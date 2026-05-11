Somewhere in Oklahoma, a farmer is doing math that doesn't work. He grows corn that costs $5.00 a bushel to produce — and sells it for $4.20. He burns diesel at $5.64 a gallon. He can't afford the fertilizer he's always used. And this spring, for the first time, he's talking to a bankruptcy attorney.

He is not alone. Across the American heartland — from the rice paddies of Arkansas to the cornfields of Illinois, from the dairy farms of Vermont to the grain belts of Montana — the people who feed this nation are facing a compounding crisis unlike anything seen since the farm collapse of the 1980s. This spring, that crisis arrived at every farm gate simultaneously: surging input costs, rock-bottom crop prices, record debt, and the sudden shock of a Middle East war that choked off the world’s fertilizer supply just as planting season had begun.

This is the story of that crisis — told in numbers, in voices from the fields, and in the end what every American can do about it.

The Bankruptcy Wave Swallowing Family Farms

The American Farm Bureau Federation’s February 2026 report used a phrase that should stop every American cold: “a generational downturn.” According to the report, Chapter 12 farm bankruptcies — the specific form of bankruptcy protection designed for family farmers — surged 46% in 2025, reaching 315 filings. That’s the third straight year of increases, following a 55% rise in 2024. And the pace is accelerating.

The numbers are geographically stark. The Midwest and Southeast each saw bankruptcy filings jump roughly 70% from 2024 levels. Arkansas — the nation’s top rice-producing state — led all states with 33 filings, more than double its 2024 total and the most filings in the state’s recorded history this century. Georgia followed with 27 filings, up 145% from the year before. Montana saw a 200% increase. Pennsylvania, up 160%.

But those bankruptcy numbers, staggering as they are, almost certainly undercount the real pain. Chapter 12 has strict eligibility rules. Farmers must earn the majority of their income from farming — which disqualifies many who’ve had to take off-farm jobs just to survive. Operations carrying more than $12.5 million in debt don’t qualify and must file under the costlier Chapter 11. Many financially distressed farmers are instead quietly selling land, shrinking their operations, or simply walking away. Since 2017, over 160,000 farm operations have closed in the United States.

The debt picture behind these filings is sobering. The USDA now projects total U.S. farm sector debt will climb to a record $624.7 billion in 2026 — a 5.2% increase from 2025. Critically, this debt isn’t being taken on to invest in equipment or expansion. It’s being borrowed simply to cover operating costs — seeds, fuel, fertilizer, and labor — because cash on hand has dried up. The average farm operating loan in 2025 was 30% larger than in 2024 and took three months longer to repay.

Meanwhile, interest expenses across the entire farm economy are expected to reach a record $33 billion in 2026, as rates remain well above decade averages. Net farm income is projected at $153.4 billion for 2026 — a fourth consecutive year of compression, down in inflation-adjusted terms — and would be significantly worse without nearly $10 billion in government assistance payments that now comprise nearly 29% of farm income. As economists at Adams & Reese warned in March: "The outlook for 2026 is bleak."

How the Iran Conflict Is Destroying This Planting Season

On February 28, 2026, U.S. and Israeli forces launched strikes on Iran. Within days, Iran moved to halt commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz — the narrow waterway between Iran and Oman through which approximately one-fifth of the world’s traded oil flows, along with roughly one-third of global seaborne fertilizer shipments. Lloyd’s of London CEO Patrick Tiernan and the Lloyd’s Market Association (LMA) have clarified that war risk insurance remains available—but at a massive premium.

The Cost: Premiums have surged to approximately 5% of the total vessel value . For a standard tanker, this adds millions of dollars to a single transit.

The “Hormuz Surcharge”: While 88% of London syndicates still have an “appetite” to underwrite, the terms are so restrictive that most commercial captains are choosing to stay in port rather than sail.

The timing could not have been worse for American farmers. Spring planting season — the most critical and cost-intensive weeks of the agricultural year — was just beginning. Farmers who had not pre-purchased their fertilizer in the fall suddenly found themselves staring at prices that had exploded overnight.

At the six-week mark of the Strait's closure, fertilizer analyst Josh Linville of StoneX Group summarized the damage on social media: urea was up 49%, liquid nitrogen (UAN) up 38%, anhydrous ammonia up 32%, DAP phosphate up 21%. He added a bitter final note: corn prices were up just half a percent. Meanwhile, the Brent crude oil price surged from roughly $70 per barrel to over $110 in the conflict's early days, pushing diesel prices toward the national average of $5.64 per gallon — a 48% increase from pre-war levels. This morning, I paid $5.09 per gallon for premium fuel in Tampa, Florida. Let’s just say I never let my tank go below half full.

Salisbury’s words capture the fundamental cruelty of the current moment. The USDA predicts corn costs $5.00 per bushel to produce in 2026 but will sell for approximately $4.20 — a loss of $0.80 per bushel. Soybeans cost $12.27 to produce but sell for $10.30 — a loss of $2 per bushel. These aren’t margins. They’re negative. Every bushel of corn that comes off an American field this year is predicted to lose money.

A landmark American Farm Bureau Federation survey of 5,700 farmers conducted April 3–11, 2026 crystallized the scope of the fertilizer crisis:

The regional disparity reflects a brutal quirk of timing. Farmers in the Midwest tend to pre-purchase fertilizer in autumn, locking in prices before the spring demand surge. Fully 67% of Midwesterners had already paid for their fertilizer when the war began. In the South, only 19% had done so — meaning 78% of Southern farmers walked into the most expensive fertilizer market in recent memory with their contracts still unsigned.

On one North Carolina farm, fertilizer and nitrogen costs jumped from $139 per acre last year to $217 this season — a $78-per-acre increase on a single input line. For a 500-acre farm, that’s $39,000 in unexpected costs before a single seed goes into the ground. Pennsylvania farmer Rick Telesz put it to NPR plainly: fertilizer that was selling for $500 a ton before the war now costs as much as $850. “I can’t pass those added costs on,” he said. “It’s just — I basically have to eat it all.”

In Vermont, farms that distribute regionally have reported that trucking costs doubled since the Strait closed, as diesel prices radiated through every link in the supply chain. New York Farm Bureau President David Fisher stated what should be obvious but rarely gets said in policy circles: “Food security is national security.”

When Every Crisis Arrives at Once

The Iran war landed on a farm sector that was already on its knees. Commodity prices for corn and soybeans had fallen 40% and 37%, respectively, from their 2022 highs. Four consecutive years of compressed farm income had slowly eaten through the cash reserves many operations built up during the brief 2022–2023 commodity boom, when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine briefly disrupted global grain supplies and pushed prices higher.

As the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City has noted, farmers have been taking larger operating loans and taking longer to repay them — a classic indicator of deepening financial stress. The volume of new farm operating loans rose nearly 40% in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 2024. That’s not an investment boom. That’s desperation borrowing.

On top of the cost crisis, many regions are also battling severe drought. In North Carolina, the U.S. Drought Monitor has declared the driest spring on record, leaving critical hay crops unable to break through bone-dry soil. Farmer Vaughn Willoughby described his pastures at Pritchett Farms as “probably the driest I’ve ever seen in my life. In April.” He uses up to 500 gallons of diesel in spring planting alone — diesel that now costs him nearly $2,820 for that single fill, compared to roughly $1,900 before the war.

Florida is currently experiencing one of its most severe droughts in decades, with nearly the entire state under some level of drought conditions and large portions classified as “Extreme” or even “Exceptional” drought by the U.S. Drought Monitor. Months of below-normal rainfall, combined with persistent heat, low humidity, and windy conditions, have caused groundwater levels, rivers, ponds, and reservoirs to drop significantly, especially across Central, West Central, and Southwest Florida. The drought has sharply increased wildfire danger statewide, contributing to hundreds of active brush fires and thousands of acres burned in 2026, while some regions have implemented strict water-use restrictions to conserve supplies. Although scattered spring rains have provided limited relief in parts of the state, meteorologists warn that meaningful recovery will likely depend on the full onset of Florida’s summer rainy season and tropical moisture patterns in the coming months.

Farmers have also been caught in the crossfire of tariff whiplash. Retaliatory tariffs from trading partners have reduced export demand for American agricultural products, squeezing the revenue side of the equation even as input costs explode. Meanwhile, Farm Aid’s ongoing tracking of the farm economy notes that federal program cuts — including historic reductions to SNAP funding that eliminate food access for millions of low-income Americans — have only deepened the crisis for both farmers and the communities they supply.

What emerges from all of this is a picture of cascading failure. Each new pressure point doesn’t add to the last — it multiplies it. Lower crop prices mean less cash on hand. Less cash on hand means more borrowing. More borrowing at higher interest rates means bigger debt. Bigger debt, when hit by an unexpected cost shock like a war-driven fertilizer spike, means bankruptcy. And the farmers who can’t file for bankruptcy — because they earn most of their income off-farm, or because their debt exceeds Chapter 12 limits — simply disappear quietly, their land absorbed by larger operations, their families moving to cities.

It is worth stating plainly: the USDA predicts net farm income will decline for a fourth consecutive year in 2026, to $153.4 billion. Without government assistance payments, the market-based picture would be substantially worse. The American Farm Bureau calls this a “generational downturn.” Farm Aid calls it “a new farm crisis.” The numbers support both descriptions.

Why This Is Everyone’s Crisis, Not Just Farmers’

When farmers reduce fertilizer applications, crop yields drop. When yields drop, food prices rise. The USDA had already projected food price inflation of 3.6% throughout 2026 before the Iran war added energy and fertilizer cost shocks to the equation. Should agricultural yields be impacted by even 5% this year, food inflation will be substantially higher — and it will be felt most acutely by Americans already experiencing food insecurity. USDA data showed that food insecurity already affected 13.7% of U.S. households heading into 2026.

The UN World Food Program has warned that if oil prices remain above $100 per barrel through June 2026, the number of people globally facing acute hunger could increase by 45 million. The consequences of the Strait of Hormuz closure are not abstract geopolitical outcomes — they are measured in empty plates.

Closer to home, every farm that closes takes with it more than a family’s livelihood. Rural communities lose their anchoring institutions. Local grain elevators, equipment dealerships, farm supply stores, rural banks — these businesses exist because farms exist. When farms disappear, so do the economic ecosystems that sustain rural America. And as farms consolidate into ever-larger corporate operations, the diversity, resilience, and community character of American agriculture diminishes further.

This is, ultimately, a question of who controls the food supply. And right now, the answer is moving rapidly away from independent family farmers and toward concentrated corporate agriculture — a trend that is being accelerated, not checked, by the current crisis. We don’t want to have to rely on the Monsanto cancer-causing pesticide and GMO-riddled corporate farms.

American farmers are not asking for sympathy. They are asking for what every American who eats deserves to understand: the food system is in crisis, and it starts in the field. When 70% of farmers can’t afford fertilizer, when diesel costs $5.64 a gallon, when farm bankruptcies are climbing for the third consecutive year, when a war overseas can immediately and profoundly reshape what grows in American soil — these are not abstractions. They are the conditions under which your food is grown right now, in May 2026.

My fellow Warriors, the most radical thing you can do is also the most ordinary: know your farmer. Buy from them directly. Grow something — anything — in whatever soil you can access. Teach your children that food comes from the Earth, not a shelf. The American farm is at a breaking point. But breaking points are also decision points. What we choose to do from here matters enormously.

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Until next time my fellow Warriors, stay informed, stay vigilant, Ever Forward!