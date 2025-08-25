The Illusion of Choice

It is becoming increasingly more difficult to feel confident with your food selections these days. You think you’re making healthy choices—reading labels, buying organic, avoiding GMOs—but corruption, lobbying, and biotech experiments keep reshaping the food supply behind the scenes.

The original USDA Food Pyramid, launched in 1992, was influenced by lobbying from the meat and dairy industries who sought to protect their interests by altering recommendations for meat, dairy, and fat consumption. While the pyramid aimed to promote affordable, healthy food choices, the grain industry also played a role by ensuring grains were placed at the base of the pyramid to support wheat growers.

You think you might be able to spend the extra money & buy organic. That should be a good protective measure right?

The organic label is corrupted by widespread fraud and a lack of oversight, particularly in international imports, where bribery, falsified documents, and inadequate inspection of high-risk countries facilitate non-compliant products entering the U.S. market. Additionally, weak enforcement allows violations to continue with minimal penalties, and conflicts of interest with for-profit certifiers and inadequate regulations around animal welfare and land management further undermine the system's integrity.

Instead of science, profit margins dictated your “balanced” diet.

A naturally-grown food supply is extremely rare to come by with Monsanto entering the game early on. In 1982, Monsanto scientists successfully engineered the first plant cells, marking its entry into the GMO seed market. The company launched its flagship Roundup Ready soybeans in 1996, genetically modified to resist glyphosate, the active ingredient in its Roundup herbicide.

Long-Term Side Effects (Chronic Exposure) Cancer risk : The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classified glyphosate as "probably carcinogenic to humans" (Group 2A) in 2015, citing a potential link to non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) based on limited human evidence and sufficient animal evidence. Studies have reported a 41% increased risk of NHL with high glyphosate exposure. Other cancers potentially linked include breast cancer, pancreatic cancer, kidney cancer, thyroid cancer, liver cancer, bladder cancer, and myeloid leukemia, though evidence is less conclusive.

Endocrine disruption : Glyphosate may act as an endocrine disruptor, potentially mimicking estrogen or interfering with hormone receptor activity, which could affect sex hormone levels and reproductive development. Studies link glyphosate to conditions like polycystic ovary syndrome, endometriosis, and infertility in women, as well as reduced sperm count in men.

Reproductive and developmental issues : Animal studies suggest glyphosate exposure may alter reproductive organ development, reduce fertility, and increase risks of miscarriages or premature births. A 2025 study found glyphosate exposure linked to reduced birth weight and shorter gestational length, particularly in rural areas.

Liver and kidney damage : Chronic low-dose exposure in animal studies has been associated with liver and kidney damage, including non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), metabolic syndrome, cirrhosis, and chronic kidney disease. A 2025 review linked glyphosate to metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) through inflammation, oxidative stress, and liver scarring.

Gut microbiome disruption : Glyphosate may inhibit beneficial gut bacteria by targeting the shikimate pathway, leading to dysbiosis, which is associated with various health issues. This disruption could contribute to digestive issues and broader systemic effects.

Genotoxicity and oxidative stress : Glyphosate has been shown to cause DNA damage and oxidative stress in human cells in vitro and in animal studies, potentially increasing cancer risk and other cellular damage.

Mitochondrial dysfunction : Glyphosate may impair mitochondrial function by binding to minerals like manganese, leading to oxidative damage and inflammation, which could contribute to chronic conditions like metabolic syndrome and type 2 diabetes.

Neurological effects : Some studies suggest glyphosate may restrict brain function or contribute to neurotoxicity, though human data is limited.



Glyphosate has been detected in foods like grains, oats, honey, fruits, vegetables, meat, fish, beer, and wine, as well as in water sources, increasing the risk of chronic low-level exposure through consumption. Approximately 81% of the U.S. population over age 6 shows detectable glyphosate levels in urine, indicating widespread exposure.

Apeel, The New Franken Coating on Produce

An edible, plant-based coating developed by Apeel Sciences to extend the shelf life of fruits and vegetables. Applied post-harvest, it creates an ultra-thin barrier that slows moisture loss and oxidation, mimicking the natural protective layer of produce. Made primarily from mono- and diglycerides derived from plant oils (e.g., grapeseed), Apeel is FDA-approved as "Generally Recognized as Safe" (GRAS) and is used on conventional and organic produce (Organipeel) in over 65 countries. It’s found on items like avocados, cucumbers, apples, and limes at major retailers, though labeling varies by store.

What they don’t tell you are the ingredients comprising the Apeel coating include:

Processing Agents and Heavy Metals: Apeel’s production involves solvents like ethyl acetate and heptane, leaving trace heavy metals (e.g., arsenic, lead, cadmium, mercury, palladium). These are linked to health issues like cancer or neurological damage with prolonged exposure. However, Apeel states its current distillation process avoids solvents, and heavy metal levels are within FDA and EU safety limits.

Trans Fats: Some sources allege Apeel contains monoacylglycerols (trans fats), associated with inflammation, heart disease, and diabetes. The FDA classifies mono- and diglycerides as emulsifiers, not fats, and studies show their dietary contribution (0.8–3.5% of daily fat intake) poses no significant risk.

Apeel’s edible coating, Edipeel, began appearing on commercially sold produce in the United States around 2018. Specifically, Costco partnered with Apeel Sciences in 2018 to sell organic limes, avocados, and apples coated with Edipeel in some of their stores. Additionally, Kroger started a pilot program in 2018 with Apeel-coated avocados in 109 Midwest stores, which expanded to over 1,100 stores nationwide by September 2019, including avocados, limes, and asparagus. As of May 2024, Apeel coatings have been commercially applied to apples, cucumbers, avocados, asparagus, limes, lemons, grapefruits, mandarins, mangoes, and oranges in various grocery chains, though specific start dates for each retailer vary and are not always publicly detailed.

Reading between the lines ‘FDA and EU safety limits’, how many times have these limits eventually reared their ugly heads several years later with lawsuits?

USDA Approves Double Stranded RNA Genetically Modified Potatoes & Apples

"It Has Been Proven In Peer Reviewed Studies That Double Stranded RNA Reprograms & Silences DNA." "In Spite Of All The Dangerous & Damning Evidence, The USDA Has Allowed It On The Market." The mechanism in food is the same mechanism translated to humans: Arctic apples & Innate potatoes have been genetically modified. This is achieved through a process called RNA interference (RNAi), which 'silences the gene' & enzyme. RNAi literally 'turns off' the genes. RNAi process is where small RNA molecules interfere with gene expression. By introducing a specific RNA sequence, the apples & potatoes own cellular machinery are tricked into destroying the messenger RNA (mRNA) that would normally carry the instructions, thus preventing the enzyme from being made. Prevalence In The Market: Innate potatoes & Arctic apples are so prevalent they are now considered 'high risk.' GMO versions of these crops have become so common in the supply chain that unless a buyer intentionally seeks out non-GMO options, they're probably buying the GMO. Details About Arctic Apples & Varieties In Stores: Okanagan Specialty Fruits used a biotechnology technique called RNA interference to "silence" the gene that controls the PPO enzyme. With the gene silenced, the apple doesn't release the enzyme & the fruit doesn't turn brown. GMO Arctic Apples are currently available in Golden Delicious, Granny Smith & Fuji varieties, with GMO Gala apples in development. Labeling Arctic Apples GMO & Loopholes: Apples are on the USDA's List of Bioengineered Foods, meaning that BE disclosures — which could appear as a logo, written text or a phone number — are required on Arctic Apples sold directly to consumers through grocery stores or online shopping services. It is required yet easily missed when looking at food if all is required is a logo or phone number. There's also a loophole. The BE labeling law does not require disclosures on bioengineered foods sold or served at food service venues & restaurants. Details About Innate Potatoes & Store Varieties: Agrochemical giant Monsanto engineered the 1st generation of GMO potatoes to produce their own insecticide & The US FDA approved J.R. Simplot's GMO version. The White Russet & Russet Burbank are sold in stores, used in packaged potato products & served in restaurants. These 2 varieties, now GMO, were created through genetic engineering technique RNA interference, or RNAi. RNAi artificially interrupts genetic instructions from reaching their destination inside the cell, effectively "silencing" & changing the genes. It's crucial to note that while the discoloration does not occur, the damage still does. One of the scientists behind Simplot's GMO potatoes has expressed his concern over the fact that months old & damaged potatoes will 'appear fresh.' Location In Stores & Lack Of Labeling Laws: Whole potatoes sold in grocery stores carry the name "White Russet & Russet Burbank" with language such as "reduced bruising" & "fewer black spots" displayed on their packaging. Because the USDA's List of Bioengineered (BE) Foods includes GMO potatoes, the bags must carry a disclosure, such as text, a website or phone number, or the BE logo but is often missed when looking at the bag. GMO potatoes processed into other products, such as frozen foods & prepared products that contain potato or potato derivatives (e.g., potato starch, potato flour, dextrose, or instant mashed potatoes) are not required to disclose that the potatoes used are GMO. Restaurants & other food service venues using bioengineered ingredients are not required to disclose that the potatoes are genetically modified thru RNA technology. Current 'High Risk' Crops: Meaning They Are So Prevalent In Stores That Consumers Must Seek Out & Verify Non-GMO Alternatives: Alfalfa, Apple, Broccoli, Brussel sprouts, Cabbage, Cauliflower, Canola, Corn, Cotton, Eggplant, Lettuce, Mushroom, Mustard, Oats, Orange, Papaya, Pineapple, Potato, Soy, Sugar, Beet, Zucchini, Yellow summer squash, Banana, Swiss Chard, Flax, Hemp, Peanuts, Peas, Rice, Rutabaga, Squash, Sugar cane, Tomato, Turnip, Wheat.

From Franken Meats to Franken Fish

In June 2025, the FDA approved lab-grown salmon from Wildtype, a San Francisco-based startup, marking a milestone in sustainable seafood. This "cell-cultured" salmon, now served at Kann, a fine-dining restaurant in Portland, is grown from real fish cells in a lab, bypassing traditional fishing or farming. The FDA’s thorough safety consultation concluded that Wildtype’s salmon is as safe as conventionally harvested fish, with plans to expand to four more restaurants by late 2025. Unlike plant-based alternatives, this is biologically real salmon, indistinguishable in texture and taste from its ocean-caught counterpart. Proponents hail it as a solution to overfishing and environmental concerns, but critics question its long-term health implications and ultra-processed nature.

Lab-created salmon, also referred to as cell-cultivated or cultured salmon, can involve the use of immortal cell lines, though it depends on the specific approach and research goals. Immortal cell lines are cells that have been modified to proliferate indefinitely, bypassing the natural limit on cell divisions (known as the Hayflick limit). These are advantageous in cellular agriculture for producing consistent, scalable quantities of cells without the need for repeated biopsies from living animals. While companies like Wildtype, which has received FDA approval for its lab-grown salmon, use cell-cultured technology, specific details about whether they employ immortalized cell lines are often proprietary and not fully disclosed.

Potential for Genetic Instability : Immortal cell lines are often created by altering cells to bypass natural growth limits (e.g., via telomerase activation or viral oncogenes). This can lead to genetic mutations over time, potentially resulting in abnormal cellular behavior . If not rigorously controlled, these mutations could theoretically produce proteins or compounds that are harmful or allergenic when consumed. While no direct evidence links immortal cell line-derived meat to toxicity, the long-term effects of consuming products from cells with altered genetics are not fully studied due to the technology’s novelty.

Unknown Allergenic Risks : Cultivated meat and fish may express proteins differently than conventional counterparts due to the immortalization process or culture conditions. This could introduce novel allergens or alter the allergenicity of existing proteins, posing risks for individuals with food sensitivities. For example, fish cell cultures might retain allergenic proteins like parvalbumin, but changes in cell culture media or genetic modifications could introduce new immune-reactive compounds , which require further testing.

Contamination Risks in Cell Culture : Immortal cell lines are grown in controlled bioreactor environments, but contamination by bacteria, fungi, or mycotoxins remains a concern. Contaminants could produce toxins that are harmful if ingested. Unlike traditional meat, where contamination is often visible or detectable during processing, cell cultures require stringent sterile conditions, and any lapse could introduce pathogens or harmful byproducts .

Uncertain Long-Term Health Impacts : Since cultivated meat and fish from immortal cell lines are relatively new, long-term human consumption studies are limited. Potential risks, such as chronic exposure to novel cellular byproducts or trace residues from growth media (e.g., growth factors, antibiotics), are not fully understood. Some growth media components, like fetal bovine serum or synthetic alternatives, may leave trace residues that could have unknown effects if consumed over time.

Potential for Off-Target Compounds : Immortalized cells may produce unintended secondary metabolites or proteins due to altered metabolic pathway s. These could include compounds not typically found in conventionally sourced meat or fish, potentially affecting taste, nutrition, or safety. For instance, changes in lipid profiles or protein structures in cultured salmon could lead to nutritional differences or unexpected biological effects.

Regulatory and Testing Gaps : While the FDA and other bodies have approved certain cultivated products, the regulatory framework for immortal cell line-derived foods is still evolving. There may be gaps in testing for long-term safety, especially for novel cell lines that differ significantly from natural cells. Public skepticism, as seen in posts on X, often highlights concerns about insufficient testing or oversight, though these are not always grounded in specific evidence.

Ethical and Environmental Residue Concerns : The production process for immortal cell lines may involve chemicals, growth factors, or genetic engineering tools (e.g., CRISPR or viral vectors). Trace amounts of these could remain in the final product, raising questions about their safety for human consumption. Environmental concerns also arise if production waste (e.g., spent media) contains biologically active compounds that could affect ecosystems if improperly disposed of, though this is less about consumption and more about production risks.



Even if it isn’t lab-grown, your salmon may be infested with parasites:

From “Fresh Sockeye Salmon” purchased at Costco.

Can you kill the parasites in fish by cooking or freezing it?

Cooking: Thoroughly cooking fish to an internal temperature of at least 145°F (63°C) kills most parasites, including common ones like roundworms, tapeworms, and flukes. The heat destroys their structure, making them safe to consume. Ensure the fish is cooked evenly, with no raw or undercooked parts. Freezing: Freezing can also kill parasites, but it depends on the temperature and duration. The U.S. FDA recommends freezing fish at -4°F (-20°C) for 7 days or -31°F (-35°C) for 15 hours in a blast freezer to kill parasites like those found in raw fish (e.g., sushi-grade fish). Home freezers may not reach these temperatures consistently, so results can vary. Key Notes: Not all parasites are killed by freezing; some may survive if the temperature or time is insufficient.

Proper storage and handling are crucial to prevent contamination.

For high-risk fish like salmon or cod, always follow FDA or local health guidelines for cooking or freezing to ensure safety. If you're preparing raw fish dishes (e.g., sushi), use fish labeled "sushi-grade" or "sashimi-grade," which has typically been frozen to kill parasites. Always source fish from reputable suppliers.

I recommend running an Ivermectin (has been safely used in millions of humans for parasitic infections) & Fenbendazole (a benzimidazole antiparasitic) protocol for 10 days straight every 90 days to keep parasites at bay.

How Can We Protect Ourselves?

Protecting Against Glyphosate

To minimize glyphosate exposure:

Switch to an organic diet : I know I mentioned being wary of the Organic label but studies show that consuming organic foods can reduce glyphosate levels in the body by up to 70% within a week, as organic standards prohibit its use. Prioritize organic versions of high-residue foods like oats, wheat products, beans, hummus, cereals, and snack bars. Try to find the organic label with the highest standards is generally considered the USDA Organic certification, specifically when combined with additional certifications like Regenerative Organic Certified (ROC) or Demeter Biodynamic

Avoid or limit certain conventional foods : Steer clear of non-organic products from crops like wheat, oats, barley, soy, and over 70 others commonly sprayed with glyphosate. Opt for low-residue options like cauliflower, asparagus, mushrooms, or cranberries if organic isn't available.

Support detoxification : Incorporate antioxidants, probiotics, and herbs into your diet to help mitigate any ingested residues, though prevention is key.

Wash and prepare properly: Thoroughly rinse fruits and vegetables, though this may not eliminate systemic residues.

Protecting Against mRNA-Injected Meats

mRNA vaccines are used in some livestock (e.g., pigs for certain diseases), but as of recent data, none are licensed for beef cattle in the US, and they are not widespread in food animals. It is being studied in cattle: “In a new preprint study, researchers from institutions funded by the National Institutes of Health, USDA, and U.S. Department of Energy have demonstrated that an experimental mRNA-lipid nanoparticle (mRNA-LNP) vaccine targeting the H5 HA protein induces strong immune responses in Holstein calves.”

Choose meat from verified sources : Opt for organic, grass-fed, or pasture-raised meats from farms that explicitly avoid mRNA vaccines—some cooperatives and ranchers state this in their standards.

Look for labeling or legislation : In regions like Texas, bills require labeling for mRNA-injected livestock; support or seek products under such rules. Avoid imports if unsure.

Buy direct from farmers : Source from local ranchers who use conventional vaccines or none at all, and inquire about their practices.

Monitor developments: As mRNA tech advances (e.g., for foot-and-mouth disease), stay informed via agricultural authorities.

Protecting Against Lab-Grown Meats and Fish

Lab-grown (or cultivated) meat and fish are produced from animal cells in controlled environments and are not yet widely available, but they may enter markets with specific labeling. To avoid them:

Check product labels : Look for terms like "cell-cultured," "cultivated," "lab-grown," or "cell-based" on packaging—these are required to distinguish from traditional products.

Stick to conventional sources : Purchase wild-caught fish, farm-raised with natural methods, or traditionally farmed meats. Avoid novel products like cultivated salmon unless verified traditional. If you purchase raw fish, consider the aforementioned preparation procedures.

Be cautious with processed items : As lab-grown options scale, they may appear in blends; read ingredients and opt for whole cuts.

Support bans or restrictions: Some regions debate outlawing or labeling them; advocate for transparency.

Protecting Against GMO Produce

Genetically modified organisms (GMOs) are common in crops like corn, soy, canola, sugar beets, and cottonseed, often used in processed foods. Avoidance strategies include:

Buy certified organic : Organic labels prohibit GMOs entirely, making this the most reliable option.

Seek Non-GMO Project verification : Look for this seal on products, especially for at-risk items like corn syrup, soy products, or canola oil.

Avoid high-risk ingredients : Skip non-organic versions of the "Big Five" (corn, soy, canola, cottonseed, sugar beets) in processed foods. Choose fresh, whole produce over processed alternatives.

Shop local and seasonal: Farmers' markets often feature non-GMO options; ask growers about their methods.

Protecting Against Other Altered Foods (e.g., Additives, Processed Foods)

"Altered foods" often refer to ultra-processed items with additives, preservatives, emulsifiers, dyes, or adulterants that may pose health risks like heart disease or cancer. To safeguard:

Minimize ultra-processed foods : Focus on whole, unprocessed items like fruits, vegetables, nuts, and lean proteins. Gradually replace snacks with fresh alternatives.

Read labels carefully : Avoid ingredients like high-fructose corn syrup, hydrogenated oils, artificial sweeteners, dyes, monosodium glutamate (MSG), and anti-caking agents if concerned. Choose products with short, recognizable ingredient lists.

Opt for home cooking : Prepare meals from scratch to control additives; drink water over sugary beverages and use whole grains.

Prevent adulteration: Buy from trusted sources and support regulations like FSMA for food safety. Grow your own food or shop organic to reduce exposure.

The Environmental Working Group just released their 2025 version of the “Dirty Dozen” & “Clean Fifteen”, the most & least pesticide-treated produce. If you’re on a budget, it helps prioritize which of your purchases should be as organic as possible.

Overall, a diet rich in organic, whole, locally sourced foods is the most effective strategy across these concerns.

From the corrupted Food Pyramid to glyphosate-laced GMOs, from Apeel coatings to RNAi produce and now lab-grown Frankenfish, the food system is evolving faster than regulators—or our bodies—can keep up.

The best defense? Awareness, vigilance, and going back to basics: real food, grown by real people, with the fewest industrial hands in between.

Because at the end of the day, what you eat doesn’t just fuel your body—it reprograms it.

Until next time my fellow Warriors, stay informed, stay vigilant, Ever Forward!