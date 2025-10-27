If you’ve been following this Substack for any length of time, you know I’m a firm believer in personal and family preparedness—because when crisis hits, self-reliance becomes survival. And right now, America is staring down a moment that feels eerily similar to what I lived through during the Great Financial Crisis of 2009–2013.

Back then, I watched layoffs, furloughs, and pay freezes sweep through every corner of the economy. Even though I worked for a private consulting firm, nearly all our funding came from government contracts—and when the money dried up, so did the paychecks. It was brutal trying to stay afloat while sending out hundreds of job applications and sitting through dozens of interviews, only to pivot into a completely different field just to stay employed.

That season taught me one truth I’ll never forget: government instability always becomes personal instability. When the system wobbles—through a government shutdown, benefit delays, or economic collapse—the ripple hits every household, every grocery aisle, every paycheck.

Today, we’re feeling that pressure again. The same signs are flashing red: rising anxiety, uncertainty about government benefits, and the slow unraveling of public trust. For anyone paying attention, this is the time to prepare—not out of fear, but out of wisdom. Because those who plan ahead won’t just survive the chaos; they’ll rise above it.

A Nation on the Brink

When the federal government didn’t pass a funding bill by October 1st, the result was more than just headlines — it triggered a cascade of economic instability, benefit uncertainty, and public desperation. While programs like Social Security continue uninterrupted, critical safety-net funding for SNAP and the ‌WIC nutritional-assistance program is now on a ticking clock. In fact, the U.S. Conference of Mayors has warned states that benefits for November may not be paid unless Congress acts. Reuters

In other words, millions of Americans who depend on grocery-store cards, rationed food benefits, or direct assistance are now facing a brutal reality: no payment means no groceries — and that means growing rage.

Grocery Stores at the Epicenter

Imagine standing in the grocery line yourself. You encounter people who:

Woke up this week hearing they might not receive next month’s food benefits.

Know the local food pantry is already stretched and may shut its doors.

Look over and see someone else grabbing the last rotisserie chicken or case of water.

What do you do? The emotional tipping point happens. Groceries become more than nourishment — they become survival, currency, leverage. Some families will legitimately be out of food because they didn’t plan properly. They thought the government money train would be endless…no need to plan for a rainy day. No need to buy healthy bulk food like beans, rice, canned meats, or canned vegetables. Others will not ‘technically’ be starving but they will rob the Walmart blind because they think they are ‘entitled’ to it. Yet, the everyday American who works hard for what they have will get caught up in the chaos.

For store owners and communities, this spells trouble:

Panic buying and hoarding drive up prices and empty shelves quickly.

Security incidents spike as desperation turns to conflict — a guardless shelf becomes a flash point. More stores may implement plastic shelf barriers with locks. Bye bye getting a stick of deodorant without calling an employee (which I’ve already seen in stores in Scottsdale, Arizona).

Civil unrest spills into storefronts because people don’t wait politely when their families are starving.

This scenario isn’t fiction. The economic models show a shutdown can cost the U.S. economy $7 billion to $15 billion per week, wiping out jobs and draining consumer spending. Politico The missing funds for nutrition support are the fuse — and the grocery store becomes the blast zone.

How to Protect Yourself at the Grocery Store

1. Stay Alert Before you Enter

Scan the parking lot as you arrive. Take note of idling SUVs or large trucks parked in the fire lane near the entrance — these can sometimes be used as getaway vehicles or distractions.

2. Observe Shopping Behavior

Watch for groups of two or more individuals rapidly filling carts with high-value items like meat, seafood, or alcohol. Some may use baby strollers or large bags to conceal stolen goods.

3. Report Suspicious Activity Immediately.

Notify store staff or security right away. Note clothing, height, complexion, tattoos, piercings, or other distinguishing features. If it’s safe to do so, record or photograph from a distance — but do not engage.

4. Do not Intervene.

Never attempt to block or confront suspected shoplifters. You are not part of store security, and intervening could put you in danger or make you legally liable. Your role is to be a good witness, not a hero.

5. Protect Your Personal Belongings.

Keep purses, phones, and backpacks on your person — never in your cart. Avoid storing wallets or phones in your back pocket where they’re easily accessible to pickpockets.

6. Stay Situationally Aware When Exiting

As you leave, scan the parking lot for loiterers or slow-moving vehicles. Keep your cart and belongings close as you unload groceries. When returning your cart, lock your vehicle first and never turn your back on an unlocked car. Before re-entering, check your back seat. If you find a flyer or paper on your windshield, ignore it until you’re home — do not exit your car to remove it.

7. Keep Personal Protection Accessible

If you carry self-defense tools, ensure they’re within easy reach and that you’re trained and confident in using them safely.

Photo Credit: Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times

Why Hot-Button Moments Collapse Civil Order

Survival triggers override civility : When people believe their access to food, water, or shelter is threatened, the primal brain takes over. Rational debate ends, conflict begins.

Mass frustration + economic collapse = volatile mix : Furloughed workers, frozen assistance, layoffs — the pressure is mounting, wages are delayed, trust in institutions is collapsing.

Markets with no margin for error : Grocery stores operate on thin margins. A spike in demand or shortage of delivery means shelves empty fast. And once trust breaks — the fear of running out becomes real. Remember the chaos during 2020? The toilet paper threat, as irrational as it was, spurred violence and major heated arguments across the country.

Local law enforcement stretched: With federal budgets frozen, state/local agencies face higher burdens; emergency response, food safety inspections, and regulatory oversight may falter.

Photo Credit: The Kneady Homesteader

Preparedness: The First Step in Defense

Chaos isn’t inevitable. Individuals and communities can choose to act early. Here’s how you prepare before the flood:

Now, until November 1st, I highly suggest you stock up and then try to avoid the grocery stores altogether until the government shutdown has ended. If you can’t stock-up, it might be worthwhile to sign up for a trial of Instacart, Kroger Delivery, or Walmart+ just to stay out of the stores.

• Build At Least 2-3 Weeks of Essentials for Your Household

Don’t wait. Stock up on basic food staples (non-perishables, water, hygiene supplies). If the budget is tight, start small — one extra shelf item each week adds up. If you’re hosting Thanksgiving this year, you may want to purchase what you need for it now.

• Rotate Your Stash

Don’t hoard stuff you’ll never eat. Use the FIFO method (first in, first out). Label items with purchase date so you stay fresh, avoid spoilage, and stay ready.

• Diversify Your Sources

Grocery stores might lock down or get looted. Consider joining a loaded community pantry, a local co-op, or even an urban garden. Local trade networks can keep you fed when national supply chains stall.

• Strengthen your Local Circle

Neighbors, co-op members, church groups, community groups — you’ll want more than just supplies. You’ll want people. If the grocery store becomes a battleground, your local network becomes your fortress.

• Secure Your Food Infrastructure

If you own or manage a retail location: increase security, stagger inventory deliveries, build emergency protocols for looting or panic-rush scenarios. Insurance premiums will spike, so act early.

• Stay Informed

Follow official disclosure like USDA or mayor’s letters. For example, mayors have explicitly warned that SNAP benefits for November may not arrive without congressional action. In addition, pay attention to social media like X, Tik Tok, & Instagram to ‘feel out’ user sentiment. You can keep abreast of planned grocery store walk-outs and get a sense of tensions in your area.

Until next time my fellow Warriors, stay informed, stay vigilant, Ever Forward!