At the recent Munich Security Conference, leaders openly declared that the post-1945 world order is over. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated bluntly that “the world order as it has stood for decades no longer exists.” French President Emmanuel Macron warned that Europe must prepare for war. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio described a “new geopolitics era.”

Ray Dalio frames this moment as Stage 6 of the Big Cycle — the late phase of an external order where rules break down, power politics dominates, and great powers clash. In his book, Principles for Dealing with the Changing World Order, Dalio outlines how rising and declining powers collide, how economic wars precede shooting wars, and how financial systems are weaponized long before tanks move.

This is not alarmism. It is historical pattern recognition. The real question for Americans is not “Is this happening?” The real question is: What does this mean for our money, our freedoms, and our future — and how do we prepare?

The Post-1945 Order Is Fracturing

Since the end of World War II, the U.S. anchored a system built on:

Dollar dominance

Global trade integration

Military alliances (NATO, Pacific security agreements)

Institutions like the UN and WTO

That system is now under stress from every direction:

Trade wars and tariffs replacing WTO arbitration

Sanctions and asset freezes becoming routine policy tools

Doubts about U.S. security guarantees in Europe and Asia

Strategic competition with China accelerating

Dalio argues that when a dominant power weakens financially while a rising power strengthens, the risk of conflict rises dramatically. The most dangerous moment is when both sides are strong enough to hurt each other and unwilling to back down. BRICS is a prime threat to the West. The United States will do anything to put a wrench in it.

Today, that dynamic is most visible between the U.S. and China. For Americans, the danger is not just military. It’s economic and financial first.

Economic War Comes Before Shooting War

Dalio makes this crystal clear: Before military wars, there are trade wars, technology wars, capital wars, and geopolitical wars.

We are already deep into those phases as tariffs and export controls are expanding. Capital market access is being restricted. Strategic technologies are being withheld. Sanctions are freezing foreign reserves. They are attempting to reshore or “friend-shore” supply chains. But is it working?

Companies are reshoring or friend-shoring production back to the United States right now, especially in high-technology, defense, and strategic industries. But it’s: Not happening evenly across the board

Heavily influenced by policy incentives and economic pressures

Frequently tied to automation and advanced manufacturing, not a simple relocation of traditional low-wage production This real-world movement gives weight to the idea that global supply chains are fundamentally reconfiguring — not just temporarily disrupted — which aligns with broader geopolitical shifts Dalio talks about.

This is textbook pre–hot war behavior.

History shows that these pressures build for roughly a decade before a major military confrontation — as seen in the 1930s leading up to World War II. Economic strain, populism, nationalism, and debt crises converged. The same ingredients are visible today:

High sovereign debt levels

Political polarization

Wealth inequality

Slowing global growth

Rising military spending

Dalio’s warning is not that war is guaranteed — but that we are in the part of the cycle where miscalculation becomes far more likely. With U.S. carrier battle groups constantly repositioning themselves to threaten the ‘enemy of the week’ whether it’s Venezuela or Iran, you never know what event is going to set the whole thing off.

What This Means for the U.S. Dollar

Here is where it becomes deeply personal for Americans.

The U.S. dollar’s global dominance rests on:

Military supremacy Economic productivity Financial system trust (faith in the credit system) Political stability

If geopolitical fragmentation accelerates, we may see:

More bilateral trade outside the dollar

Gold accumulation by central banks

Capital controls during crises

Debt monetization at home

Dalio reminds readers that wars are financed through borrowing and money printing. Historically, this leads to currency devaluation and debt restructuring. Have you paid any attention to the physical gold and silver markets lately?

Americans assume Treasuries are “risk-free.” In a wartime or near-war environment, that assumption deserves scrutiny. Debt and money are political tools in Stage 6 environments.

This does not mean collapse tomorrow. It means volatility and regime shifts become more probable.

Internal Disorder + External Conflict = Dangerous Mix

Dalio emphasizes that internal conflict and external conflict reinforce each other.

Periods of:

Large wealth gaps

Distrust in institutions (The Plandemic opened many eyes)

Political radicalization (Left vs. Right, ANTIFA vs. MAGA, etc.)

Stagnant real wages

create fertile ground for populism and aggressive foreign policy.

The 1930s saw extreme wealth redistribution, tariffs, monetary experimentation, and autocratic shifts globally. The United States avoided authoritarian collapse — but it still imposed capital controls, rationing, price controls, and dramatically higher taxes during wartime. Zohran Mamdani wants to experiment with New York City right now in times of relative peace.

That history matters.

If geopolitical tensions escalate, Americans should not assume:

Markets will function normally

Capital will move freely (It hasn’t for awhile now. Just try to move more than $10k from one bank account to another.)

Taxes will stay where they are

Financial privacy will remain untouched (Do Americans have any financial privacy left?)

In wartime economies, government control expands dramatically. We saw prime examples of this during 2020 ,where even county boards exerted micromanagement controls.

How Americans Can Prepare (Without Panic)

Preparation is not fear. It is strategic positioning. One must understand there are many forces pushing towards overall global destruction of existing systems.

Dalio’s principles suggest several rational responses:

1. Strengthen Personal Financial Resilience

Late-cycle environments punish overleverage.

Reduce variable-rate debt exposure

Avoid excessive reliance on speculative assets

Maintain liquidity

Cash flow flexibility matters more than paper gains in unstable cycles.

2. Diversify Across Asset Classes

In past geopolitical stress periods:

Hard assets preserved purchasing power

Gold acted as a neutral reserve asset

Real productive businesses outperformed financial engineering

Central banks are accumulating gold for a reason. That trend should not be ignored. Even at current prices, you’ll wish you had more.

3. Prioritize Skills Over Titles

In periods of disorder, institutions weaken but competence retains value.

Practical skills, adaptability, and mobility provide insulation from systemic shocks.

A highly specialized role dependent on globalized stability may carry more risk than people realize.

4. Build Local Resilience

Global fragmentation increases the value of local strength.

Community ties, local supply reliability, and regional economic diversification become strategic advantages.

The world may become more multipolar. That means less uniformity and more regional differentiation.

5. Stay Informed — But Not Emotional

Dalio stresses that emotional leadership and misinformation accelerate stupid wars.

As individuals, the same principle applies. Reactive decisions made in fear are often worse than the crisis itself. Study history. Watch balance sheets. Observe capital flows. Ignore the noise.

The Most Important Insight

The most powerful line in Dalio’s analysis is this:

Have power, respect power, and use power wisely.

For individuals, “power” means:

Financial independence

Low dependency on fragile systems

Negotiating leverage

Optionality - for me this means having a Plan B location and passport

The goal is not isolation. It is flexibility.

Is Decline Inevitable?

Every empire eventually declines. That is historical reality. But decline can be managed or catastrophic. You are in control of your journey.

Dalio notes that countries that:

Invest in productivity

Earn more than they spend

Reduce internal conflict

Build win-win relationships

can extend their strength dramatically.

The U.S. is not doomed. But it is undeniably late in its cycle. Late-cycle environments demand awareness.

Warrior Takeaways

The post-1945 order is fracturing. Great power competition is intensifying.

Economic warfare is already underway. Sooner than we think, we may be entering another forever war. Let’s hope we can turn around the carrier battle groups surrounding Iran right now.

For Americans, the immediate risks are financial and institutional before they are military.

Preparation means:

Reduce leverage

Diversify assets

Maintain liquidity

Strengthen skills

Think long-term

The coming decade will likely be defined by volatility, fragmentation, and power shifts. Those who assume stability will continue uninterrupted may be blindsided. Those who prepare calmly, rationally, and strategically will not just survive — they will position themselves to thrive in the next order that eventually emerges.

History does not repeat exactly. But it rhymes loudly. Pay attention.

Until next time my fellow Warriors, stay informed, stay vigilant, Ever Forward!