance before a set period — often five years, sometimes up to fifteen or twenty. Most are aimed at first-time buyers, but the definition is generous: you may still qualify as a “first-time” buyer if you haven’t owned a home in the past three years. So many of my buyers are surprised when I tell them this!

4. Mortgage Credit Certificates (MCCs)

This is a quiet one. An MCC lets you convert a portion of your annual mortgage interest into a direct federal tax credit rather than just a deduction — and you can still deduct whatever interest isn’t covered by the credit. Depending on your loan size, the credit rate can run as high as 50% on smaller loans, with the remaining interest still eligible for the standard mortgage interest deduction.

5. Lender and bank credit programs

Major lenders have leaned into this exact environment. Bank of America’s America’s Home Grant program, for example, offers a lender credit of up to $7,500 that can go toward closing costs or be used to permanently buy down your interest rate — with no repayment required. It’s paired with separate down payment grant programs in select markets, and most major banks now have some version of this.

The bottom line on the toolkit

None of these programs change what the Fed does. But stacked together — a seller-funded buydown for years one through three, a couple of points for a permanent reduction, and a state DPA grant covering part of your down payment — they can meaningfully change what you actually pay, regardless of where the 10-year yield sits this quarter. The rate environment is out of your hands. The structure of your loan isn’t.

The Bigger Picture: what “higher for longer” means beyond housing

This isn’t just a mortgage story. Higher interest rates for longer generally favor financial stocks and value-oriented sectors, while putting pressure on growth stocks and long-duration assets — banks tend to benefit from wider lending spreads, while richly-valued tech and long-duration bonds take the hit. Investors holding significant long-duration fixed income should reassess that exposure given the changed policy outlook; shorter-duration or floating-rate instruments may offer better risk-adjusted returns in this environment.

The era of near-zero rates that defined the 2010s and the pandemic years is, by the Fed’s own framing, simply over. Even with the expectation of a slow, cautious descent into 2027 and 2028, officials remain unified around a “longer run” neutral rate of about 3.0% — a clear signal that the era of ultra-low rates is behind us.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does the Fed control mortgage rates? No. The Fed sets the federal funds rate, which is what banks charge each other for overnight loans. Mortgage rates track the 10-year Treasury yield instead, which moves on inflation expectations and the broader outlook for Fed policy — not the federal funds rate directly.

Will Mortgage Rates Drop in 2026? Mortgage rates are unlikely to drop significantly. The Mortgage Bankers Association now projects rates will average around 6.5% for the rest of 2026, a step up from earlier forecasts that expected rates easing into the low 6% range by year-end.

What is a 2-1 Buydown and is it Worth it? A 2-1 buydown lowers your interest rate by 2 percentage points in year one and 1 point in year two, before reverting to the full note rate in year three. It’s typically funded by the seller or builder at no cost to you, making it most valuable if you expect rates — or your income — to improve before the discount expires.

Are Mortgage Points Tax Deductible? Generally yes, for points paid on a primary home purchase, fully deductible in the year paid if you itemize. Points paid on a refinance must be deducted gradually over the life of the loan instead.

What’s the Difference Between a Buydown and a Down Payment Assistance Program? A buydown lowers your interest rate for a period of time (or permanently, with points). Down payment assistance lowers the amount you need to borrow in the first place, through grants or low-interest second loans. Used together, they attack the problem from both directions.

If you're sitting on the fence waiting for rates to plummet, here's the risk: the market isn't waiting with you. Sellers are already adjusting — cutting prices to offset higher borrowing costs — while other buyers are using the programs above to lock in the home they've always wanted at a payment they can live with. The "wait and see" buyers aren't avoiding risk. They're trading it for a different one: watching the houses on their saved list go to someone who stopped waiting.

Ready to get off the fence and wanting to buy a home or investment property in the Tampa Bay Area? I’m happy to assist: angelique@tonybaroni.com

Until next time my fellow Warriors, stay informed, stay vigilant, Ever Forward!