A Turning Point in the Credit Cycle

In January 2026, leveraged loan prices — a barometer for credit risk in the economy — have taken a notable turn downward after months of sideways trading. This isn’t a minor fluctuation; it’s a significant shift in the credit market’s psychology that suggests growing risk aversion, even as many analysts had hoped for stabilization or a rebound.

Historically, leveraged loans are among the most economically sensitive credit segments — they’re extended to companies with significant debt loads and rely heavily on robust earnings to stay current. The recent downturn in pricing reflects not just technical positioning but skepticism about near-term economic strength and credit performance.

What Leveraged Loan Data Shows

Leveraged loan pricing and return data from early 2026 suggest weak secondary market performance compared with prior years, even after strong yield income helped returns in 2025. Leveraged loans lagged other credit markets like high-yield bonds in late 2025 due to repricing and spread dynamics.

This underperformance matters because leveraged loans typically benefit during periods of economic expansion, when companies perform well and credit spreads tighten. Instead, the market appears to be pricing in slower growth or heightened credit stress.

Credit Markets Are Flashing Multiple Signals

Private Credit — Booming, But Fragile

The private credit market — once a darling of yield-seeking investors — has shown mixed signals. On one hand, issuance and secondary market activity are elevated (e.g., GP-led continuation deals reached record levels in 2025 as managers sought liquidity amid slow exits).

Yet analysts warn of ongoing fragility:

Private credit defaults are forecast to remain above historical norms , even if they edge lower in 2026 as interest rates drift down. Default Rate Projections: BofA Global Research forecasts U.S. private credit defaults to decline slightly to 4.5% in 2026 , down from an estimated 5% in late 2025. Conversely, KBRA expects a rise in defaults for middle-market, direct lending, projecting a 2% default rate by volume in 2026, up from 1.5% in 2025. Recent Data: Fitch Ratings reported the U.S. Private Credit Default Rate (PCDR) increased to 5.7% for the trailing twelve months ending November 2025, which is the highest level since early 2025.

Writedowns on senior loans have tripled since 2022 , a sign that credit stress is rising beneath the surface.

Payment-in-kind lending — where interest payments are rolled into principal instead of paid in cash — is also becoming more common, which can mask real default stress and extend credit risk.

Private credit has expanded rapidly to around $3 trillion, attracting both institutional and retail capital. But as stopgap measures like PIK toggles and continuation deals proliferate, they may be delaying, rather than resolving, underlying credit weakness.

Institutional Investors Are Showing “Buyer Strike” Behavior

One of the most telling signs — and a point highlighted in the narrative — is a reduction in aggressive buyer participation from institutional accounts. Unlike hedge funds, which may rush for exits at the first sign of trouble, institutions are often more patient. But when even they retreat — buying less or holding back — it signals a real shift in confidence.

This dynamic has two effects:

Prices adjust lower due to lack of demand Issuers of new debt struggle to place loans, widening spreads or forcing deferments

Multiple markets show this psychological shift — not just leveraged loans and private credit.

The Bigger Picture: Risk Aversion Across Assets

Beyond credit markets, risk assets broadly are signaling caution:

Cryptocurrencies

Assets like Bitcoin have increasingly behaved more like risk proxies than alternative stores of value, correlating with broader market sentiment and selling during stress periods.

Bitcoin, for instance, continues to trade as a speculative asset rather than a stable “currency,” and its performance in risk-off periods has often mirrored that of credit-sensitive sectors.

AI and Tech Stocks

Many technology stocks — especially in the AI segment — have reported slower revenue growth relative to spending, prompting layoffs or structural cost cuts. This has put pressure on equity valuations and investor sentiment.

This dovetails with credit market stress because weaker corporate performance often leads to tighter credit standards and wider spreads — which in turn feeds back into risk appetite.

What This Means for 2026: Reality vs. Hype

For much of 2025, markets anticipated a robust rebound — a “boom” backed by expectations of rate cuts, resilient consumer behavior, and strong labor data. But that narrative has faced repeated disappointments. We’ve been hearing the same story for years. Key themes now shaping the outlook include:

Credit tightening is spreading , not only in traditional bank loans but in private credit and leveraged finance.

Investor preference for safer assets over riskier credits suggests a shift toward a more defensive stance. I.e. precious metals; gold and silver leading the pack.

Macroeconomic indicators — like input cost pressures and slower top-line growth — reflect stress in corporate fundamentals.

Key Takeaways for Investors (and What to Watch Next)

Credit Spreads & Prices

Declining loan prices and widening spreads often precede broader credit deterioration.

What Are Credit Spreads (in plain English)?

A credit spread is the extra yield investors demand to lend money to a risky borrower instead of lending to the U.S. government.

Risk-free benchmark : Treasuries (or SOFR for floating-rate loans)

Risk asset: Leveraged loans, high-yield bonds, private credit

Spread = compensation for default risk, liquidity risk, and uncertainty

When spreads widen, markets are saying:

“We are no longer comfortable with the risk at this price.”

If loan prices are falling while interest rates are stable, the market is pricing in:

Higher probability of default

Higher probability of restructuring

Lower probability of full repayment

This is why leveraged loans are called pure credit instruments — price declines are almost always about risk, not rates.

Default Activity

Even moderate increases in default rates — especially where PIK loans and restructurings mask true performance — can compound risk over time.

Defaults are a lagging indicator because companies do everything possible not to default:

Amend & extend

Covenant resets

PIK toggles

Maturity extensions

Sponsor cash injections

“Technical non-default” restructurings

By the time a company formally defaults:

Liquidity is already gone

Asset values are impaired

Creditors are negotiating losses, not avoiding them

So when default rates start to rise — even modestly — it means all the easy fixes are already being used up.

How PIK Loans Mask True Credit Stress

What PIK Really Is

A PIK (Payment-in-Kind) loan allows borrowers to:

Skip cash interest payments

Add unpaid interest to the loan balance

This keeps loans classified as “current” even though:

Cash flow is insufficient

Leverage is increasing

Recovery prospects are worsening

Why This Is Dangerous

PIK creates phantom performance.

Example:

Year 1: $100M loan

10% PIK interest

Year-end balance: $110M

No cash actually paid

On paper:

No default

No delinquency

In reality:

Debt burden is heavier

Future default risk is higher, not lower

Multiply this across hundreds of borrowers and you get:

A system that looks stable but is quietly compounding risk.

Behavioral Shifts

Reduced institutional participation and hedge fund exits point to shifting psychology — a precursor to deeper market moves.

Institutions vs. Hedge Funds: Why Their Behavior Signals Different Things

Institutional Investors (Pensions, Insurance, Long-Only Credit Funds)

Long time horizon

Slow to react

Typically add risk when prices fall

Anchor liquidity during normal stress

When institutions stop stepping in, it’s not emotional — it’s analytical.

They’re saying:

“This is not mispriced yet.”

That’s a deep warning signal.

Hedge Funds (Fast Money)

Opportunistic

Leverage-sensitive

First to reduce exposure

First to demand liquidity

Hedge fund exits usually mark:

The beginning of stress

Not the end

They move when:

Volatility rises

Funding becomes uncertain

Liquidity thins

This is not panic — it’s positioning.

The Critical Signal: A Buyer Strike

The most dangerous market environment is not one with sellers.

It’s one with no buyers.

A buyer strike happens when:

Institutions pause allocations

New mandates are delayed

Capital waits for clarity

Everyone assumes prices will be better tomorrow

Prices fall not because of fear — but because of absence.

This creates:

Gapping markets

Air pockets

Forced selling events

Macro Headwinds

Persistent inflationary pressures, slower revenues in big tech, and inconsistent economic data suggest that the expected 2026 expansion isn’t guaranteed.

1. Persistent Inflation: The Enemy of Credit Stability

Inflation doesn’t need to be “high” to be dangerous. It just needs to be sticky.

Why sticky inflation matters:

Input costs stay elevated (labor, materials, services)

Variable-rate debt remains expensive

Pricing power becomes uneven

Margins compress slowly but relentlessly

For leveraged borrowers, this is lethal. They don’t fail because inflation spikes — They fail because costs stop falling when they were supposed to. Credit markets were betting on relief. Instead, inflation is acting like a tax that won’t go away.

2. Big Tech Revenue Slowdown: A Canary, Not an Exception

Big tech isn’t the economy — but it sets expectations.

When the largest, most efficient, best-capitalized firms say:

“Revenue growth is slowing”

“Costs are rising faster than sales”

“We need to cut headcount to protect margins”

That’s a macro signal.

Why this matters downstream:

If they can’t grow into costs, smaller firms can’t either

Middle-market suppliers feel it next

Service providers lose volume

Credit quality deteriorates quietly

Layoffs aren’t about pessimism — they’re about math. And math flows downhill.

3. Inconsistent Economic Data: The Worst Possible Setup

Markets don’t fear bad data as much as they fear contradictory data .

Right now, we’re seeing:

Strong employment but falling hours worked

Rising wages but falling real purchasing power

Stable consumption but increasing use of credit

Improving headlines but weakening internals

This creates a dangerous illusion:

“The economy is fine… for now.”

Credit markets don’t operate on “for now.”

They operate on:

Cash flow durability

Refi windows

Confidence in future demand

And inconsistency kills confidence.

The markets — especially credit markets — may be whispering what economists have been hesitant to shout: the cycle may have turned. From leveraged loans to private credit, the signals point to greater risk aversion, increased pricing of economic uncertainty, and a more cautious outlook than consensus expectations for 2026.

Investors who understand not just the data but the sentiment beneath the data may be better positioned for what comes next.

Until next time my fellow Warriors, stay informed, stay vigilant, Ever Forward!