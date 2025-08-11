Photo Credit: REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa

The Gaza Strip, once a vibrant coastal enclave, now reeks of death and despair—a humanitarian catastrophe that echoes the darkest chapters of history. If you haven’t watched the riveting interview and follow-up with Tucker Carlson on July 31, 2025 and August 6, 2025, retired Green Beret Lt. Col. Tony Aguilar pulled back the curtain on the horrors he witnessed while distributing aid in Gaza, I highly suggest you view them. Aguilar's firsthand account reveals a systematic campaign of starvation, civilian killings, and war crimes that bear chilling similarities to the Holocaust. As America pours billions into Israel's military while turning a blind eye to the suffering, Aguilar's testimony demands urgent action. Aguilar is the one of the first people to have been deep inside Gaza where the press & media have been banned. The few that have been allowed, are only shown a sterilized version of the outer fringe. Here's what you need to know about this unfolding tragedy.

The Shocking Truths from Tony Aguilar's Testimony

Lt. Col. Tony Aguilar, a West Point graduate with 25 years in the U.S. Army, including 12 deployments to Iraq and three to Afghanistan, is no stranger to combat. Highly decorated with a Purple Heart and Bronze Star for valor, Aguilar was hired by UG Solutions to provide security for the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a U.S.-backed entity that replaced the United Nations' aid delivery after Israel's blockade cut off supplies. According to Al Jazeera, the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) operated approximately 400 distribution points in Gaza before the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) took over on May 27, 2025. Under GHF, these were replaced with four "mega-sites" located in heavily militarized zones. From May 17 to June 26, 2025, Aguilar operated in Gaza, witnessing what he described as the "smell of death and starvation."

Aguilar recounted heart-wrenching line items of atrocities: unarmed Palestinians—women, children, and elders—shot while queuing for aid, with IDF soldiers using distribution sites as bait to draw out targets. He detailed a tragic incident where a starving boy named Amir kissed his hand in gratitude for food, only to be slaughtered moments later by IDF gunfire. "They shoot in the dark at thousands of people," Aguilar said, emphasizing how IDF troops fired indiscriminately into crowds walking up to 12 kilometers for a meal, using mortars and artillery on starving civilians. This isn't isolated violence; it's a pattern of terror that has left Gaza's 2 million residents trapped in a cycle of famine and fear, with GHF's operations serving as a lure for such attacks. United Nations and other independent experts, reported a death toll of 61,258 as of August 6, 2025, with additional deaths from malnutrition and starvation bringing the total to potentially over 61,400. Other sources, such as Al Jazeera and The Lancet, suggest figures ranging from 61,158 to 64,260, accounting for underreported deaths and those trapped under rubble.

Aguilar exposed GHF's incompetence: lacking capacity, logistics, experience, and personnel, it failed to deliver meaningful aid, instead lining pockets of profiteers. Despite U.S. funding, GHF's efforts were a "failure," with no trucks ransacked because they operated in depopulated areas armed by IDF.

Palestinians wait to receive food from a charity kitchen, amid a hunger crisis, in Gaza City, July 23, 2025. Photo by Mahmoud Issa/Reuters

Specific War Crimes

The specific war crimes against the Geneva Conventions that Aguilar mentions or implies through his observations in Gaza from May 17 to June 26, 2025, include the following. These are derived from his detailed accounts of IDF actions and the conditions he witnessed, aligned with definitions from the Geneva Conventions (e.g., Article 147 of the Fourth Geneva Convention, which lists "grave breaches"):

Wilful Killing of Protected Persons: Aguilar describes IDF soldiers shooting unarmed Palestinians—women, children, and elders—while they queued for aid or walked up to 12 kilometers for food. He recounts a specific incident where a starving boy named Amir was killed moments after receiving aid, indicating deliberate targeting of civilians, a clear violation of the Geneva Conventions' protection of non-combatants. Intentionally Directing Attacks Against Civilians: Aguilar notes IDF troops firing indiscriminately into crowds, including using mortars and artillery on thousands of starving people in the dark. This constitutes a grave breach under the Conventions, as it involves intentional attacks on the civilian population, prohibited under Article 147. Wilfully Causing Great Suffering or Serious Injury to Body or Health: The systematic starvation and engineered famine Aguilar witnessed, exacerbated by the reduction of UN distribution sites from 400 to 4 under the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), align with causing great suffering. He describes the "smell of death and starvation" and skeletal children, indicating conditions deliberately inflicted to harm the population's health. Using Starvation as a Method of Warfare: Aguilar's account of food being weaponized—where aid distribution sites are used as bait to draw out and kill civilians—violates the Geneva Conventions' prohibition on starvation as a method of warfare against civilians, a rule reinforced by Additional Protocol I (1977).

Echoes of the Holocaust: A Genocide Unfolding

More than 100 charity and human rights groups said Wednesday that Israel’s blockade and ongoing military offensive are pushing Palestinians in the Gaza Strip toward starvation, as Israeli strikes killed another 21 people overnight, according to local health officials. Experts say Gaza is at risk of famine because of Israel’s blockade and offensive, launched in response to Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack. The head of the World Health Organization said Gaza is “witnessing a deadly surge” in malnutrition and related diseases, and that a “large proportion” of its roughly 2 million people are starving. - PBS

Aguilar's descriptions evoke haunting parallels to the Holocaust, where systematic starvation and extermination targeted vulnerable populations. Famine is being engineered through blockades and aid restrictions. Just as Nazis used ghettos to isolate and starve Jews, Israel's siege has turned Gaza into the world's largest open-air prison, with reports of deliberate food weaponization mirroring the Warsaw Ghetto's horrors.

The International Court of Justice has accused Israel of plausible genocide, citing actions that prevent births and inflict conditions calculated to destroy the Palestinian group. Aguilar's account of children gunned down for seeking bread resonates with Holocaust testimonies of Nazi atrocities against the starving. Yet, the media's reluctance to draw these comparisons silences the truth, perpetuating a narrative that shields perpetrators.

America's Complicity: Fueling the Fire

Far from helping, the U.S. is exacerbating Gaza's crisis. America provides Israel with $3.8 billion in annual military aid, including weapons used in strikes that kill civilians and destroy aid infrastructure. Aguilar revealed GHF's shady operations—a U.S.-funded entity riddled with for-profit contractors like UG Solutions, where aid becomes a lure for violence. This complicity extends to vetoing UN resolutions for ceasefires and ignoring international law. Aguilar criticized the rhetoric that the UN gives food to Hamas as disproven, urging a shift from funding failures like GHF to empowering the UN.

By arming one side while feigning humanitarian efforts, America enables the very war crimes Aguilar exposed. As Aguilar noted, U.S. policies must prioritize accountability to end this cycle of death.

Tony Aguilar's Call to Action: Steps for Change

In his interviews, Aguilar outlined clear action steps to address the crisis:

Reevaluate U.S. Policies: Demand a halt to unconditional aid to Israel until civilian protections are enforced. Enforce Accountability: Investigate GHF and contractors like UG Solutions for complicity in war crimes. Prioritize Humanitarian Aid: Ensure aid delivery without weaponization, focusing on famine relief. Amplify Voices: Support whistleblowers and push for independent investigations into atrocities. Empower the UN: Reengage the United Nations, provide security for UN trucks instead of using aid as bait, and stop wasting funds on ineffective mechanisms like GHF.

These steps, if heeded, could stem the tide of suffering.

A Moral Imperative: Silence Equals Acceptance

To remain silent in the face of such atrocities is to denote acceptance, complicity in the shadows of suffering. If I don’t share Lt. Col. Tony Aguilar's harrowing story, I would be just as guilty, turning a blind eye to the systematic starvation and senseless violence plaguing Gaza's innocent civilians. I stand firmly against this dehumanization, this engineered famine that strips humanity of its dignity. Sharing this truth is not just an act of courage—it's a demand for justice, a call to awaken consciences before more lives are lost to indifference. What if it were you and your family having to walk 8 kilometers or more just for a bag of lentils and no water to cook it with?

Conclusion: Time to Act

Gaza's humanitarian crisis isn't just a distant tragedy—it's a modern echo of the Holocaust, fueled by indifference and complicity. Tony Aguilar's brave testimony demands we confront these truths. Join the call for justice: demand policy changes, support legitimate aid organizations, and amplify silenced voices. The world can't afford another genocide under a homicidal maniac’s watch and as Americans, we should not support any politicians that make horrifying statements such as in the photo below.

This is completely unacceptable.

Until next time my fellow Warriors, stay informed, stay vigilant, Ever Forward!