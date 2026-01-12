For decades, Americans were told the world operated under a “rules-based international order.” That rules restrained power. That sovereignty mattered.

That law — not force — kept civilization from collapsing into chaos.

That framework is now openly dissolving. What recently unfolded in Venezuela is not an isolated foreign policy incident. It is a case study in a deeper structural breakdown — economic, legal, monetary, and geopolitical — that directly affects the financial security, freedoms, and future of everyday Americans.

This is not about partisan politics. It is about systemic failure (planned) — and what history tells us happens next.

What Is Really Happening Beneath the Headlines?

The dominant narrative says these events are about democracy, national security, or humanitarian intervention. They are not. At the core lies one overriding objective: control of energy, capital flows, and economic obedience. All the elements the World Economic Forum has been focused on for Agenda 2030. It’s just the United States’ turn to push the agenda forward.

The United States is no longer the industrial surplus powerhouse it was after World War II. It is now:

The world’s largest debtor ($38.6 Trillion in Debt Nationally)

Dependent on foreign manufacturing

Dependent on dollar recycling from other nations

Dependent on energy leverage to enforce compliance

When economic leadership and the global hegemony fades, coercion replaces consent.

The Five Pillars of the Collapsing Order

1. Control the World’s Energy — Or Control Nothing

Oil remains the linchpin of modern economies.

Who controls oil:

Controls trade routes

Controls sanctions

Controls currencies

Controls political behavior

Venezuela isn’t about regime change. It’s about energy chokepoints — just as Iraq, Libya, Iran, and Russia were. History shows this pattern clearly. The problem with ‘capturing’ Venezuela’s ‘oil market’ is that it won’t be fast and it won’t be cheap!

Venezuela has the largest proven crude oil reserves in the world, at 303 billion barrels, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. But a long and expensive road lies ahead for U.S. oil majors to restore Venezuela to its peak production of 3.5 million barrels per day reached in the 1990s. “It’s a high-risk area for oil companies to invest in,” said Arne Lohmann Rasmussen, chief analyst and head of research at Global Risk Management. It would require roughly $53 billion of investment over the next 15 years to just maintain crude oil production level of 1.1 million barrels per day, or bpd, according to estimates from consulting firm Rystad Energy. The capital expenditures needed to reach 3 million bpd by 2040 would more than triple, to $183 billion, according to Rystad. CNBC

2. Enforce Dollar Dominance at All Costs

Oil must be priced in U.S. dollars. Oil proceeds must be stored in U.S.-controlled financial systems.

This “petrodollar” structure allows:

Asset freezes

Confiscation

Financial hostage-taking

Sanctions without war

Once nations challenge this system, pressure escalates — rapidly. BRICS is a challenge they certainly didn’t like.

BRICS is dismantling this by:

Settling in Local Currencies: China and Russia now settle nearly 99% of their bilateral trade in Yuan and Rubles.

The Saudi Shift: Saudi Arabia, once the anchor of the Petrodollar, now accepts Chinese Yuan for oil sales and has established a “Local Currency Settlement” framework with India.

The Energy Bloc: With the new members, BRICS+ now controls roughly 42% of global oil production. If this bloc decides to price even a fraction of their exports in a non-dollar “unit,” the global demand for the dollar could drop significantly.

BRICS is creating an “exit door” for these funds:

BRICS Pay: A blockchain-based, decentralized payment system designed to act as an alternative to SWIFT . Because it uses distributed ledger technology, the U.S. cannot “unplug” a country from it as they did with Russia.

mBridge Project: A “Multi-CBDC” (Central Bank Digital Currency) platform that allows countries like the UAE, China, and Thailand to trade directly with one another in seconds without the money ever touching a U.S. intermediary bank.

The primary goal of BRICS is to make sanctions without war impossible—or at least ineffective.

Asset Freeze Protection: By holding reserves in gold or local currencies rather than U.S. Treasuries, countries prevent the U.S. from “freezing” their national wealth (as happened to Afghanistan and Russia).

The New Development Bank (NDB): Known as the “BRICS Bank,” it provides loans in local currencies. This prevents nations from falling into “dollar debt traps” where they owe money in a currency they cannot print and whose value is controlled by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The U.S. has recognized this threat. In late 2024 and through 2025, U.S. policy moved toward aggressive countermeasures, including:

100% Tariff Threats: Proposals to levy massive tariffs on any country that moves away from the dollar.

Secondary Sanctions: Attempting to punish third-party banks that use the BRICS Pay system.

3. Push Ineffective Energy Alternatives

Attempts at weakening oil leverage failed miserably as all the alternatives couldn’t keep up.

The Collapse of European Energy Autonomy

The push for “green” alternatives has not only failed to displace fossil fuel leverage but has actively dismantled Europe’s industrial sovereignty. By prioritizing intermittent and inefficient power sources, Europe has traded its internal stability for a precarious reliance on foreign adversaries and competitors.

The Trap of Renewables: International pressure to adopt “green” energy served as a geopolitical Trojan horse. By forcing a transition to solar and wind—technologies that are notoriously expensive and prone to catastrophic failure during peak demand—European nations effectively hollowed out their own energy grids.

The New Dependency Triad: Russia: Despite rhetoric to the contrary, the destruction of the Nord Stream pipeline did not grant independence; it merely forced a shift toward more expensive, indirect routes for Russian molecules and exposed the total vulnerability of European infrastructure. China: The aggressive pivot to EVs and solar panels has handed the keys of the European economy to Beijing, which controls the vast majority of the rare earth minerals and manufacturing capacity required for these “alternatives.” The United States: Lacking its own reliable baseload power, Europe has become a captive market for American LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas), sold at a premium to keep European industry from total collapse.

Strategic Erosion: Real energy independence abroad represents a loss of control for those currently managing the global order. By sabotaging their own traditional energy sectors, European leadership has ensured that they remain geopolitically subservient to the powers that actually control the flow of global energy.Energy independence abroad means loss of geopolitical control.

4. Replace Law With Force

International law only functions if powerful nations obey it. “Laws for thee but not for me” is the way the United States operates.

When leaders openly declare:

“Nothing can stop me except my own morality”

The legal order collapses.

History shows this always precedes:

Escalating conflicts

Preemptive strikes (12-day War)

Proxy wars (already under way)

Ultimately, global war

5. Financialization Replaces Productivity

The U.S. economy no longer reinvests profits into:

Manufacturing

Innovation

Infrastructure

Instead, capital is diverted into:

Stock buybacks

Asset inflation

Financial engineering

A huge chunk will go to the military industrial complex (and line the pockets of politicians who get kickbacks).

For fiscal year 2026, Congress approved a record defense budget of about $901 billion. This figure reflects the final enacted national defense spending and includes supplemental funding measures that push the total above $1 trillion when additional bills are included.

This hollowing-out leaves power dependent on military enforcement, not economic leadership. Empires fail this way — every time.

Why This Directly Threatens Americans

This is not an abstract geopolitical chessboard.

The consequences come home fast:

Rising inflation through sanctions and supply disruptions

Higher taxes or hidden inflation to fund trillion-dollar military budgets

Reduced civil liberties as dissent is reframed as “national security threats”

Housing instability , masked by QE-like interventions that don’t fix income decline

Job insecurity as global trade realigns away from U.S. markets

Meanwhile, the public is told:

“You won’t pay for this.”

History says otherwise. Americans always pay for it. One way or the other.

The Housing & QE Illusion

Recent moves to prop up housing through mortgage bond purchases are not solutions.

Lower mortgage rates do not fix:

Job insecurity

Wage stagnation

Credit contraction

Bank risk aversion

QE never rebuilt housing after 2008. It inflated assets — and widened inequality. This is stabilization theater, not recovery.

Where This Path Leads If Unchecked

When empires lose economic dominance but refuse to adapt, the pattern is consistent:

Sanctions Replace Diplomacy As of early 2026, the United States maintains various levels of sanctions against approximately 25 to 30 countries , depending on whether you count broad national embargoes or specific “targeted” programs against government officials and entities. The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) categorizes these into two main groups: Comprehensive (full embargo) and Targeted (selective). Comprehensive Sanctions (The Most Severe) These are total or near-total embargoes. Almost all commercial and financial transactions with these countries or their residents are prohibited without a specific government license. Russia: Currently the most sanctioned nation in the world. Since 2022, sanctions have expanded to cover major financial institutions, energy exports, and over 10,000 individuals/entities. Iran: Subject to a near-total embargo covering oil, banking, and shipping. North Korea: Virtually all trade and financial dealings are prohibited. Cuba: Maintained under a long-standing commercial, economic, and financial embargo. Syria: Subject to extensive restrictions on investment and the exportation of services and technology. Targeted & Sectoral Sanctions (High to Moderate Severity) These target specific government sectors (like the military or oil), high-ranking officials, or specific industries rather than the entire population. Venezuela - What remains of the Maduro government, state oil company (PDVSA), and gold mining China - Focuses on military-industrial companies & technology transfer Belarus - Primarily targets the defense, energy, and potash sectors Myanmar - targets military leaders and military-owned conglomerates Nicaragua - targets the Ortega-Murillo administration and the gold/mining sectors Afghanistan - assets of central bank are frozen, sanctions target Taliban-related entities.

Force replaces law

Military spending explodes

Allies fracture - Nordstream/Europe, Greenland/NATO Denmark, China/Rare Earth Minerals

Conflicts multiply - Ukraine, Iran, Venezuela, Syria, Libya, and more

The system breaks — violently

The danger is not external enemies. The danger is systemic desperation and the necessity to hang on to the empire.

What Americans Can Do — Starting Now

1. Reduce Financial Fragility

Eliminate high-interest debt. Refinance your home if the mortgage rate drops below what you currently have.

Maintain liquid emergency reserves in multiple forms; fiat, gold, silver, crypto/stable coins

Avoid over-leveraged assets

Stress-test household finances against job loss

Invest in physical assets

2. Diversify Exposure

Don’t rely on a single employer, sector, or income stream

Consider geographic and asset diversification

Understand currency risk — not just market risk

3. Question “Stability” Narratives

When policymakers claim:

“This won’t cost you”

“This is temporary”

“The economy is strong”

Ask who benefits — and who absorbs the risk. Whatever numbers they tell you, know they will be ‘revised’.

4. Invest in Real Productivity

Skills, trade knowledge, local resilience, and adaptable income sources matter more than financial speculation in unstable systems.

5. Defend Constitutional Limits

Unchecked power abroad always returns home. History is clear: Foreign lawlessness becomes domestic repression. It is okay to protest true injustice BUT do it legally & do NOT impede law enforcement in any way, shape, or form.

Final Thought: This Is a Turning Point

What happened in Venezuela is not the beginning. It is the exposure of what already exists. The old order is breaking. A new one will emerge — with or without consent.

Prepared citizens endure transitions. Unprepared societies suffer them.

The choice is awareness — or surprise.