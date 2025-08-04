Introduction: A Hidden Threat at the Pump

Imagine stopping at your local gas station for a quick vape refill, only to unknowingly expose yourself to a synthetic opioid more potent than morphine. As of August 2025, a growing concern has emerged: 7-hydroxymitragynine (7-OH), a concentrated byproduct of kratom, is being sold in vape devices, gummies, and drinks at gas stations and vape shops nationwide. The FDA and health officials are sounding alarms, labeling it a potential new opioid crisis.

Click on Picture to Watch Secretary Kennedy’s Commentary

What is 7-OH and Why Is It in Vape Devices?

7-OH is a compound derived from the kratom plant, traditionally used in Southeast Asia for pain relief and stimulation. While natural kratom leaves contain trace amounts of 7-OH, synthetic versions are being concentrated and marketed as dietary supplements or "legal morphine." Recent reports highlight its presence in vape devices, tablets, and gummies sold at gas stations, often mislabeled as kratom extracts. The FDA warns that 7-OH binds to mu-opioid receptors, making it up to 13-40 times more potent than morphine, raising serious health concerns.

The Opioid Connection

Unlike natural kratom, which some users claim helps with pain or opioid withdrawal, concentrated 7-OH mimics opioid effects like euphoria and respiratory depression. This has led to comparisons with fentanyl and heroin, with overdose deaths linked to synthetic opioids still exceeding 80,000 annually in 2024. Vape devices amplify the risk by delivering 7-OH quickly into the bloodstream, potentially increasing addiction and overdose potential.

Given my law enforcement experience with fentanyl and heroin, I know first-hand fentanyl and fentanyl-laced heroin can kill an unaccustomed person in minutes from a mere exposure of several granules of sand worth either airborne or transdermally absorbed. However, 7-OH is similar to Spice in the ways it is a synthetic chemical which is continuously altered in Chinese labs in an effort to circumvent U.S. law. In addition, a consumer will never know the concentration levels of the chemicals sprayed on the ‘potpourri’ which is often masked with kid-friendly scents like pineapple, cotton candy, & other appetizing flavors. The manufacturers would package the Spice in cartoon themes like SpongeBob or Scooby Doo. One hit of a strong Spice could cause permanent paralysis and even death.

The Dangers Unveiled

Vaping in general comes with serious health risks over the ol’ standard cigarette add in a synthetic opioid and you’re looking at more than popcorn lung. Health officials, including FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, have flagged 7-OH as a public health disaster. Here’s what the data suggests:

Potency and Addiction : Studies indicate 7-OH is 30-40 times more potent at opioid receptors than its parent compound, mitragynine, leading to rapid tolerance and dependence. Vaping delivers 7-OH directly to the lungs, accelerating absorption and heightening overdose risk compared to oral ingestion.

Health Risks : Reports cite seizures, liver damage, shallow breathing, and death, especially when combined with other substances like alcohol.

Youth Appeal: Fruit-flavored gummies and vape products target teens, with anecdotal evidence of 22-23-year-olds returning for more within hours.

A New Opioid Epidemic?

The establishment narrative pushes for classifying 7-OH as a Schedule I substance, arguing it has no medical use and high abuse potential. Yet, critics like the American Kratom Association argue that natural kratom, used by over 20 million Americans, differs from synthetic 7-OH. Is the FDA targeting a broader plant-based remedy under the guise of public safety, or is this a legitimate crackdown on a dangerous trend?

What do your observations tell you? I’ve observed plenty of intoxicated and impaired persons in my 6+ years of DUI enforcement experience. Spice, THC Gummies, edibles, vapes, and concentrated strains of marijuana are all as impairing and deadly (accidental child ingestion or high concentrations) as fentanyl or heroin. They just have less stigma about them and are easily accessible.

How many people do you know, especially grown adults, that cling onto their vape like its a pacifier? I was recently at a conference and in the middle of a conversation this person couldn’t help it and took a hit right in front of me.

Where Are These Products Found?

Gas stations, vape shops, and online retailers have become hotspots for 7-OH products, often sold without warnings or dosage controls. A July 2025 FDA crackdown sent warning letters to seven companies marketing 7-OH in edibles and vapes, reflecting a surge in availability. This accessibility, especially to minors, fuels the urgency of regulation debates. I did a search of vape shops within a 3-mile radius of Hwy 60 & Interstate 75 in Tampa, there were 22 locations! This search didn’t even include gas stations.

How to Protect Yourself

Check Labels : Avoid products labeled as "7-OH," "7-Hydro," or "enhanced kratom" unless verified by a regulated source.

Report Suspicious Items : Contact the FDA’s MedWatch or Poison Help Line (1-800-222-1222) if you encounter questionable vapes.

Stay Informed: Follow updates on kratom and 7-OH regulations to navigate this evolving landscape.

Conclusion: Stay Vigilant

The presence of 7-OH and opioids in vape devices at gas stations is a alarming trend that demands attention. While the FDA’s push for regulation aims to protect public health, the distinction between natural kratom and synthetic 7-OH warrants further exploration. Stay informed, question the narrative, and prioritize safety as this issue unfolds in 2025 and beyond.

Vapes aren’t just a modern cigarette replacement, they can be a health gamble you didn’t know you were signing up for.

Until next time my fellow Warriors, stay informed, stay vigilant, Ever Forward!